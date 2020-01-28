Home » Fresh Ink

Trump unveils Middle East peace plan with two-state solution, tunnel connecting West Bank and Gaza

GOPUSA StaffVarious Sources Posted On 11:47 am January 28, 2020

President Trump on Tuesday called for a two-state solution to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, as he unveiled the details of his administration’s much-awaited Middle East peace plan.

Trump announced the proposal alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during remarks in the East Room of the White House.

“My vision present a win-win situation for both sides,” Trump said. “Today Israel has taken a giant step toward peace.”

While Trump and Netanyahu praised the plan as a way toward ending the decades-long conflict between Israel and Palestine, odds of the peace plan taking shape are long given that the Palestinians have preemptively rejected the plan.

