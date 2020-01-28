Trump unveils Middle East peace plan with two-state solution, tunnel connecting West Bank and Gaza

President Trump on Tuesday called for a two-state solution to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, as he unveiled the details of his administration’s much-awaited Middle East peace plan.

Trump announced the proposal alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during remarks in the East Room of the White House.

“My vision present a win-win situation for both sides,” Trump said. “Today Israel has taken a giant step toward peace.”

While Trump and Netanyahu praised the plan as a way toward ending the decades-long conflict between Israel and Palestine, odds of the peace plan taking shape are long given that the Palestinians have preemptively rejected the plan.

This is an excerpt from Fox News

