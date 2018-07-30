Trump Tweets: Robert Mueller has conflict of interest

President Trump suggested Sunday special counsel Robert Mueller has a conflict of interest and shouldn’t be investigating the Trump campaign and whether it colluded with Russians during the 2016 election.

The president said he turned Mr. Mueller down to head the FBI following the firing of former FBI director James Comey last year.

Mr. Trump also said Mr. Comey is a close friend of Mr. Mueller.

“Is Robert Mueller ever going to release his conflicts of interest with respect to President Trump, including the fact that we had a very nasty & contentious business relationship, I turned him down to head the FBI (one day before appointment as S.C.) & Comey is his close friend,” the president tweeted.

In a subsequent tweet, the president questioned why Mr. Mueller isn’t investigating Hillary Clinton’s campaign and its work with former British spy Christopher Steele, who authored the infamous Trump dossier.

“Also, why is Mueller only appointing Angry Dems, some of whom have worked for Crooked Hillary, others, including himself, have worked for Obama….And why isn’t Mueller looking at all of the criminal activity & real Russian Collusion on the Democrats side-Podesta, Dossier?

