Trump Tries to Fix Birthright Citizenship; Paul Ryan Shoots it Down for CNN

House Speaker Paul D. Ryan poured cold water Tuesday on President Trump’s plan to issue an executive order ending birthright citizenship for illegal immigrants, saying “you obviously cannot do that.”

Mr. Ryan said it is hypocritical for a Republican president to do what the GOP complained about under President Obama in using executive powers to try to rewrite immigration law.

But he also went further and said he sees the constitutional question as settled, guaranteeing citizenship to most people born on U.S. soil even if to illegal immigrant parents.

“You cannot end birthright citizenship with an executive order. We didn’t like it when Obama tried to change immigration laws with executive actions,” he told WVLK radio in Kentucky.

Harry Reid’s 1993 claim that ‘no sane country’ would provide birthright citizenship fuels GOP immigration push

Top Republicans are pointing to an impassioned 1993 speech by then-Nevada Sen. Harry Reid, in which the future Democratic Senate majority leader argued that “no sane country” would award citizenship to children of illegal immigrants born on its soil and promoted his own legislation to end the practice here.

President Trump ignited a national debate on the topic this week when, speaking to “Axios on HBO,” he announced his intention to use an executive order to end birthright citizenship, which he called “ridiculous.”

In his speech, Reid concurred, although he advocated passing a law to enact the change — one that would grant citizenship only to the children of mothers in the U.S. legally.

