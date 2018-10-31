Trump Tries to Fix Birthright Citizenship; Paul Ryan Shoots it Down for CNN

House Speaker Paul D. Ryan poured cold water Tuesday on President Trump’s plan to issue an executive order ending birthright citizenship for illegal immigrants, saying “you obviously cannot do that.”
Mr. Ryan said it is hypocritical for a Republican president to do what the GOP complained about under President Obama in using executive powers to try to rewrite immigration law.
But he also went further and said he sees the constitutional question as settled, guaranteeing citizenship to most people born on U.S. soil even if to illegal immigrant parents.
“You cannot end birthright citizenship with an executive order. We didn’t like it when Obama tried to change immigration laws with executive actions,” he told WVLK radio in Kentucky.
Harry Reid’s 1993 claim that ‘no sane country’ would provide birthright citizenship fuels GOP immigration push
Top Republicans are pointing to an impassioned 1993 speech by then-Nevada Sen. Harry Reid, in which the future Democratic Senate majority leader argued that “no sane country” would award citizenship to children of illegal immigrants born on its soil and promoted his own legislation to end the practice here.
President Trump ignited a national debate on the topic this week when, speaking to “Axios on HBO,” he announced his intention to use an executive order to end birthright citizenship, which he called “ridiculous.”
In his speech, Reid concurred, although he advocated passing a law to enact the change — one that would grant citizenship only to the children of mothers in the U.S. legally.
Paul Ryan has no sense of History, particularly historical Congressional debates leading up to the ratification of the 14th amendment solely designed by REPUBLICANS to protect the enfranchisement of the recently freed American slaves,,,,not rampaging mobs from South America. Had socialist benefits been available to socially steal by foreigners at that time, many more protections would have been put in place. “Subject to Jurisdiction” is the key phrase on an amendment designed after the civil war to protect USA born slaves enfranchisement. Children of visiting aliens, legal or illegal, particularly foreign ambassadors were singled out in the Congressional debates for denial of citizenship. When you ILLEGALLY enter the United States you declare yourself NOT to be under the jurisdiction of the laws of the United States so you and your illegal entered child therefore are INELLIGIBLE for American citizenship. This has never been challenged in the courts which is why the Democrats went into Trump derangement mode when Strict Constitutionalist Kavneaugh was nominated to swing American jurisprudence back to the way the original intent of the amendment was conceived. No need to rewrite a law that is just being misinterpreted!
Library of Congress (unused original text):http://memory.loc.gov/cgi-bin/ampage?collId=llcg&fileName=073/llcg073.db&recNum=11
Paul Ryan Needs to help find the ways to get things changed rather then telling everyone he can’t use executive order’s to stop it! what he should be saying we’ll put an effort to put a referendum to get a final meaning of the 14th amendment rather then making POTUS use a executive order to send it to the supreme court to get an permanent answer to the amendment! Like I’ve always sais Ryan was never with the President unless it benefited his own plans. Ryan should have left his seat instead of being a lame duck speaker! McConnell should be behind POTUS also rather then being quiet! Illegal immigration it tearing our country apart and costing the American citizens billions having all these illegals and the loopholes that allow this! Build the wall and close the loopholes! protect our laws and our country. Again Ryan needs to do something positive for our country ( Leave )!
Exactly!
The Citizenship Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment to the United States Constitution indicates that “All persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the State wherein they reside.” The Supreme Court of the United States affirmed in United States v. Wong Kim Ark, 169 U.S. 649 (1898), that the Fourteenth Amendment guarantees citizenship for nearly all individuals born in the United States, provided that their parents are foreign citizens, have permanent domicile status in the United States, and are engaging in business in the United States except performing in a diplomatic or official capacity of a foreign power.
As of 2018, there has been no Supreme Court decision that explicitly holds that persons born in the U.S. to illegal aliens are automatically afforded U.S. citizenship. Edward Erler, writing for the Claremont Institute, said that since the Wong Kim Ark case dealt with someone whose parents were in the United States legally, it provides no valid basis under the 14th Amendment for the practice of granting citizenship to U.S.-born children of illegal immigrants. He goes on to argue that if governmental permission for parental entry is a necessary requirement for bestowal of birthright citizenship, then children of illegal aliens must surely be excluded.
Well, I think the SCOTUS was wrong in Wong. The parents were subject to another jurisdiction, so not to ours. SCOTUS was right when it ruled in Elk vs Wilkins that ” being born in the United States is not sufficient for citizenship” and in Slaughterhouse that ” The term ‘subject to the jurisdiction thereof’ was intended to exclude children of _ _ _ citizens — of foreign states -“. And the state of the parents determines the state of the child”.
With efforts underway to drain the swamp, I remain puzzled as to why Ryan is still around. Similar to mccain, he has remained the combatant kryptonote in Trump’s efforts for an “onward and upward” escalation of progress in our nation….and a counterweight/obstacle regarding the national good that this administration wishes to do.
My only conclusion as to why he remains the majority leader…and in leadership capacity in any political office/party…is that no one else wanted the job. Those who are responsible for selecting the next Majority leader, hopefully you will remember the agony and undoing that choosing hastily can bring. (Ditto that to his states voting base.). Quoting relationship counselor and friend: “Sometimes it’s better to remain single and lonely, than to be in a relationship where one is now coupled…but horribly weakened and miserable”.
Initiate the executive order; and get the ball rolling toward correcting by it’s permanent removal this horrendous “birther” arrangement …toward AND into it’s final interment.
Will we ever be rid of this fool? I can’t believe this is the same guy I supported as VP.
Any blame for loss of the US House majority will be the fault of RINO RYAN. How much longer we can hold our breath, I don’t know. Time is past for him to go.
So glad you are leaving Paul Ryan, you have always been part of the swamp and a useless political hack.
Ryan doesn’t know the Constitution and he distinctly has never liked Trump for disrupting a lot of corruption in our hired supposed representatives in both houses. However, Ryan, please do a wee bit of search and rereading maybe even for the first time our Constitution and our history says Trump can do it because it is not a fed law and can be an interpretation of the Constitution and do this, as others have done the same thing to even get the 14th Amendment in action to allow blacks to be REAL American citizens against which the democrats fought hard not to have blacks real citizens but continue to be their slaves! Mark Levin and others have also now verified that Trump as president has the power to do this. We, the many voters, say anchor babies are NOT legal by being born here, so ship them off along with ma and pa to wherever and probably will find thousands on our welfare system, which also is being changed very soon. Wake up to the fact, Ryan, that you are a nothing and we want you gone and we also will take away ALL lifetime benefits and not annual salary increases because WE THE PEOPLE ARE THE GOVERNMENT AND YOU WERE HIRED TO REPRESENT US AND NOT YOURSELVES and now we are more WOKE and you are a big loser and will have to pay for your children’s education out of your own enriched pockets from outsider donor dollars via lobbyists. We are taking back the reins and suggest you just shut up and start packing now to leave.
Just a little longer & we’ll be rid of RINO Ryan. Hopefully the next speaker(NOT Nancy Legosi) will be a man who still has his testicular fortitude in tact, and Ryan can go back to being the demorat prostitute, full time. BUILD THE WALL, DEPORT THEM ALL, MAGA, OR ELSE!!!
Paul Ryan just needs to go away. He is a nobody!
Everyone with a Republican Representative should contacted them asking for a bill on this after the Midterm and hopefully we will keep the majority. EO’s can be changed easily, need a strong bill against birthright citizenship.
once a rat always a rat!
The SNAKE strikes again, just get rid of ryan, PERIOD!
The difference is that Trump is restoring sanity to the interpretation of the Constitution. Previous judicial rulings were wrong, plain and simple, and should not be honored.
The same people who oppose this are the ones who believe the 2nd Amendment means nothing.
The 1st Amendment gives rights to the propaganda Media rather than an actual Free Press.
The 1st Amendment allows Free Speech but not if the Left deems it “hateful”.
The 1st Amendment doesn’t give us Freedom of Religion, but instead erects a wall of separation where the govt controls the churches.
The 1st Amendment has an invisible privacy clause that gives women the right to abortion.
Pay no attention to that “pain of perjury” thing when you sign your income tax form, effectively nullifying your 5th Amendment right not to incriminate yourself.
The 10th Amendment is just a myth. It never happened.
These are all absurd and very very wrong. The Supreme Court should have caught all this when Congress failed to. We need to go back and fix these.
It does not need to have an ignorant democrat judge against it nor involve the SC as was never a valid law. The democrats are having hissy fits and that is very pleasing. No anchor babies and deporting ALL illegals such as DACA/dreamers and chain families down many generations now, and those anchor babies along with their ma and pa!
Since our president is “adjusting” welfare more will leave because they will not be living off of us via welfare, WIC nor EBT. Fresh air is coming as we will have less trash strewn here and there, their 13 and 14 yr. old daughters giving birth and no father around, a way big DECREASE in stealing in stores, and so much more to return our country back to OUR AMERICAN REPUBLIC and kick butts of democrats next week by everyone, democrat, independent, libertarian, etc. voting RED big time even if you have to hold your nose closed.
Hey Doc Gadget,
Don’t forget the illegally amended amendment that cost us all to pay taxes, in the 16th amendment.
President Trump should sign the executive order ending birthright citizenship. If for no other reason than the issue could go through the courts and be settled once and for all. Everyone has an opinion but the country needs closure on this issue.
I question the need for an executive order, since the law is clear in excluding aliens as written. Do we need an executive order for every law? Just enforce it.
The despicable speaker only shows up to defend the libtard position. What a mistake for this commucrat to have become speaker and an even bigger one to allow him to hang around. GO AWAY
Ryan is right but Trump is the better for calling it into question and dumping the pile of cow manure right into the lap it deserves to be in, CONGRESS, who always know what is the right way but NEVER does it.
It is insane because being an American never was about soil but what is in the hearts and minds.
We assume that parents who are American will teach their children who they love to love what they love, except for liberals who hate their children and kill them in the womb
Ryan is not right. The 14th excludes foreigners to birthright citizenship, but a hoax is being perpetrated. Get educated to what “subject to the jurisdiction thereof” means.
Sorry, because Ryan is 100% wrong and you and he need to reread the Constitution and the history of “interpretation” of the Constitution being legal. What Trump is doing is 100% legal, so get over it. Remember, too we also hired the idiots in Congress to represent us and our Constitution but instead they become millionaires and make us think they are the Government and own us. WRONG 100%. There is proven instances of this interpretation but Ryan does not like our president and thinks he can do this? Wrong 100%.
“Sorry, because Ryan is 100% wrong”
You can stomp your feet all you want and hold your breath but Executive Orders are ONLY for the purpose of executing law, not making it, or interpreting it
Those two things are the province of the legislation and the courts
Obama was a tyrant with a pen does not mean the Republic fell because of it, well that is if you don’t think you can keep the Republic by undermining it by thinking now is our turn
An EO will do several things. Give new life to conservatives just before the election, cause the Democrats to challenge it in court — lower court Obama judges will rule against it — DOJ will challenge those rulings and it will eventually work its way to the Supreme Court and only then will it be settled. Hopefully, that will happen within the remaining 2 years of Trump’s first term.
Trump was elected to shake things up. To find ways to upend what the Democrats, RINOs and Paul Ryan supporters think it’s settled. Maybe it’s not. What’s the downside to the EO? It goes through the courts and gets overturned? So what have we lost?
As far as Congress and its laws go, a law that is unconstitutional can be overturned and an Amendment to the Constitution that was incorrectly interpreted can be reinterpreted by a willing court.
Going to modify my position
Issue the Executive Order and let the courts decide it
I have yet to read a single thing which says citizenship is from soil ONLY
a person born in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof – 8 U.S.C. § 1401
There is an “AND”
To be subject means allegiance, something liberals know nothing about and why they think they have rights just because they were born
The law is not only something one obeys but what they also UPHOLD
Paul Ryan is a Obama *** kisser and should be recalled for S.O.T.H.!!
‘birthright’ citizenship was given to illegals in the late 1960s when teddy kennedy discovered that he could REDESIGN THE TERMS and PHRASES in the 14th Amendment to suit his own desires.
With a democrat president, democrat senate, and a democrat house, WHAT COULD GO WRONG.
With a COMPLIANT MEDIA the redefining was kept “unnoticed” because it was never announced as a REWRITING OF THE 14TH FOR POLITICAL PURPOSES.
President Trumps action RESTORES the ORIGINAL meanings, and THAT upsets the apple cart!
The 14th IS NOT Ambiguous!
Trump is not ending birthright citizenship. The law states that there must be two requirements , not one. Born on the soil and subject to the jurisdiction. And subject to the jurisdiction means not subject to any other country which means it does not apply to aliens. And when all these news channels tell you the Supreme Court has never ruled on it, that is wrong. In Elk vs Wilkens they ruled “being born in the United States is not sufficient for citizenship”. Simple, listen, accept. It was written for the freed slaves and excluded foreigners.
Trump only needs to enforce the existing law as written. He is not changing it.
“Born on the soil and subject to the jurisdiction.”
I completely agree and think the way it is practiced is wrong because it requires both, but we do not fix problems with Executive Orders, only tyrants like Obama do that.
No EO needed just enforce the existing law as written. We don’t have to have an EO for every law. Aliens were excluded, it was for slaves only.
Paul Ryan.. Its a correction of an abuse of the law. Not the negating of the law. You know that!
You’re not stupid.
But, you also know that those who faithfully watch CNN, are. Deep State much?
As a Wisconsin conservative, I sincerely apologize for voting for Ryan for his second term. While campaigning for his first term, Ryan came across as a sincere conservative willing to go into Washington and do the dirty work that needed to be done to help straighten out this countries fiscal mess. He seriously tried and failed his first term, mostly because of the roadblocks he encountered with the dems, the rinos, and big Johnny. But his second term has been an absolute disaster. As speaker, I expected a lot more out of him. Instead, he rolled over and played dead. I’m glad he’s retiring, I’m embarrassed that I voted for him the second time around, and I apologize again for letting my fellow conservatives and countrymen (and women) down.
Many have it wrong; they ignore the “and subject to the jurisdiction thereof” wording, which is all-important. Despite what many say, it’s not changing the 14th Amendment at all, we’ve been interpreting it wrong, and the EO only corrects this.
I would maintain that, because of the “and,” _no_ illegal alien or their children meet the requirements of the 14th Amendment.
I support the President’s effort here because this is an issue that needs to go through the courts. Like many things it changes depending on who is in charge at the time and we need a court case to clear up the mud in the waters.
Does not have to go thru any court. This type of action or EO has been done many times in our history. Might want to spend a wee bit of time in getting informed about our Constitution and Bill of Rights and why America is considered special throughout the world.
Ryan is dead wrong. The 14th conveys equal rights for children of freed slaves including citizenship. The US beaurocracy began giving citizenship to children of anyone born here beginning in the 1960’s. Trump is merely enforcing the Constitution.
Problem (always) with Ryan is he’s too quick to open his pie-hole on something about which he KNOWS NOTHING . . . !
Good riddance.
Whatever happened to Paul Nehlen?
Semper Fi . . . !
Ryan is an ignorant idiot which is why he is “retiring” (involuntarily). There is NO constitutional guarantee for “birth right citizenship” and it was specifically REJECTED by those that proposed the 14th Amendment.
Hey Paulie…..shut up and count the days when you will be packing up to go. You have been just as much a resister as your Democrat confederates.
Ryan, your a Dip-wad! He’s not trying to change the constitution, he’s looking to SCOTUS to affirm his executive action and interpretation that illegals do not have birth right citizenship babies, as they are not subject to the jurisdiction of the US!!! Illegals should have no rights in the US, and must be deported immediately!!! This asylum scam, must be reworded by congress, so it’s not a scam. Hell, half the world could claim asylum under the present law!!!
OK, Paul RINO, are you OK with paying out of your own pockets to fund these welfare vampires? Cause Americans aren’t.
Paul Ryan is not smaRT ENOUGH TO REalize that the reason for the executive order is to get people to realize how ridiculous our immigration laws are, and maybe force some change, don’t you just love these RINO’s? paul RyanIHNO