Trump to meet with House Freedom Caucus members on health care bill

Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC), the chair of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, on Wednesday night said that he was making progress in negotiations with the White House and Republican House leadership on changes to the bill to repeal and replace Obamacare that would win over support from members of the caucus.

“I’m really optimistic that we can get there. There’s still a lot of details to work out,” Meadows told Fox News’ Sean Hannity.

He said that it was “not accurate” to say that a deal has been reached yet, but Meadows said that he reached a preliminary agreement with President Donald Trump.

Read more at Talking Points Memo

