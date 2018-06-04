Trump to host his first Ramadan dinner

(UPI) — President Donald Trump will host a dinner this week in honor of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan after not having one in his first year in office, White House officials said.

Politico reported that the dinner is scheduled for Wednesday but a West Wing declined to provide a list of attendees. The New York Times confirmed the report.

Trump had ended a tradition by Presidents Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama.

In the past, iftar dinner has been attended by prominent members of the Muslim community, diplomats and Congress members.

Last month, Trumo issued a statement marking the start of Ramadan. Ramadan reminds us of the richness Muslims add to the religious tapestry of American life,” he wrote.

During Ramadan, Muslims fast from dawn to sunset and they break the fast with a meal called an iftar. Eid al-Fitr, which signifies the end of Ramadan, is expected to begin Thursday evening. It is based on the observation of new moon by local religious authorities.

During the presidential campaign, Trump called for a “total and complete” ban on all Muslims entering the United States. He also has restricted several Muslim-majority countries’ citizens from entering the United States.

During his campaign, he told an interviewer, “I think Islam hates us.”

—-

—-

