Trump to detail Afghanistan strategy tonight

President Donald Trump on Monday will deliver a prime-time speech revealing his strategy for the U.S. military in the Afghanistan conflict.

Trump will deliver his address at 9 p.m. EDT from Fort Myer in Arlington, Va.

The Trump administration has not revealed details on what the president will announce during his first prime-time broadcast dedicated to a single issue. U.S. Secretary of Defense James Mattis on Sunday confirmed Trump made a decision but said he would “stand silent” until Trump delivers his address.

Mattis said Trump made his decision on Afghanistan after a “sufficiently rigorous” strategic process.

You Might Like







“He wants to be the one to announce it to the American people,” Mattis told reporters while traveling to Jordan. “He now needs the weekend to collect his thoughts on how he’s going to explain it to the American people.”

Trump previously delegated authority to Mattis’ Defense Department on determining troop levels in Afghanistan. Mattis declined to say how troop levels would be affected prior to Trump’s address.

Mattis last week said many options were under consideration, including a troop surge and a full withdrawal from the conflict.

Trump on Saturday said he made he made the decision on Afghanistan after meeting with U.S. generals and military leaders at Camp David.

Another option under consideration was privatizing the U.S. involvement in the Afghanistan war, the founder of security firm Blackwater said.

There are 8,400 U.S. troops in Afghanistan in an operation to train, advise and assist Afghan security forces. The United States has been involved in the war for 16 years.

Copyright 2016 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI’s prior written consent.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]

please wait... Rating: 5.0/10 (1 vote cast)