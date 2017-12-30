Trump to Democrats: No DACA fix without border wall

(UPI) — President Donald Trump warned Democrats in Congress Friday that he won’t approve any legislative fix for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program unless they OK funding for his controversial border wall.

Trump said Democrats know he won’t accept any solution for DACA “Dreamers” to stay in the United States until he is allowed to fulfill his campaign promise to build a barrier along the U.S.-Mexico border.

“The Democrats have been told, and fully understand, that there can be no DACA without the desperately needed WALL at the Southern Border and an END to the horrible Chain Migration & ridiculous Lottery System of Immigration etc,” Trump tweeted Friday morning. “We must protect our Country at all cost!”

Congressional Democrats in October rejected a trade to fund the wall in exchange for DACA legislation — with top Democrats Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi saying Trump’s plan “fails to represent any attempt at compromise.”

“The administration can’t be serious about compromise or helping the Dreamers if they begin with a list that is anathema to the Dreamers, to the immigrant community and to the vast majority of Americans,” Schumer and Pelosi said.

Democrats in Congress said this month they wanted a DACA provision in the year-end bill to fund the government.

“We will not leave here without a DACA fix,” Pelosi said.

DACA was not part of a funding deal passed last week, however, prompting criticism from immigration activists and advocates.

The program, introduced by former President Barack Obama’s administration, allows undocumented migrant children brought into the United States to remain without fear of future deportation — a concept Trump has publicly said he supports.

Trump said in September he would give Congress the chance to create new immigration reform to save DACA, saying he does “not favor punishing children … for the actions of their parents.”

“Congress now has the opportunity to advance responsible immigration reform that puts American jobs and American security first,” Trump said. “We are facing the symptom of a larger problem, illegal immigration, along with the many other chronic immigration problems Washington has left unsolved.”

