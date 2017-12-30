Trump to Democrats: No DACA fix without border wall

(UPI) — President Donald Trump warned Democrats in Congress Friday that he won’t approve any legislative fix for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program unless they OK funding for his controversial border wall.
Trump said Democrats know he won’t accept any solution for DACA “Dreamers” to stay in the United States until he is allowed to fulfill his campaign promise to build a barrier along the U.S.-Mexico border.
“The Democrats have been told, and fully understand, that there can be no DACA without the desperately needed WALL at the Southern Border and an END to the horrible Chain Migration & ridiculous Lottery System of Immigration etc,” Trump tweeted Friday morning. “We must protect our Country at all cost!”
Congressional Democrats in October rejected a trade to fund the wall in exchange for DACA legislation — with top Democrats Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi saying Trump’s plan “fails to represent any attempt at compromise.”
“The administration can’t be serious about compromise or helping the Dreamers if they begin with a list that is anathema to the Dreamers, to the immigrant community and to the vast majority of Americans,” Schumer and Pelosi said.
The Democrats have been told, and fully understand, that there can be no DACA without the desperately needed WALL at the Southern Border and an END to the horrible Chain Migration & ridiculous Lottery System of Immigration etc. We must protect our Country at all cost!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 29, 2017
Democrats in Congress said this month they wanted a DACA provision in the year-end bill to fund the government.
“We will not leave here without a DACA fix,” Pelosi said.
DACA was not part of a funding deal passed last week, however, prompting criticism from immigration activists and advocates.
The program, introduced by former President Barack Obama’s administration, allows undocumented migrant children brought into the United States to remain without fear of future deportation — a concept Trump has publicly said he supports.
Trump said in September he would give Congress the chance to create new immigration reform to save DACA, saying he does “not favor punishing children … for the actions of their parents.”
“Congress now has the opportunity to advance responsible immigration reform that puts American jobs and American security first,” Trump said. “We are facing the symptom of a larger problem, illegal immigration, along with the many other chronic immigration problems Washington has left unsolved.”
Copyright 2016 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI’s prior written consent.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Join the discussion
With Democrats and illegal immigration the policy has ALWAYS to ask for forgiveness rather than permission. Permission is why we create governments to insure laws of THE PEOPLE are OBEYED and ENFORCED. So long as illegal actions are fully committed with the understanding that all the criminals have to do is to wait until the Criminal Democrat party of lawbreakers get re-elected our American freedoms will always take one step forward and two steps back. Send them all home first, then let them apply for special considerations not let the lawbreaking stay here while the guilty are treated as innocent until such time as the taxpayer goes broke sustaining them, and our nation and all it stands for fades away like Camelot into the mists. There are laws of unintended consequences and there are laws of intended disobedience. The latter should NEVER be allowed to stand or you soon have no country to call your own. Unlike what the dreaming Dreamer Democrats believe, our financial resources are NOT unlimited.
What a farce this is…we don’t need DACA but we do need to protect our borders…this is ridiculous that these clown Democrats are threatening anyone…screw them….just start building the wall and keep throwing ILLEGALS OUT OF THE COUNTRY…what the Hell is going on here?…what other Country would allow ILLEGALS to come/stay/not be arrested?…ANSWER: NO OTHER COUNTRY……
Compromise to Demonicrats means to give them what they want and they’ll give you nothing!
“that he won’t approve any legislative fix for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program unless they OK funding for his controversial border wall.”
or more accurately
He won’t approve a fix to the CONTROVERSIAL DACA program unless they fund his MANDATED border wall.
Fixed.
UPI – America’s second favorite source for Fake News!
Dr. Gadget you took the words right out of my mouth. The United Press International Fake News having sympathy for illegal aliens, with the “controversial border wall”. Secondly, the past Presidents and Congresses letting these illegals into our country are a disgrace. The gutless Congress will not pass a law making it a felony to enter our Country illegally. Thirdly no anchor babies. Fourth, arrest the politicians that are providing “sanctuary” for illegal aliens. Fifth, the people on welfare can work on the farms in place of the illegal aliens.
Illegal aliens MUST be deported! No amnesty! NOT NOW! NOT EVER! You rob a bank and I’m quite sure you will not be granted amnesty!
Ending chain migration and mandating E-Verify for all employers is more important than the wall. The President and Congress should concentrate on these two things, not on how to give more illegal aliens amnesty.
The democrat’s are liars. They pulled this same thing on Pres. Reagan when they promised real border security in exchange for amnesty and then refused to honor their word. DACA is unconstitutional and the Illegal Immigrants need to go, period.
“…… and to the vast majority of Americans,”?? There comes a point in a debate where further exegesis and explanation simply fail… It is not “Trump’s Wall” and the vast majority of Americans elected Mr. Trump to the office he now holds. Do the Democrats actually believe that their self serving “spin” is of any consequence to intelligent Americans?
And, while I’m at it, the so-called “journalists” on so-called “conservative” sites need to stop laying all responsibility at Mr. Trumps doorstep! My name is William S. Hood, lay it at my feet because I voted for Mr. Trump and, if he continues to pursue the campaign platform for which I voted, I will vote for him again!
And, please, get off the “Bombshell” hobby-horse and the “Never happen again” bandwagon. You have obviously never been in the near vicinity of exploding ordnance and the only way to ensure that murder is never committed again is to execute the murderer. Even so, you can only guarantee that the executed murderer will never commit murder again!
As an avid Trump supporter I can only say this is typical of the swamp! I have tried desperately to encourage the Democrat Congress members from California where I vote to drop all the add ons and pass a simple DACA bill that provides the protection intended for only those for which it was intended. Nothing more, nothing less. Now I have to change the direction of my appeal and insist the Conservatives get this useful legislation in place. I do not like any add ons despite my desire to get the Wall. The Senate Bill in process now has too many loopholes and can be cleaned up. I was unable to find the basis for the CBO estimate of cost over the next ten years but they insist it is based on double the number of verified DACA recipients now on the books. My only demand in passing this clean, simple legislation is that it includes easily implemented enforcement steps to keep it helpful to those intended to benefit. I firmly believe properly written and enforced it
will be a great benefit to all Americans as these Dreamers become a productive part in our economy and society.
Although abhorrent, Trump’s right about this. While teaching English to adult migrants my moderate stance shifted right. I watched/heard students express disdain for U.S. laws, including buying houses/cars and having tons of kids on welfare, before paying for legal assistance, in contrast to those who sacrificed to postpone having families/buying big-ticket items until they’d earned a green card, learned Eng., and begun the naturalization process. Saw students who didn’t qualify for a drivers license driving anyway; when stopped they simply abandoned the car and purchased another. No problem collecting AFDC for rent and food, Medicaid, free school lunches for their kids though. A wall’s a must, sorry fellow Independents, it’s a practical issue. When teens test boundaries parents dole out consequences. That’s what must be done with border-crossers. True, Dreamers are victims. So for kids in their teens/20s, make staying contingent on their parents demonstrating proof of English (via testing) and documented advancement in the legalization process within 12 mos. If they haven’t (“I have to work.”- bs, I say, heard it from students all the time), they’ll be deported. Dreamers can make a decision as adults whether to follow their parents to their home country. It’s logical consequences.
Very good, but ultimately the Republicans will have to either (1) throw out the filibuster, or (2) let the Dems shut down the gummint (one time) to prevail on such important issues. I’d recommend alternative (1). Schumer must be rudely disabused of the notion that he’s running things around here.