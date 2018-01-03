Trump to announce awards for worst ‘fake news’ journalism

President Trump said Tuesday night that he will give out derisive awards next week for the “most dishonest and corrupt media,” after a year of feuding with the press.
The president has waged a war of words with several mainstream media outlets, feuding primarily with CNN, NBC, the New York Times and the Washington Post, among others.
I will be announcing THE MOST DISHONEST & CORRUPT MEDIA AWARDS OF THE YEAR on Monday at 5:00 o’clock. Subjects will cover Dishonesty & Bad Reporting in various categories from the Fake News Media. Stay tuned!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 3, 2018
Last week, Mr. Trump’s campaign asked supporters to help him award a “Fake News Trophy” by sending in their nominations.
“Americans are sick and tired of being lied to, insulted, and treated with outright condescension,” an email to Trump supporters stated. “That’s why President Trump is crowning the 2017 KING OF FAKE NEWS before the end of the year.”
It asserted there is “no point in pretending that some journalists are anything more than peddlers of falsehoods and liberal propaganda.”
Ya gotta love D.T. He is “out demo-cratting” the democrats and the fraudulent liberal media : )
I think this is HILARIOUS–President Trump is employing their OWN “rules for radicals” against the LYING Commucrat propaganda SHILLS known as the “mainstream” media! Alinsky said, “Ridicule is a POWERFUL weapon. USE it.” And Pres. Trump IS using it to educate the American public about just what LIARS and propaganda shills the media ARE by highlighting the WORST of their FAKE NEWS efforts to discredit and impede his efforts to MAGA.
President Trump, God Bless you for giving it to the Fake News criminals who are in collusion with the DemoRATS. What I love about Trump using twitter, is that the Fake News Journalists cannot selective edit to misquote him. I love the way Trump makes the Fake News Networks, like the Clinton News Network, eat their own bull!