Trump to announce awards for worst ‘fake news’ journalism

President Trump said Tuesday night that he will give out derisive awards next week for the “most dishonest and corrupt media,” after a year of feuding with the press.

The president has waged a war of words with several mainstream media outlets, feuding primarily with CNN, NBC, the New York Times and the Washington Post, among others.

I will be announcing THE MOST DISHONEST & CORRUPT MEDIA AWARDS OF THE YEAR on Monday at 5:00 o’clock. Subjects will cover Dishonesty & Bad Reporting in various categories from the Fake News Media. Stay tuned! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 3, 2018

Last week, Mr. Trump’s campaign asked supporters to help him award a “Fake News Trophy” by sending in their nominations.

“Americans are sick and tired of being lied to, insulted, and treated with outright condescension,” an email to Trump supporters stated. “That’s why President Trump is crowning the 2017 KING OF FAKE NEWS before the end of the year.”

It asserted there is “no point in pretending that some journalists are anything more than peddlers of falsehoods and liberal propaganda.”

