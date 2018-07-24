Trump threatens to revoke security clearances of Comey, Brennan, Clapper

President Trump threatened Monday to revoke security clearance from top Obama administration officials who have fanned the flames of Russian collusion conspiracy theories, a retaliation by the White House that legal scholars said would be unprecedented but not illegal.
On the president’s security clearance hit list are former CIA Director John O. Brennan, former Director of National Security James R. Clapper, former FBI Director James B. Comey, former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, former National Security Adviser Susan E. Rice and National Security Agency Director Michael V. Hayden, said White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.
“They’ve politicized and in some cases actually monetized their public service security clearances,” she said. “Making baseless accusations of improper contact with Russia or being influenced by Russia against the president is extremely inappropriate.”
Former intelligence officials typically keep their high-level security clearances after leaving government jobs and sometimes provide informal advice to current officials.
These six officials publicly leveled accusations of criminal wrongdoing — including treason — against Mr. Trump in frequent TV news appearances.
Several also pocket paychecks for doing it.
Mr. Brennan is a paid analyst for NBC News and MSNBC. Mr. Clapper and Mr. Hayden are paid analysts for CNN.
Mr. Clapper also is suspected of leaking to CNN in January 2017 information about the anti-Trump dossier that helped spur the FBI’s Russia collusion investigation.
Mr. Brennan took several jabs at the president last week after his meeting in Helsinki with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
“Donald Trump’s press conference performance in Helsinki rises to & exceeds the threshold of ‘high crimes & misdemeanors.’ It was nothing short of treasonous. Not only were Trump’s comments imbecilic, he is wholly in the pocket of Putin. Republican Patriots: Where are you???” he tweeted.
Mrs. Sanders said the president thinks top-security clearance for former officials who make “these baseless charges provides inappropriate legitimacy to accusations with zero evidence.”
Sean M. Bigley, a lawyer specializing in security clearance cases, said the president was in uncharted territory but as commander in chief had carte blanche authority to revoke security clearances.
“There is nothing legally that would preclude the president from taking that action,” he said.
What’s more, the only recourse to challenge a security clearance revocation is through an administrative appeal process that the president could deny, said Mr. Bigley.
The president’s opponents in Washington quickly accused him of politicizing security clearances.
Mr. Clapper responded on CNN, “It’s kind of a sad commentary, where for political reasons, this is kind of a petty way of retribution, I suppose, for speaking out against the president.”
He said all of the former officials have been speaking “out of genuine concerns about President Trump.”
Others called it an attack on free speech.
Rep. Adam B. Schiff of California, the top Democrat on the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence who has spearheaded accusations of Trump campaign collusion with Russia, said the president had set “a terrible new precedent.”
“An enemies list is ugly, undemocratic and un-American. Is there no length Trump will not go to stifle opposition? Wake up GOP,” Mr. Schiff tweeted.
“This is what totalitarianism looks like,” tweeted Sen. Mazie K. Hirono, Hawaii Democrat.
Sen. Rand Paul, Kentucky Republican, raised the idea of targeting Mr. Brennan’s security clearance in a tweet early Monday and later presented the suggestion to Mr. Trump in a meeting at the White House.
Mr. Paul has been one of the most vocal defenders of Mr. Trump’s performance at the Helsinki meeting, and Mr. Brennan has been one of the loudest critics.
“Public officials should not use their security clearances to leverage speaking fees or network talking head fees,” Mr. Paul tweeted.
The White House announcement followed Mr. Trump’s meeting with Mr. Paul.
The unusual circumstances engulfing Mr. Trump’s presidency made the scrutiny clearance threat “very appropriate,” said David K. Rehr, a scholar of Washington politics at George Mason University’s Schar School of Policy and Government.
He said that all of the Obama intelligence officials on the list had their fingers in the Trump collusion conspiracy and now had a financial incentive to promote the conspiracy theories.
“People need to know that if they are public servants that they are public servants and not servants of political campaigns,” he said.
Mrs. Sanders rejected the accusation that the president was seeking to punish the former officials for exercising their First Amendment right to free speech.
“The president doesn’t like the fact that people are politicizing agencies and departments that are specifically meant to not be political and not meant to be monetized off of security clearances,” she said. “When you’re the person that holds the nation’s deepest, most-sacred secrets at your hands, and you go out and you make false accusations against the president of the United States, he thinks that is something to be very concerned with, and we’re exploring what those options are and what that looks like.”
The politicizing of security clearances and the security clearance process is not entirely new to Washington.
Democrats pounced on the Trump White House for the slow pace of security clearance approval for top aides such as Mr. Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser, Jared Kushner.
During the 2016 presidential campaign, Republicans in the House and Senate introduced legislation to strip Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton of her security clearance over use of a secret email account and email server for official business as secretary of state.
Mrs. Clinton also came under fire from Republicans for arranging top-secret security clearance for her attorney David Kendall amid the email scandal.
Mr. McCabe lost his security clearance when he was fired as FBI deputy director in January.
“You would think the White House would check with the FBI before trying to throw shiny objects to the press corps,” said McCabe spokeswoman Melissa Schwartz.
Mr. Comey has been engaged in an escalating war of words with Mr. Trump since the president fired him in May 2017.
Ms. Rice said Sunday on a talk show that she didn’t know Mr. Trump’s motivations for seeking a better relationship with Russia, but “I think that’s a legitimate question.”
She called Mr. Trump’s one-on-one meeting with Mr. Putin “a historic mistake.”
As national security adviser under Mr. Obama, Ms. Rice was widely criticized for initially explaining the terrorist attack on U.S. personnel in Benghazi, Libya, in 2012 as a spontaneous protest against an anti-Muslim video produced in the U.S. The performance prevented her from being nominated as secretary of state.
Mr. Clapper raised questions last August on CNN about Mr. Trump’s “ability to be — his fitness to be — in this office. I also am beginning to wonder about his motivation for it. Maybe he is looking for a way out.”
Mr. Hayden has published a book this year titled “The Assault on Intelligence: American National Security in an Age of Lies.” He said on CBS this spring of Mr. Trump, “We’ve had presidents who disagree with us; we’ve had presidents who lie. We’ve not had presidents for whom objective reality doesn’t seem to be compelling.”
Former House intelligence committee Chairman Mike Rogers, Alabama Republican, called Mr. Trump’s action petty.
“It’s certainly below the stature of the office of the president of the United States,” he said on CNN. “I just wish that the president would be bigger than that.”
He said of Mr. Brennan, “It’s also not customary for the former CIA director to be off the reservation where he is, either. I don’t think John Brennan should do it.”
⦁ Gabriella Muñoz contributed to this report.
These people should have never has a security clearance to start with.
All clearances are on a “need to know” basis while a paid active employee of the government. All clearances should not be treated as perks and should be voided when leaving public office that demanded clearances for obvious purposes. Do Not Threaten: Revoke them automatically! Makes me sick how these critical clearances are used by people to make themselves relevant and self important. Shut them down now! /s/ #extscryptoguy
Being a retired military officer, my clearance was immediately revoked at retirement, and I had to sign articles that I would never disclose anything of a security nature, and that applies for today. The same laws that covered me, they should be made to apply to all the non-elected bureaucrats in the employment of the U. S. Government.
Every person that worked for the obama ship of fools should have had their clearances pulled as soon as Trump was sworn in. They have no legal requirement to keep them since they are no longer a part of the government. Thank God for that, they did enough damage to this country while they were there.
Mr. President, ( I know he’s not reading this … )
Do NOT threaten – JUST DO IT! DO IT NOW!!
Too much talk! Just do it!
Why does any former official still have a security clearance? The clearances should be revoked as a matter of course when they leave government service. There’s nothing controversial about that—it’s just common sense!
When you leave any corporation, either through retirement, voluntary resignation, or being fired; your access to the company’s IT systems are deleted THAT DAY and all “your” files are soon archived. How can the US Government operate any differently??? How can a former “employee” be allowed continued access to ANY non-public [on the web] information, classified or not? Boggles my mind that this is allowed to happen. And, President Trump is a businessman who SHOULD understand Intellectual Property and its protection better than ANY of the swamp dwellers.
President Trump: Never threaten, JUST DO IT! NOW!! AND sign an EO to do the same whenever any individual is no longer in any specific federal job. If a federal employee moves from one job to another, a completely new set of credentialing MUST be done in accordance with the new job’s requirements.
Why were these “has beens” still allowed to have security clearance. Once you leave a position, you are not entitled to hold onto any perks, such as security clearance. What business do these jerks have being able to view top correspondence. They either left or were fired….either way all perks should have been revoked from minute one.
Concur… My Secret and my Interim Top Secret clearances terminated on the day of my retirement from the Air Force. And my retirement was with honors…. No clouds…. They should have been revoked immediately, as they were breaches waiting to happen…
Revoking the treasonous, lying, criminal clearances…”A petty form of retribution”…did I read that right?….LOL…Trump absolutely should revoke them and ALL the clearances for ALL the other deep state Benedict Arnolds!!
Much ado about nothing! Another crying towel for the Libs. please!
Bad actors like those working for the alphabet networks should have NO security clearances whatever, no matter who they are. The temptations to abuse those clearances for partisan purposes, not to mention personal pecuniary gain, are too great.
I have an active clearance as long as my employment requires one (a billet). I stop working that position, my active clearance goes away. If I do anything to compromise my active clearance, it goes away.
How do these clowns keep theirs?
I am sure they can thank Rod Rosenstein and that milk toast Jeff Sessions for this bonus. Rosenstein along with Sessions should be the next to be escorted out the door and lose their pensions. Sessions is such a disappointment…..afraid of his own shadow let alone that of all the Obama holdovers in his department. We need a harda$$ Attorney General who is not intimidated by any of the bullies on both sides of the aisle.
If Sessions had done all that we conservatives wished he would the left would have a way to claim the deck is rigged. (Yes. I know.)
If he had done anything that would have happened. As it is the left is chasing vapor and and #walkaway has figured that out. Trumps numbers are rising because the longer it drags out the more ridiculous it becomes.
On a completely different note, there is a rumo going around about Abby Huntsman leaving the Fox News Network to co-host on the “View”….. Abby Huntsman is in talks to join ABC’s The View. If the deal gets signed, she’ll be replacing Sara Haines who is headed to co-host the 3rd hour of Good Morning America. Bye, Bye…….won’t be missed. I guess she got her job anchoring the weekend edition of the news because her dad is an ambassador. She can keep Meghan McCain company. Ms. Huntsman will be a pretty face to offset the other hags on this horrible show. Putting lipstick on a pig doesn’t make it any prettier, just annoys the pig and makes it squeal louder.
President Trump, what are you waiting for? These scumbags are making money on television, they have a security clearance and they are constantly attacking you.
“Republican Patriots: Where are you???” Really! Where is our champion who will cross the Senate floor and whack a commie with his cane?
Comey, Brennan and Clapper ARE a threat to national security! No way should they continue to hold a top secret security clearance or even the lowest security level or be allowed anywhere near a federal building. They have made their intentions known. They wish to remove the President of the United States from Office by any means possible and thereby leave the country in a state of chaos. They are conspiring to overthrow the nation’s Commander in Chief while our troops are engaged in battle. That my friends is a treasonous act. What’s wrong with these people? Do they really think that if Trump was removed from office by force Queen Hillary would magically assume the throne? Do they really think a President Pence would give them the ultra liberal supreme court they so desperately dream of having? Idiots!
Maybe those fools are planning a coup and will overthrow our elected government and install their savior Hildabeast. Good thing most of us still have our weapons and can fight back against them. Those left wing liberal/socialist traitors are trying to bring about an internal war between the citizens of this country. With friends like them who needs external enemies?
He should revoke the clearances just because they no longer work for the government. Heck, I lost my TS clearance the day I retired from the Army. These top-level guys should be treated the same.
It might be “unprecedented,” but we never had a COMMUNIST/MUSLIM TRAITOR for a President (Obama) who INFESTED our government with OTHER Communist/Muslim TRAITORS in high positions. Scheming Clinton-devoted VERMIN like COMEY and Communist/Muslim TRAITORS like Brennan should NEVER have been employed in our government or given high security clearance in the FIRST PLACE! It is time to correct that act of treachery by the former Communist-in-Chief and cancel their security clearances which they are undoubtedly using in their ham-handed attempts to overthrow our legally elected President!
How is it that they still have clearances. When I left the ASA from the US Army I had to sign the non disclosure papers and my clearance was discontinued. Why were they allowed to still have a clearance? Something needs to be done about these discrepancies as soon as possible. Why would they still need these clearances if they’re blabbing on national tv about things that are classified? It’s time all concerned were held accountable!!
Why do they need a clearance now anyway. Security clearances are typically on a need-to-know basis and they have no need-to-know.
Without question, the clearances should be revoked, I would not make any threats, or say a word other than order it done. Brennan is Muslim filth, he converted while working on Saudi Arabia, he is in their pocket and has been for decades.
There is absolutely no doubt a coup, would begin a civil war.