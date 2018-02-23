Trump threatens to pull ICE, leave ‘sanctuary state’ of California on its own

President Trump voiced frustration Thursday with California’s status as a statewide sanctuary for illegal immigrants, including gang members, and said he’s considering pulling federal immigration enforcement agents out of the state as a response.
“If we ever said, ‘Hey, let California alone let them figure it out for themselves,’ in two months they’d be begging for us to come back,” the president said during a White House meeting on law enforcement issues. “They would be begging. And you know what? I’m thinking about doing it.”
California last month became a “sanctuary state” where police are barred from asking people about their immigration status or participating in federal immigration enforcement actions in most cases.
During a discussion of school safety, Mr. Trump said MS-13 gang members who are deported from the U.S. are coming back to California.
“They’re smart — they actually have franchises going to Los Angeles,” the president said. “We’re getting no help from the state of California. Frankly, if I wanted to pull our people from California, you would have a crime mess like you’ve never seen. All I’d have to do is say, ‘ICE [Immigration and Customs Enforcement] and Border Patrol, let California alone,’ You’d be inundated, you would see crime like nobody’s ever seen crime in this country.”
In a swipe at Democratic Gov. Jerry Brown, who signed the law, Mr. Trump said, “They are doing a lousy management job there. They have the highest taxes in the nation. And they don’t know what’s happening out there. Frankly, it’s a disgrace, the sanctuary city situation.”
White House Deputy Press Secretary Rah Shah refused to rule out the dramatic move.
“I wouldn’t get ahead of anything the president might do,” he said, adding that law enforcement decisions by the California governor and other officials were “very troubling.”
“We think that the sanctuary cities are a threat to the public safety and encourage more illegal immigration,” he said. “So I think the president was raising that concern and making a very valid point.”
California’s senior senator, Democrat Dianne Feinstein, blasted the president’s comments as “outrageous.”
“California is the 6th largest economy in the world,” she said. “We’re the global hub of innovation and the largest farm state in the country. We’re creating jobs and driving the nation’s economy. At the same time, the state’s murder rate keeps falling and crime is at a historic low.”
She said the president’s “attacks are not only mean-spirited, they’re patently false.”
• S.A. Miller contributed to this report.
© Copyright (c) 2018 News World Communications, Inc.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Join the discussion
Either get communist Kalifornia out of the United States or go in there with Federal Marshals, Jeff Sessions and arrest all of the politicians, bring them before a Conservative Judge in the east and send them to prison. Replace the politicians in Kalifornia with real Conservatives not RINOS and have them take over with Marshal law imposed on that communist state until all of the corruption is cleaned out!
Don’t forget to build a WALL around the entire state to keep their mistakes out of the rest of the USA, which soon will turn into a real example of the Movie “Escape from New York” or the 1996 Movie “Escape from L.A.” They can elect Kurt Russell to Star again as Governor, or maybe a Arnold Schwarzenegger Part II. and rely on all the Hollywood Snowflakes to defend them, selected of course on acting ability and DREAMING ability only, and as the seculars burn down the Churches,,,no CHurches, no Sanctuary, just the Wild West revisited for more California Death Valley Days.
Exactly. I wish Trump could do that. BUT I don’t see how without endangering the rest of the country. As soon as they come across the border most of them won’t stay in California they will fan out and use every means necessary to get out of California to the next Sanctuary city.
Isn’t that what Snowflakefornia is doing now? The whole country is being invaded by illegal criminals because they set up residence in these sanctuary states/cities via Snowflakefornia. Let the ICE agents be stationed in places where cooperation is welcomed. Let’s see how fast this rogue state asked for help when their elite become targets of crime by illegals who are quickly taking over their state. BE CAREFUL WHAT YOU WISH FOR SNOWFLAKES!
A better solution would be to close all ports of entry to the U.S. in California. This means land border crossings, airports and seaports. The threat of relocating all of those resources to other ports of entry to beef them up just might be a good thing indeed…
AMEN to that, inlumenatuo. They should be left on their own with their chosen law breakers, and let them live in the quagmire they self created. I cannot even imagine any Town, City, County, or State protecting criminals from being taken into custody. I say Gov. Brown and all who support his idiocy should be made to lodge these criminals in their own homes. Then I am sure they could see the lunacy of their stance.
I live in CA and would not blame Trump if he did this. CA is a mess and our corrupt governor and legislators deserve a boot in the rear. But you have to realize, that not everyone here is a leftist nutbar. There are many Christian and Conservative people here, working our tails off late into our 70-80’s, paying taxes, signing petitions, speaking out, doing everything we can to try to save the state. Pray for us, don’t condemn all of us.
Then organize, get conservatives voted into office and run the proggies out. Maybe they would like Arizona. Lord knows we are at max pax with Peoples Republic of Californistan refuges here in Washington. Still trying to figure out how to run them off.
PLEASE do not overlook the fact that law-abiding citizens still live in this late great state of California! We do not want to move – many cannot afford to move. We did not vote for the current crop of Democrats, constantly embarrassing in their ignorance, constantly behaving as though they will never run out of money-earning taxpayers. PLEASE do not leave us at the mercy of the idiots and illegals.
Brilliant idea to pull ICE out of California to teach the CA snowflakes a real lesson!
It is a waste of Federal tax dollars to have ICE there if not fully supported by CA state officials and agencies.
I’d not stop there. I would PULL all School – Road – FBI – and other funding as well from California.
Since they do not feel the need to obey THE RULE OF LAW …. then okay, let’s see how long they last with NO – ZERO support from the Government. Let’s just see how long they last.
In Odramas’ second term as king the Southern border was so porous that figures were made known that upwards of 4 of every 10 illegals caught crossing the Texas border turned out to be middle Eastern men of middle age who entered Central America and learned to speak Spanish. They then adopted a Spanish sur-name (last name) and illegally crossed the border pretending to be Mexican.
On top of that America has been invaded by criminal gangs such as MS-13 by the tens of thousands who have reigned terror wherever they hide. New York state is infected by MS-13, Minnesota also has neighborhoods where the police cannot enter for fear for their lives.
It’s time we take back our country from the illegal invaders who find support from George Soros and the left.
Mr. President you have been doing GREAT so far! Please let California go on it our, believe me you will not be missed.
As a strong Conservative in California, I request that President Trump flood the state with ICE agents. And make their #1 target all of the Politicians who support the Sanctuary State premise. Charge them with Obstruction of Justice and whatever other crimes they committed. Make sure they become illegible to hold public office. Once the Politicians see their jobs threatened and see jail cells in their future…the concept of Sanctuary State and Cities will quickly collapse.
Better than that President Trump needs to get behind the movement for New California. Help them split from California and become our 51st State. That does 2 things. It isolates the liberals and their flawed thinking into a smaller area that can be better controlled. And it carves out the Conservative parts of the State as to Congressional representation, reducing the power the liberal element exerts in Congress. If New California becomes a reality I suspect there will be many people moving from CA to New CA to get away from the madness.
Great idea but the jackass libtard judges of the 9th Circuit Court probably already have an opinion written and an injunction prepared for about 30 seconds after the first ICE agent is withdrawn from The (Illegal) Peoples Republic of Kalifornia. I am waiting for someone in DC to realize that the 9th Circuit is ripe to be abolished and replaced with three smaller courts better able to serve smaller jurisdictions. Great way to get rid of that nest of commie vipers.
Look, People, there’s no doubt California is a mess and we have a kook for a governor, and inept/unqualified people like Kamala Harris and others in office, but not everyone here is a crazy leftist. Some of us are Christan/Conservative and are desperately trying to keep the state from going under. How about some prayer support? Besides that, California is not the only crazy state. Look around. Oregon is socialist, New York is as crazy as California, even Arizona does some crazy things, and Texas. There’s enough craziness from the Left to go around. Pray for America.