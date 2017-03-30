Trump Threatens Freedom Caucus

President Trump on Thursday struck back at the House caucus that sunk his ObamaCare replacement bill, threatening their legislative careers if the staunchly conservative members refuse to get on board with the new president’s agenda.
The Freedom Caucus will hurt the entire Republican agenda if they don't get on the team, & fast. We must fight them, & Dems, in 2018!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 30, 2017
Later Thursday, Freedom Caucus member Rep. Justin Amash returned fire in the Republican civil war:
It didn't take long for the swamp to drain @realDonaldTrump. No shame, Mr. President. Almost everyone succumbs to the D.C. Establishment. https://t.co/9bDo8yzH7I
— Justin Amash (@justinamash) March 30, 2017
Freedom Caucus co-founder Jim Jordan, however, refused to take Trump’s bait during an interview on “America’s Newsroom.”
“We appreciate the president,” Jordan said. “We’re trying to help the president, but the fact is you have to look at the legislation.”
.@realDonaldTrump it's a swamp not a hot tub. We both came here to drain it. #SwampCare polls 17%. Sad! https://t.co/4kjygV2tdS
— Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) March 30, 2017
Take a deep breath here, but don’t reach for your “calming jar” yet. I was not convinced that the tweet implied the “threatening of their legislative careers” of the freedom caucus members. HOWEVER on re-reading the tweet it seems that there is no other way to interpret it. WOW on second thought I’ll take the sky blue “calming jar with the aluminized snow” and go off to a safe place. Perhaps the tweet is a fake, perhaps there was a misstatement that has now been corrected. If not is is truly very alarming….in that it appears to me that the president is walking into a trap set up by the Gope and Ryan. I don’t believe making nice with the likes of Schumer and Pelosi and shafting the base is the best way to go, it is almost like winning the battle (the election) and losing the war (draining the swamp). I sincerely hope that my concerns are ill considered and incorrect and quite ready to accept it.
The tweet is real. I took it from Trump’s twitter feed and posted it here. But, it’s good to be cautious. There is so much fake ‘news.’
Do you know that you can read Trump’s twitter feed yourself? You don’t have to be a Twitter user. You can access it from your browser. Here’s the link.
https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Eauthor
The Freedom Caucus tweet was posted at 6:07 am this morning. It is currently the 2nd tweet in his stream. Just go to the link and scroll down one.
I agree Zman i was shocked when i read that tweet, cause there IS no other way to read it BUT an outright threat to the Freedom caucus. AND IMO that is what the liberals do. Threaten and bully someone into compliance.. NOT what conservatives do..
DON, this was bad form for ya mate..
President Trump: You were my second choice for president, but I was an enthusiastic supporter. I will be with you all the way no matter what lies the MSM pushes and to implement the agenda you proposed and the platform of the Republican Party. Where you will lose me is if you wage war against the most sincere men and women in Congress, the members of the House Freedom Caucus. If you cut them out, I will be out too.
Since when do we pass legislation based off the likes in a poll.Seriouly, We do what is best for the people;Wether they understand it or not.
very sad but I’m with the conservatives on this = extremely disappointed with Trump if it’s true…
Me also!
Trump Threatening???? Where in hell are the reports on Schumer’s threats keeping democrat senators in lock step obstructing Tump. Same for Pelosi. Welcome to political reality folks, nothing new here.
The above is not a news story but an attempt to paint Trumps actions as stated; “threatening “. Trump is saying nothing different than what powerful politicians do all the time. Consider it “the political norm” of our two political parties. Stay calm and strong and do overreact to the 24/7 minute by minute news cycle on one sided “news”.
Don’t you realize, when a dem does it, “Its all good Hoss. But hell will freeze over before its “Good” for a conservative to do the same…
As I have directly communicated to the White House, with attention from the President requested, the decision to threaten and make war against Congressional Conservatives, particularly The Freedom Caucus, is woefully, and potentially tragically, ill-conceived and entirely mis-directed. The anti-Trumpers are NOT Conservatives, but the squishy RINOs, led by the inept, incompetent, and traitorous, Paul Ryan. Had The Freedom Caucus not stood on their principles and loyalty to their pledge to repeal/replace Obamacare, we would have been burdened, and likely sunk come 2018, with a fraud, a sham, a lie. What Ryan and his cronies did, in secret, without consulting Conservatives or Moderates, either, was fashion an “amendment” to Obamacare that plainly retained nearly all aspects of it, and so did nothing more than change the names of things, ACA to AHCA, subsidies to tax credits, and “replace” the disastrous government program with, yes, another government program. (continued)
(continued) What was promised, by Republicans, FOR SEVEN YEARS, and by Mr. Trump the campaigner, was complete Repeal and Replacement of the Fed debacle with a return to free market competition. Ryan offered sometimes obtuse explanations, in defense of his “binary choice” plan, an ultimatum to House members who had no input at all in its fabrication, for why it had to be done in three phases, why it couldn’t do this, or that, or anything he pledged to do. He channeled the Lefty Dems in this travesty, since they foisted Obamacare upon the Congress in much the same way. Except, the Dems were strong-armed into accepting it, most of them sublimely ignorant of what were its provisions, while Ryan is weak and could not strong-arm The Freedom Caucus, for instance. As truthdetector commented, if Mr. Trump fails to see the truth of this and carries out his very much mistaken vendetta against Conservatives, then he will lose me, too.
Hey Trump, I have supported you all the way. Don’t be dissing the Freedom Caucus. I stand with them a hell of a lot more firmly then I stand with you or the herd of RINOs which is what’s left of the GOP>
bad idea mr.president.
Same here Capt T. I would RATHER he get the Freedom caucus onboard fully, and work WITH THEM by going MORE conservative, and STOP pushing the RINO stuff that ryan keeps coming p with..
Dear Don,
Please listen to the Freedom Caucus they’re the reason you were elected. They objected to the bill on principle. The Democrats strictly based on politics. It is really odd seeing them on the same side.