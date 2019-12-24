Trump thanks ‘tremendous’ U.S. troops in Christmas Eve calls

From his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, President Donald Trump sent Christmas Eve greetings Tuesday to U.S. troops worldwide.

Via video monitor, Trump spoke with members of each branch of the U.S. armed services and thanked them for being “tremendous warriors.”

“You kept the Taliban running scared,” he told troops in Afghanistan. “You are incredible people.”

Trump reminded the troops they will see a pay raise in January, thanks to a 3.1 percent hike as part of a $738 billion defense spending bill he signed last week.

“You’ve earned it,” he said.

The defense bill also authorized a new military branch, the Space Force.

“We don’t have that represented yet, but that will be very soon. … That’s going to be very exciting,” the president said.

“I wish you all a Merry Christmas and a happy new year.”

Trump arrived at his Palm Beach, Fla., resort on Friday and will remain there through the Christmas holiday before returning to the White House.

Last year, Trump made a surprise visit to U.S. servicemen and women in Iraq the day after Christmas.

