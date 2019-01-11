Trump tells Hannity he could declare emergency over border wall in ‘next few days’

President Trump said he may declare a national emergency in the “next few days” to free up taxpayer money to build his border wall.

During an interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity from the U.S.-Mexico border, Trump insisted he has “the absolute right to declare a national emergency” in order to circumvent Congress to get the $5.7 billion he wants for the wall.

Democrats won’t go along with his request. Trump has rejected bipartisan efforts in Congress — including a Senate bill passed last month — to fund the government by passing spending bills without wall funding.

Declaring a national emergency would give Trump several options to get money for the wall.

“Look, we’re not going anywhere. We are not changing our mind because there is nothing to change your mind about,” Trump told Hannity.

“The wall works,” he insisted. “It’s not a question like maybe it won’t work. It will work 100%.”

“If we don’t have a steel or concrete barrier, we’re all wasting a lot of time.”

___

(c)2019 New York Daily News

Visit New York Daily News at www.nydailynews.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]

please wait... Rating: 2.0/10 (1 vote cast)