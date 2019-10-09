Trump tells Congress he won’t cooperate with impeachment probe

The White House on Tuesday called the House impeachment probe “partisan and unconstitutional” and said President Trump will not cooperate until Democrats come up with a fair process that respects his rights.

The move came hours after the administration blocked Gordon Sondland, the U.S. ambassador to the European Union, from testifying before a closed-door session of the impeachment probe.

“President Trump and his administration reject your baseless, unconstitutional efforts to overturn the democratic process. Your unprecedented actions have left the President with no choice,” White House Counsel Pat Cipollone wrote to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and three Democratic committee chairmen. “In order to fulfill his duties to the American people, the Constitution, the executive branch, and all future occupants of the Office of the Presidency, President Trump and his administration cannot participate in your partisan and unconstitutional inquiry under these circumstances.”

This is an excerpt from the Washington Times.

