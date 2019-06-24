Trump talks VP pick and trolls Dems with hilarious 4Eva video

He’ll be back.

Vice President Mike Pence will stay on the presidential ticket for the 2020 election, President Trump promised in a “Meet the Press” interview set to air Sunday morning.

“100%, yes,” Trump told host Chuck Todd.

Speculation had initially arisen after the president hesitated to endorse Pence as his successor, but Trump insisted he was just surprised by the question.

“He’s been a terrific vice president,” Trump said on the morning show. “He’s my friend.”

Todd also forced Trump to address his constant hints about serving more than his Constitutionally-mandated eight years, including a video he posted on Twitter Friday that showed a doctored Time magazine graphic that showed pro-Trump signs for elections through 2048 and ended with one that read “Trump 4Eva.”

“I only joke,” Trump said. “There won’t be a third term.”

As for the 2020 election, Trump, who kicked off his re-election campaign last week, said he would rather face frontrunner Joe Biden than square off again against Hillary Clinton, who he called “a great candidate.”

___

(c)2019 New York Daily News

Visit New York Daily News at www.nydailynews.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]

Rating: 5.5/10 (2 votes cast)

, 5.5 out of 10 based on 2 ratings