Trump Supposedly Calls Out ‘S**thole’ Countries; Media Have Meltdown

As one might expect, the media are having a field day with comments allegedly made by President Trump during Thursday’s White House meeting to address illegal immigration and the DACA program. During discussions, Trump supposedly referred to a number of nations as “s***hole countries,” and the rest, as they say, is history.
According to Fox News, “sources” said that Trump used the language in reference to countries such as “Haiti, El Salvador, and some African nations” which are among those sending immigrants to the United States.
On CNN, Anderson Cooper blasted the president with an emotional message about the Haitian people. Cooper was marking the eight-year anniversary of the devastating earthquake which killed thousands.
Cooper brought up several examples of courageous people, and of course, no one doubts that in times of trouble, people will be brave, resilient, and kind. But in the same breath, Cooper also acknowledged a country “where government has often abandoned its people; where opportunities are few.”
As noted in The Washington Times, Democrat Rep. Louis Gutierrez labeled the comments as racist. (Of course.)
The Washington Times quotes Jeb Bush as saying on Twitter, “For every one step forward @POTUS takes when it comes to judgment and good, coherent policy decisions, he inexplicably and without fail takes ten steps back.”
NBC News quotes Democrat Sen. Dick Durbin as saying that Trump repeatedly used the “s***hole countries” phrase.
“(Trump) said things which were hate filled, vile and racist,” Durbin told reporters.
“The most disheartening thing to me is my belief that that was the first time words that hateful had been spoken in the Oval Office of the White House,” Durbin added. “I think back at presidents throughout history and I cannot imagine a moment where a president sunk to that depth, that’s what breaks my heart.”
Uh, how about when a certain president was sexually abusing a White House intern? Does that break your heart too?
Trump, for his part, said that the illegal immigration talks were tough, but he used no such language.
The language used by me at the DACA meeting was tough, but this was not the language used. What was really tough was the outlandish proposal made – a big setback for DACA!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 12, 2018
Oh by the way, the United Nations also denounced Trump’s alleged remarks. So, that gives us CNN, liberal Democrats, the U.N., and Jeb Bush, among others.
The real question is how would you describe countries that have a tradition of corruption, no stable economy, disease, crime, drugs, etc.? Would you label them as “s***hole countries?” Perhaps most wouldn’t. Perhaps Trump would. He said he didn’t make the comments, but if he did, what’s your reaction? How about if we actually solve this illegal immigration problem once and for all?
Join the discussion
damn proud of our pres…. refreshing to not have all these pc politicians
time to call a spade a spade and deal with things appropriately w/o all this crap…..
prob w immigration in past years is we are taking the wrong immigrants….. we don’t get better by taking people we need to support that don’t offer much… this country was built on appropriate immigrants
and lol at libs like cooper…….. cooper is quite fond of sh^tholes though (if you follow me)
However inelegantly he expressed it, Pres. Trump is telling the TRUTH about the types of immigrants our BROKEN immigration system is allowing into the country–HORDES of unskilled, illiterate social problems that will only be an EXPENSE and BURDEN to the taxpayers of this country.
The need for MERIT-BASED immigration (which we used to have before the “lion of the Senate” and OTHER libtards started fiddling with our immigration laws, then pretty much STOPPED enforcing them altogether) is clear. Once again, President Trump is right–a fact the Commucrats hope to bury in a blizzard of FAKE OUTRAGE about the “language” he used to tell that truth.
1) The President has very accurately described the countries involved.
2) Haiti is such a high end vacation spot that the Clinton crime syndicate closed their operation there.
3) Sounds to me like Mr. Donald J Trump uses the same verbiage as I have since I was 18. I see no problem at all.
4) My wife of 43 years is Norwegian, guess I was ahead of the President’s power curve on that.
5) Those hollering “racist” would not know racism if it bit them in the ….Haiti.
Well of course they are! Not a fan of the language but as usual the shrill “Libs” scream racisim. I’m sick of it. You can add Syris, Iran, Yemen, most of the socialist countries of Africa, some of the former Soviet satelltes. Some of Eastern Europe, Serbs, Croations… Doesn’t seem racist to me ; seems pretty intuitive.The Presidents point was about economics, effective government, despots, corruption, vio;ence by authorities. When is the media going to abandon this simplistic headline screaming reporting and get smart. Probably never because they are all in the bag with the socialist, communist Democrats in this country. Sickening!
The MSM sensationalize the horrific conditions in the third world ‘****-holes’ and then wonder why the President uses that term to describe their condition. Amazing. And yes, those ****-holes need to be ostracized and marginalized until their citizens take the appropriate action to change their leaders and work towards stabilizing their economy and government. Reforms must start from within.. America can not change the mindset and culture of such shitholes by inviting the shithole to come to America.
If the President did say that, good for him. It’s about time men started speaking like men, and the rest of them can either man up or get out of the way. There is absolutely no substance in anything the whiners do. They have nothing to constructive to contribute, so when they don’t get their way, they cry about meaningless issues.
Yesterday CNN spent all day with the word S***HOLE on the screen. Will the filter here even allow that word? The CNN network censors apparently loved it. It was up almost non-stop.
NSFW LINK1
NSFW LINK2
Should you really need a NSFW tag on a CNN image? Seriously!
Today they added the extra element of racism. They would straw-man what they alleged he said, and claim it was the most racist thing ever. We’re back to the race card, folks. They lost all right to use the race card back in 2016.
I’m not sure if he said it or not, nor do I care. But these Libs have gone bat-***-hole crazy over the term.
Huh. Maybe they had to change the filter for this article. The filter was fine with that word. But I wasn’t, so I bleeped it out.
Liberals…
Political garbage from hypocrites, who gives a s..t!
What do you call a country that is crime ridden, has unemployment and poverty rates in excess of 95% and whose infrastructure and housing appear more like a dump/land fill than a place for human habitation? A country where Billions of US Dollars have been spent … only to find the country in a worse state each year… a black whole where our aid dollars never seem to help anyone but a few of the most wealthy.
Shithole sounds appropriate. The point being no one wants to live there and will do or say about anything to leave and to remain in America.
Those folks only want to come over here to get on our payroll. I am sick of it!
The last thing we need is these people coming into our country and exploiting the welfare system. **** Durbin coming out of a meeting with the President and not honoring the confidentiality of what Trump said is a joke. The DemoRATS always playing the race card.
Regardless of his “language”, Trump hit the nail squarely on the head, AS USUAL.
Agreed, but let’s pretend the Dems have a point. You knew I’d find a way to do this.
For the sake of argument…
Trump was 100% wrong in labeling this ****hole countries. They’re perfectly fine, and in many cases more “evolved” and “enlightened” than the USA. They’re sparkling utopias.
But then why do so many of them dream of escaping the corruption and oppression of their own countries by coming here? Let these Dreamers dream their dreams back in Hellholeland, Corruptia, South Zika, and Ebolastan. None of these are ****hole countries, so they won’t mind staying there and prospering for the rest of their lives.
Them and their children too.
There’s already too many aliens from s***thole countries here now. They leave their s***thole country and come to the land of the free and the brave. Once they get settled they start trying to turn the U S A into a s***thole country. Send them all back where ever they came from. Donald Trump is the best thing that has happened to the U S A since President Harry S Truman. Thank you President Trump for trying to restore our country.
The Leftists and Demonrats are going insane. A few more pushes and President Trump will have them over the ledge.
****·hole
ˈ****ˌhōl/Submit
nounvulgar slang
noun: shithole; plural noun: shitholes; noun: ****-hole; plural noun: ****-holes
an extremely dirty, shabby, or otherwise unpleasant place.
Sounds accurate for lots of places around the world.
No surprises here. We all know that the media and the Democommies can’t handle the truth
Trump obviously has believes the USA is a ****hole too. But no problem. He will make it great again!!
**** Durbin is nothing but a dirty dog. Instead of tattling like a child about what our amazing president, did or did not say, he should be concerning himself with the rampant black on black crime in his home state of Illinois. So looks like he doesn’t care about that. Now who’s the racist? Don’t black lives matter to hypocrite Durbin?
We shouldn’t be allowing anyone in to the US unless they will be a contributing member of society. No immigrant should be allowed any welfare.
It’s about time we had a president with a “get tough” attitude!
Hell yeah! Go Trump!
“(Trump) said things which were hate filled, vile and racist,” Durbin told reporters.
“The most disheartening thing to me is my belief that that was the first time words that hateful had been spoken in the Oval Office of the White House,” Durbin added. “I think back at presidents throughout history and I cannot imagine a moment where a president sunk to that depth, that’s what breaks my heart.”
How about “the police acted stupidly?” Or when a racially charged killing of one Trayvon Martin was creating racial unrest on BOTH sides, Obama weighs in with, “If I had a son, he would look like Trayvon?”
And then there was the infamous SNEER at Americans opposed to Obama’s determination to import HORDES of potential TERRORISTS into the country (a group LARGELY consisting of fighting-age males) as “being afraid of widows and orphans.”
I found THOSE comments pretty “vile, hate-filed and racist.” How about you?
is the same **** Trubin that called the US Armed force Jack Booted Thugs
Both Illinois Senators ( Durbin/ Duckworth) are typical left wing democrat socialists and anembarrassment to all.
Wheres the lie??? They are sh*thole countries and thats all that our elites are importing. It is wrong to subject all of us to these people who are going to change our culture and turn our once great nation into the same sh*thole country they came from.
re: The real question is how would you describe countries that have a tradition of corruption, no stable economy, disease, crime, drugs, etc.? Would you label them as “s***hole countries?”
sounds like the USA
It only sounds like the USA if the Democrats get there way in allow those with that tradition to take over our country illegally.
On CNN, Anderson Cooper blasted the president with an emotional message about the Haitian people. Cooper was marking the eight-year anniversary of the devastating earthquake which killed thousands.
The USA poured millions into Haiti and the Clintons stole a large portion of that money. Where was this Anderson Cooper when the Clinton raped Haiti. Cooper is a wealthy, biased, left wing mouth piece with no scruples.
I wonder if any of them think about the fact that El Salvador of Haiti, 17 and 8 years after a destructive earth quake, STILL haven’t recovered. They are still in an utter mess. Then you go and look at San Francisco who suffered a destructive earth quake in 1988 where there was major damage and just a year or two later it was fully recovered and even much improved compared to what it was. Japan had 2 nuclear bombs dropped on them, 2 major cities utterly demolished, and they recovered and prospered far past what they were. The people make the biggest difference. Importing millions of people who are in-capable of recovering from an earthquake to our society is a terrible idea.
His comment is right on the mark. I can’t think of a single country in the world that’s predominately populated by dark skinned humans that isn’t a s***hole. And there are very few, if any neighborhoods or communities overwhelmingly populated by dark skinned humans in this country that aren’t s***holes. Why in the world do we need more third world influence here? America is rapidly sinking to the level of a s***hole thanks primarily to our deplorable immigration policies and open borders of the past 50 years. The time is way overdue to reverse the liberal trend. And that means getting rid of the overwhelming majority of democrat politicians as well as a substantial number republicans. It sickens me to see what has happened to the greatest nation on earth since my youthful days in the 50’s.
Trump didn’t say anything about dark skinned people. if fact, he didn’t address people in the alleged comment. He was talking about countries. What makes them s—holes is their corrupt socialist governments.
It’s the media that immediately jumped to talking about dark skin and concluding it was racism. A few people here seem to be picking up the media’s refrain.
I couldn’t take any more, had to turn the news off for the rest of the day.
Okay, so Trump may or may not have used a crude word to describe a situation truthfully. So, let’s have 24/7 coverage across the entire network of news shows, covering the outrage and condemnation against a President who had the nerve to speak the truth. And this from people who have condoned far, far worse from democrats, and said far worse themselves.
No wonder the Lord hates hypocrisy.
Maybe what they should worry about is the whereabouts of the funds that were donated to the Clinton Foundation to help Haiti. If they hadn’t mysteriously..”disappeared”..maybe Haiti wouldn’t be such a mess.