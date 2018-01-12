Trump Supposedly Calls Out ‘S**thole’ Countries; Media Have Meltdown

As one might expect, the media are having a field day with comments allegedly made by President Trump during Thursday’s White House meeting to address illegal immigration and the DACA program. During discussions, Trump supposedly referred to a number of nations as “s***hole countries,” and the rest, as they say, is history.

According to Fox News, “sources” said that Trump used the language in reference to countries such as “Haiti, El Salvador, and some African nations” which are among those sending immigrants to the United States.

On CNN, Anderson Cooper blasted the president with an emotional message about the Haitian people. Cooper was marking the eight-year anniversary of the devastating earthquake which killed thousands.

Cooper brought up several examples of courageous people, and of course, no one doubts that in times of trouble, people will be brave, resilient, and kind. But in the same breath, Cooper also acknowledged a country “where government has often abandoned its people; where opportunities are few.”

As noted in The Washington Times, Democrat Rep. Louis Gutierrez labeled the comments as racist. (Of course.)

The Washington Times quotes Jeb Bush as saying on Twitter, “For every one step forward @POTUS takes when it comes to judgment and good, coherent policy decisions, he inexplicably and without fail takes ten steps back.”

NBC News quotes Democrat Sen. Dick Durbin as saying that Trump repeatedly used the “s***hole countries” phrase.

“(Trump) said things which were hate filled, vile and racist,” Durbin told reporters. “The most disheartening thing to me is my belief that that was the first time words that hateful had been spoken in the Oval Office of the White House,” Durbin added. “I think back at presidents throughout history and I cannot imagine a moment where a president sunk to that depth, that’s what breaks my heart.”

Uh, how about when a certain president was sexually abusing a White House intern? Does that break your heart too?

Trump, for his part, said that the illegal immigration talks were tough, but he used no such language.

The language used by me at the DACA meeting was tough, but this was not the language used. What was really tough was the outlandish proposal made – a big setback for DACA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 12, 2018

Oh by the way, the United Nations also denounced Trump’s alleged remarks. So, that gives us CNN, liberal Democrats, the U.N., and Jeb Bush, among others.

The real question is how would you describe countries that have a tradition of corruption, no stable economy, disease, crime, drugs, etc.? Would you label them as “s***hole countries?” Perhaps most wouldn’t. Perhaps Trump would. He said he didn’t make the comments, but if he did, what’s your reaction? How about if we actually solve this illegal immigration problem once and for all?

