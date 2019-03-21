Trump-supporting Latinos tell CNN they want ‘longer,’ ‘taller’ border wall

A recent CNN segment highlighted several Latinos in Texas who support President Trump’s border wall and plan to vote for his reelection.

On Monday’s “Erin Burnett OutFront,” reporter Miguel Marquez interviewed three Latinos who say they primarily support Mr. Trump because of his hardline stance against illegal immigration.

“Most Latinos across the country say they do not agree with the president on his immigration policies and his idea of building a wall,” Mr. Marquez said during the segment flagged by Newsbusters. “But those that we spoke to in [Hidalgo County] say that there is a national emergency and they’d like to see this thing doubled or tripled in size.”

Rolando Rodriguez, who lives a mile north of the border in McAllen, said he wants a 2,600-mile border wall that is “longer and taller” than the one that stands in McAllen today.

“I don’t think the wall is going to be a barrier, really, for the good people,” Mr. Rodriguez said. “It’ll be a barrier for the bad people.”

Mayra Gutierrez, a member of Latinos for Trump, told CNN that she plans on voting for the president’s reelection in 2020 after she earns her U.S. citizenship.

“We do have a lot problems here with immigration, and I do support his stance for the wall,” she said.

Joacim Hernandez, the president of the Hidalgo County Young Republicans, told CNN that membership of his group had more than doubled in the last year.

“The last time the president visited … there was a lot of people out there supporting him,” Mr. Hernandez said.

CNN claimed that while the majority of Latinos across the country don’t support a wall, Trump-supporting Latinos in Hidalgo County said the president “has more support than many are willing to admit.”

“Hernandez and other Latinos we spoke to have little doubt that with their help, Trump will win a second term in office and make good on his promise to fix an immigration system they view as broken,” Mr. Marquez concluded.

