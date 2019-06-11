Trump-supporting Gwinnett professor, under fire for ‘illegal immigrants’ comments

An associate professor at Georgia’s Gwinnett College is facing criticism after he said on social media that illegal immigrants are a drain on the economy and criminal justice system.

Fang Zhou, a Chinese immigrant and President Trump supporter, told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that he considers himself an “active anti-illegal immigration activist.” But Facebook comments he made recently about “ghetto thugs” and “libtards” caught the attention of Georgia state Rep. Bee Nguyen, who demanded an explanation from the college.

“Are these the values supported by Georgia Gwinnett College?” Ms. Nguyen wrote, including screenshots of Mr. Zhou’s comments.

According to the screenshots, Mr. Zhou wrote, “I am against political correctness. I speak truth to power in class and my students learn about the financial drain of illegal immigration on the economy and the high crime rates of illegal immigrants. My students are ‘woke’ and are overwhelmingly against illegal immigration after taking my class.”

Mr. Zhou also wrote support for Mr. Trump’s famous slogan, Make America Great Again, and he boasted about a sign he keeps in his office that says, “Deportation of illegal immigrants.”

“It is so wonderful and joyful to see illegal immigrants deported by ICE,” he wrote, according to a screenshot. “I do a celebration dance when ICE deports illegals. MAGA!”

Ms. Nguyen, a Democratic Vietnamese-American, accused Mr. Zhou of using “inflammatory terminology” to describe illegal immigrants.

“I have concerns about him teaching those things in a classroom,” she told the Journal-Constitution.

Gwinnett College responded to the Journal-Constitution’s request for comment by referring the outlet to its academic freedom policy, which allows faculty to speak freely.

Mr. Zhou said he doesn’t force his students to share his opinions on illegal immigration.

“Everybody has free speech, so [Ms. Nguyen’s welcome to complain,” he told the Journal-Constitution.

While we celebrate the passage of the Dream Act, this @GeorgiaGwinnett professor uses hostile terms “ghetto thugs,” “libtards,” & spreads false narratives about immigrants. Are these the values supported by Georgia Gwinnett College? https://t.co/tCLJJ850Gb pic.twitter.com/1kL3xv3mS3

— Bee Nguyen (@BeeForGeorgia) June 6, 2019

