Trump supporter dragged by car for his allegiance to the president

A Boynton Beach man says he got attacked in his yard — on Independence Day, no less — for his support of Donald Trump.
Jeff Good said he was watching fireworks in his driveway when a driver pulled up and told him to remove a Trump flag from his yard.
“He was saying vile things about our president,” Good told WPTV-Channel 5.
Good said he wouldn’t remove the flag so the driver punched him.
Good hit back, but the man stepped on the gas with Good’s arm stuck in the car, according to WPEC-CBS12, a news partner of the South Florida Sun Sentinel.
“He took me about 30 feet, until I finally broke loose, and I fell on the ground there,” Good said. “He kept on going and disappeared.”
Good was not seriously hurt but wound up with scrapes on his hands and elbow.
“My political goal here is just to express my love for this president, and for somebody to punch you in the face for just presenting the flag to the public, that is enough said right there,” Good told Channel 5.
Boynton Beach police describe the suspect as an older white man who was driving a two-door silver car.
___
(c)2018 the Sun Sentinel (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)
Visit the Sun Sentinel (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) at www.sun-sentinel.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Join the discussion
The liberals are pushing the envelope with violence. If they push us Conservatives too far, they are going to get run over.
The Libs have lost it! They have no answers or ideas,so they get violent. We have to win mid-0terms and get a good supreme justice in place. The Libs are so far left, they can’t govern anymore. They are very scary,as they have no where else go but far left.
Yes. What happened to live and let live? What happened to freedom? A person’s (or of several/many) personal sanity and well-being is much more important than political statements with which that person does not agree.
These attacks will only escalate the more Trump makes America great again.
The cognitive dissonance in what passes for a Dem brain must be deafening. Trump’s going to ruin the country and kill us all, but now the economy is roaring and we’re about to have a denuclearized North Korea.
But… How can this be?
And rather than think about it intelligently, which is beyond the power of the Libs, they revert to their true selves, which is all about the FEELINGS.
I FEEL Trump is a menace.
I FEEL Trump supporters are all racists, bigots, etc.
Because it’s hard to disprove someone’s feelings, even if they’re 100% dead wrong all the time. Lib feelings are worthless and invalid.
I love telling Libs their feelings are worthless and invalid. They really enjoy that.
And so like the emotional children they are, they act out on their worthless invalid feelings. But only if they’re bad feelings. If they actually love someone or pity someone, they won’t lift a finger to help. They’ll just stand there smugly and say, “I feel for you.” Libs give very little to charity. And no, the Clinton Foundation doesn’t count. Real Americans are generous. Libs are stingy. They don’t even tip well.
Soon this event will slide out of collective memory. But the Libs act out for the purpose of attention. Look at how bad *I* feel! This is all about ME. Everything’s about ME. Since this assault didn’t do the trick, they will escalate more and more until they get the attention they seek.
For a child, bad attention is better than no attention.
If you remember history this is exactly how the Southern Democrats treated blacks a hundred years ago. The Democrats have really become the party of hate and intolerance.
Too bad the victim wasn’t armed – enough said!
The home owner shouldn’t have approached the car much less try to return a punch. It sounds like the coward in the car never got out and besides you never know if he’s armed or not. The smarter thing to do is to get their license number and not escalate the violence.
Not escalating is how we got into the current situation in this country. For instance, teachers were teaching communism, and how terrible America is, and how any population is better than the American population for decades. But the parents remained silent, apparently hoping the communists would change their minds, or maybe just go away.
These nasty pieces of work do these things because they have gotten away with behaving badly for decades. Encouraging them by folding is only going to get us more of the same.
Depending on where one is when one encounters a DemoMonster, one may not be able to rely on law enforcement; in such areas photos and licenses numbers are worthless.
I wish I could give you more than five stars, on this comment. They gain strength when we ignore them.
Get off my lawn.
And if the Trump supporter would have been armed? Totally different outcome. One center mass, one to the head! I’m tired of this same old ****. Time to make a stand! Time for these idiots to PAY! I’m not the only one. I’m one of 200 million American citizens that feel this way! Maxipad, trust me WE don’t miss! Well armed, well trained and we have had ENOUGH! Let’s find out just how committed to your communist beliefs you are. I promise, ya’ll will run like little girls! If you don’t love our nation, then get the heck out!!!!!! I debated submitting this, but here goes.
He should have told this loud-mouth coward, to get out of the car, and remove the sign himself.
We are being played to turn against each other with violence. Use speech and reason. Vote. Write to your representative. Write to the editor of your local liberal newspaper. Read left wing sites and leave calm, resonable comments. Buy guns and ammo, train, and be prepared to defend by force only when necessary -don’t go out looking for trouble or vengeance. Don’t advocate violence or harassment. One exception: Any one illegally shutting down a road run them over. That is something we should not tolerate.
In the wilds of the American political jungle, Trump supporters are prey and Liberals are predators. It is truly an outrage that an American cannot exercise his First Amendment rights to voice his support for the President without putting his personal safety at risk. The Left is playing a dangerous game that puts us on a slippery slope of escalating violence. I hope that the Trump-haters will come to their senses and reject the use of violence before someone is seriously injured or worse. It seems that our nation has been plunged into an ideological civil war by the Left and the Left is determined to win no matter how great the cost.
Violence has always been the primary tool for the left, yet they always manage to spin the message that it’s the right that is violent. A complicit press, corrupt politicians, teachers/professors and vapid celebrities are all part of the big lie. Hitler and the Nazis have a lot more in common with democrats than republicans.
A good reminder to ALWAYS be armed… even inyour own yard.
So much was said about Muslims condemning acts of terrorists. It’s time the left stood up and condemned the acts of violence their members are perpetrating. Ohhh, yeh! I forgot. They are the ones actually instigating such violence.
Nothing they claim President Trump has said holds a candle to the intolerant left.