Trump strikes unprecedented bargain for 90 F-35s

Making good on his promise to strengthen the United States Armed Forces while saving America taxpayers money, President Donald Trump helped to broker and finalize an epic deal with aircraft manufacturer Lockheed Martin to buy 90 F-35 fighter jets for the lowest price – ever.

The commander-in-chief was a key negotiator in the unprecedented transaction, where the government purchased the 90 military aircraft for an extensively discounted $8.5 billion.

The latest agreement that is going down in history will save American taxpayers billions of dollars once completed, according to Townhall.

Targeting spending

Back in December, just a month after winning the November presidential election, Trump issued a stern warning to Lockheed Martin, telling the government contractor that the program costs were astronomical.

“The F-35 program and cost is out of control,” he posted on Twitter on December 12, 2016.

Trump went on in his Tweet to highlight the extensive savings that he would seek to make the United States his next winning enterprise.

“Billions of dollars can and will be saved on military (and other) purchases after January 20th,” the savvy businessman expressed late last year — just a month before taking his post behind the desk of the Oval Office – alluding to a future deal he was planning with the defense contractor.

The then-president-elect impressed to Americans that a strong national defense does not necessarily have to go hand-in-hand with exorbitant spending, as he looked toward bringing back the military might and dominance that America had in the 1980s under the Reagan administration.

Just as Trump announced last month that he is looking to rival the 500-plus naval vessels former President Ronald Reagan used to establish superpower status over the seas three decades ago, the commander-in-chief is looking to take more control of the air during the next four to eight years.

Dibs to the shrewd negotiator

Acknowledging the business-savvy move by the president to bring about massive savings for taxpayers, Lockheed Martin issued a statement confirming that Trump played a key role in bringing down the price of its aircrafts to the biggest discount in history.

“President Trump’s personal involvement in the F-35 program accelerated the negotiations and sharpened our focus on driving down the price,” the defense contractor announced, according to Townhall.

Wasting little time, the billionaire-turned-president worked swiftly before and after his inauguration to make sure that taxpayers got the best bang for their buck to reestablish America’s military clout after eight waning years under the former Obama administration.

Lockheed Martin stressed that Trump worked hard to get a major discount on its aircraft that former presidents were unable to broker in administrations past.

“The agreement was reached in a matter of weeks and represents significant savings over previous contracts,” the government contractor’s statement continued.

The Maryland-based aircraft manufacturer assured the American public that the deal it reached with Trump was a win-win situation for everyone involved.

“This is a good deal for the American taxpayer, our country, our company and our suppliers,” Lockheed Martin’s statement closed.

—-

Copyright OneNewsNow.com. Reprinted with permission.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]

Rating: 10.0/10 (6 votes cast)

, 10.0 out of 10 based on 6 ratings