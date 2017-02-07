Trump strikes unprecedented bargain for 90 F-35s

Making good on his promise to strengthen the United States Armed Forces while saving America taxpayers money, President Donald Trump helped to broker and finalize an epic deal with aircraft manufacturer Lockheed Martin to buy 90 F-35 fighter jets for the lowest price – ever.
The commander-in-chief was a key negotiator in the unprecedented transaction, where the government purchased the 90 military aircraft for an extensively discounted $8.5 billion.
The latest agreement that is going down in history will save American taxpayers billions of dollars once completed, according to Townhall.
Targeting spending
Back in December, just a month after winning the November presidential election, Trump issued a stern warning to Lockheed Martin, telling the government contractor that the program costs were astronomical.
“The F-35 program and cost is out of control,” he posted on Twitter on December 12, 2016.
Trump went on in his Tweet to highlight the extensive savings that he would seek to make the United States his next winning enterprise.
“Billions of dollars can and will be saved on military (and other) purchases after January 20th,” the savvy businessman expressed late last year — just a month before taking his post behind the desk of the Oval Office – alluding to a future deal he was planning with the defense contractor.
The then-president-elect impressed to Americans that a strong national defense does not necessarily have to go hand-in-hand with exorbitant spending, as he looked toward bringing back the military might and dominance that America had in the 1980s under the Reagan administration.
Just as Trump announced last month that he is looking to rival the 500-plus naval vessels former President Ronald Reagan used to establish superpower status over the seas three decades ago, the commander-in-chief is looking to take more control of the air during the next four to eight years.
Dibs to the shrewd negotiator
Acknowledging the business-savvy move by the president to bring about massive savings for taxpayers, Lockheed Martin issued a statement confirming that Trump played a key role in bringing down the price of its aircrafts to the biggest discount in history.
“President Trump’s personal involvement in the F-35 program accelerated the negotiations and sharpened our focus on driving down the price,” the defense contractor announced, according to Townhall.
Wasting little time, the billionaire-turned-president worked swiftly before and after his inauguration to make sure that taxpayers got the best bang for their buck to reestablish America’s military clout after eight waning years under the former Obama administration.
Lockheed Martin stressed that Trump worked hard to get a major discount on its aircraft that former presidents were unable to broker in administrations past.
“The agreement was reached in a matter of weeks and represents significant savings over previous contracts,” the government contractor’s statement continued.
The Maryland-based aircraft manufacturer assured the American public that the deal it reached with Trump was a win-win situation for everyone involved.
“This is a good deal for the American taxpayer, our country, our company and our suppliers,” Lockheed Martin’s statement closed.
—-
Copyright OneNewsNow.com. Reprinted with permission.
Trump strikes unprecedented bargain for 90 F-35s,
Don’t hold your breath waiting for ABC/NBC/CBS news to cover this
The only way they would cover it if if they could case it as “Trump buys Lemons for our military”..
Surprising how cheap formerly expensive government contracts become once the required Liberal political $$$kickbacks to Presidential, and Congressional political campaigns are taken out of the equation. One advantage of electing a Self-governing, SELF-Financing man, rich enough not to need the kickbacks, and honest enough to defund the establishment people even of his own party,,,maybe because he actually DOES love THE PEOPLE more than party or politician.
Sorry rich hating Worn out Warren Pocahontas,,,,you were wrong about many rich people from the get go. No poor person has ever created a job, other than a feather bedded redistributing political person of entitlement. Rich people also are equally protected government theft under the Constitution for a reason.
The Libs are already trying to spin this as “something that would have happened anyway”. Why was it that in 8 years of Obama, nothing just magically happened to benefit the USA or the taxpayer?
Success breeds success. Trump is firing on all cylinders right now, and good things keep lining up. None of this would have happened if Granny Goodness had successfully stolen the election.
This is the direct result of Trump asking why we can’t use F-18 super hornets instead of F-35’s? It’s a better, cheaper, more capable aircraft. The main thing the F-35 has going is advanced avionics and tracking. Just put all that on the F-18. People started asking the question and it really is a good idea.
The perceived value of the F-35 dropped. The real value followed. This might actually help Lockheed sell more of them, so that’s win/win.
And we should still push forward with upgrading the F-18’s no matter how many F-35’s we buy.
Trump keeps saving US $. Should he keep it up it just may help pay down Obamas 20 Trillion.
What say u Senator “NO” Schumer or you Nancy ” we will find our whats in the bill (AHC Act) after we sign it”, Pelosi . (Who has to be one of the most dim whited persons ever elected to high office.)
I can’t think of anyone stupider than Pelosi getting that high up. She’s an incoherent moron. Intelligible words have not passed her lips. Even “Uncle Joe” Biden has his moments of clarity, but not San Fran Nan. She’s a relentless ninny.