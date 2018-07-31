Trump steels for possible government shutdown amid border wall impasse

President Trump said Monday that he wouldn’t flinch from a government shutdown this fall over border wall funding, injecting confusion into what had been an unusually orderly and productive appropriations process for the Republican-run Congress.
The threat bucked an agreement on spending bills Mr. Trump struck last week with Republican leaders, put immigration front and center in the midterm election campaigns and raised questions about exactly what sort of shutdown the president had in mind.
Fed up with years of debate that accomplished nothing to secure the border or fix the broken immigration system, Mr. Trump said he wanted results or else.
“If we don’t get border security, after many, many years of talk within the United States, I would have no problem doing a shutdown,” he said at a joint press conference with Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte.
The remark reinforced Mr. Trump’s tweet over the weekend that threatened a shutdown over border wall funding and other immigration reforms.
He demanded more border security, an end to the catch-and-release policy for border jumpers and a move to a merit-based legal immigration system.
Asked by a reporter about the other demands, Mr. Trump said he was ready to talk with Democrats.
“I’ll always leave room for negotiations,” he said. “I have no red line, unlike President Obama. I just want great border security.”
He was referring to Mr. Obama’s backing down from a “red line” he declared over Syrian President Bashar Assad’s use of chemical weapons in the country’s civil war.
With Congress making progress passing the 12 spending bills that keep the government open, it was unclear what Mr. Trump was willing to shut down. If he targeted a stand-alone Homeland Security Department bill, a shutdown would not effect essential personnel such as border agents, customs officials or Coast Guard patrols.
Democrats are in lockstep opposition to Mr. Trump’s border wall. The president’s threat could give them cover to block other spending bills and tempt a shutdown that they could blame on Republicans just before the November elections.
Last week, Mr. Trump and Republican congressional leaders agreed to relegate the wall issue to the Department of Homeland Security spending bill while pushing through most of the other spending bills.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Kentucky Republican, said his chamber was moving forward with plans to pass most spending bills on time.
“The Senate has a lot to do this week. We’ll finish up the set of appropriations measures we’ve been considering for several days and take four more big steps towards our goal of completing a regular appropriations process and funding the government in a timely and orderly manner,” Mr. McConnell said.
It would be the first time in years that Congress avoids what has become the default process of shutdown showdowns, using stopgap measures to keep the government open past the Sept. 30 deadline and then passing an omnibus spending bill.
Mr. Trump, Mr. McConnell and House Speaker Paul D. Ryan, Wisconsin Republican, agreed last week to push through more than half of the 12 federal spending bills before the fiscal year ends Sept. 30.
Under the plan, the Homeland Security spending bill, which would include border wall funding, would not have to be passed before the deadline. The agency could be kept open with stopgap funding until after the election.
The House passed a Homeland Security spending bill that included $5 billion for border security. The president supported that measure, but the border security dollars will have a hard time surveying Democratic opposition in the narrowly divided Senate.
Standing beside Mr. Conte, whose newly formed right-wing populist government also has taken a hard line on illegal immigration, Mr. Trump said the U.S. had “the worst immigration laws in the world.”
“We are the laughingstock of the world,” said Mr. Trump.
Veto EVERYTHING coming out of this congress until you get the immigration laws you want, and funding for the border wall. Put the blame squarely on the democraps and RINO’s. The American PEOPLE will stand behind you.
The media won’t be though.
BUT IMO the only way it will be a PROPER SHUTDOWN, is if NO ONE GETS PAID In the federal bureaucracy. AND NO ONE GETS BACK PAY, when they come back to work.
I stand behind my President. Shut the damned thing down if you need to. McConnell is a criminal.
“President Trump said Monday that he wouldn’t flinch from a government shutdown this fall over border wall funding, injecting confusion into what had been an unusually orderly and productive appropriations process for the Republican-run Congress.”
Orderly and productive?
Congress hasn’t done their job of creating a real budget in about 10 years. They keep making “spending bills” and “continuing resolutions”. Where’s the budget? If they were doing things properly and orderly they would be crafting an actual budget, not just another band-aid for a woefully broken system that they lost interest in.
If I was the Prez, I would say, Make a real budget. Period. I won’t sign any spending bill short of an actual, constitutional, itemized, up-and-square budget. Now go do your jobs.
The government shuts down every day at 4:00 PM. Get the wall built, end chain migration, end the visa lottery, get e-verify passed. These are no brainers for securing our country. The Progressive/Socialist Democrats and the Republican Rinos need to be voted out of office in November. We need congress people who will look out for America and not there damn parties!
Fund the wall construction by selling Bonds like are used to build Toll Roads and charge a Toll to anyone crossing the border from either side to pay for the Bonds. Wall Toll income Plus a Border Wall Fee would be charged to the millions who work in the U.S. and send their money out of the country.. Income from the wall would provide a perpetual supply of funds to pay the Bonds, Wall Security, Maintenance, Employee Salaries…inc without Taxpayer participation.
– – Jerry Morgan
I love the bond/toll angle.. Great idea!
McConnell and Ryan indicated that they will take up the border wall after the election, which means that they (McConnell and Ryan) and the rest of the RINOS will never address a border wall. President Trump, use your veto power, shut down the government and force the hand of the RINOS, who are nothing but DemoRAT communists!
Every time they say “Wait till after X” you just KNOW that means, we are too chicken to do anything now, so we will kick the can down the road.. YET AGAIN.
Shut down the government for immigration reform. The American people want reform, congress doesn’t. The people stand with president Trump.
If they won’t fund the WALL in this spending bill, why don’t we, the American people with the help of President Trump create our own FUND THE WALL ourselves out of our own pockets and show the Congress up for the “jerks” they are today in not funding it!! We can do anything if we all band together andnot leave a job half done!!! That is an idea whose time has come!!!….
Let’s see.. 18 billion dollars, is what’s been banded around by some for how much it will cost.. 354 million americans in the country (Inc kids).. That would be roughly 50 bucks each, from every man/woman/child. Even 65% are liberals (who won’t pay) and kids (who legally couldn’t join in), that would leave roughly 150 bucks EACH for every conservative, to give, to get the funding needed..
I KNOW I certainly would have no issue paying that.
HOWEVER< TRUMP DID promise us, Mexico would pay, NOT US.
President Trump is the leader of our great nation. Not the Democrats and not the Rinos.
Do what needs to be done for national security. Build the wall – let the chips fall where they may. Stop kicking the can down the road – that’s how we ended up with Obama.