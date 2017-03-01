Trump stayed true to his word on immigration

Whew, I was worried there for a while yesterday — I actually believed all the fake news out there that President Trump was ready to fold on his promise to start enforcing immigration law for the benefit of the American people.
But when I heard the words “merit-based immigration system,” I figured we were OK. You see, there’s two kinds of immigration systems — merit-based and Democrat-based.
“It is a basic principle,” he said, “that those seeking to enter a country ought to be able to support themselves financially.”
You can see why the Democrats were sitting on their hands. How are they going to keep them down on the farm if they have to go out and work for a living like Americans do? Why, it’s, it’s … un-American, or at least un-Democrat.
Trump did offer an olive branch, of sorts, but it didn’t sound much like the one the alt-left’s Democrat operatives with press passes were touting yesterday after their lunch with a “senior White House official.”
Trump ad-libbed on the wall — he was supposed to say “great wall,” not “great, great wall.” And he offered what immigration reform had to accomplish — “improve jobs and wages for Americans, strengthen our nation’s security and restore respect for our laws.”
Sorry, all of the above are non-starters for the fake Indian and her tribe.
If he had really been planning to cave on immigration, I was wondering yesterday, why did he invite the survivors of the illegal-immigrant crime wave that has devastated the nation? People like Jamiel Shaw, whose 17-year-old son was gunned down in cold blood by a tattooed ex-con Mexican gangbanger in L.A.? A really nice guy, who I met a couple of times last year on the campaign trail. He looked like he was going to cry last night, thinking about Jamiel Jr.
Trump didn’t sell out Jamiel Shaw and the others in the gallery. He mentioned the “Angel” parents, whose children were murdered by the invaders, and when he did he took maybe his only shot of the evening at the fake-news media. “We are providing a voice to those who have been ignored by our media and silenced by special interests.”
Another rough night for the opposition party — and the Democrats, too. They thought they were on the verge of another 1986 amnesty deal, in which Ronald Reagan got rolled by Ted Kennedy et al. on his final, catastrophic immigration deal. Reagan agreed to what was supposed to be a final amnesty for 3 million illegal immigrants, in return for an end to the social and economic devastation they leave in their wake.
Reagan kept his end of the deal. As for Ted Kennedy, well, have you been to Lawrence lately? Or Lynn or Brockton or Chelsea or Holyoke or just about anywhere?
I guess Trump hasn’t forgotten one of the lessons of “The Art of the Deal.” You can’t make a deal with lyin’ lowlifes you can’t trust. That means Democrats, not to mention a lot of Republicans.
I’m behind Trump 100%, but I still worry about him on immigration, both legal and illegal. He’s already doing more positive things than any president that I can remember.
We’ve been like Charlie Brown trying to kick the football. We get promises of wonderful things to happen only to have it yanked away at the last second. I hope and pray that Trump will continue to be the guy that actually comes through for America. I think he will, but I can’t help but worry anyway. Perhaps it’s just the aforementioned Charlie Brown syndrome.
Having a candidate stay true to his word, actually doing what he/she promised in election so threatens the Democrat Socialists ability to deceive, and offers a NEW paradigm that reveals them for the smallness of who they really are. Last night our Presidential American Atlas just shrugged,,,and their world (Swamp) just slid off his shoulders.
With The Ted Kennedy’s of this world it’s always broken promises of “Great Bridges to the future” like the Bridge they offered to the 21st century….followed by Ted and his Bridge not just to nowhere, but to another American crash and burn American drowning Chappaquiddick, always followed by denials of responsibility, and media covering blankets of lies. It’s not Trump the man of success that they fear, because his income is just what they love to tax. It is the Trump truths that expose their deceptions and failed ideology that they really fear to be spoken, which just like last night, reveal them to be the selfish, self-centered, non-participative party worshippers they are, who stubbornly prefer to live in the failed socialist hell of their own making, than serve THE PEOPLE in creating a workable American heaven. Does it really matter who or which party gets the credit?