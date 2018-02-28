Trump slams Sessions over FISA abuse investigation

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is attacking Attorney General Jeff Sessions, saying Sessions isn’t doing enough to investigate whether the FBI abused government surveillance powers in the Russia probe.
Sessions has said the Justice Department’s inspector general will evaluate whether prosecutors and agents abused the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act in obtaining a warrant to monitor the communications of a Trump associate.
Why is A.G. Jeff Sessions asking the Inspector General to investigate potentially massive FISA abuse. Will take forever, has no prosecutorial power and already late with reports on Comey etc. Isn’t the I.G. an Obama guy? Why not use Justice Department lawyers? DISGRACEFUL!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 28, 2018
A separate review of the FBI’s handling of the Hillary Clinton email investigation under former Director James Comey is not late.
Whatever happened to “Lock Her Up”???? The other half of the Democrat twin Towers of Babble and corruption who make the Russians look like amateurs when it comes to stealing an election,,,Just ask Bernie. This is one lackluster investigating Session that needs to be closed, and a results oriented person of passion hired with a can of whoop-*** opened.
IIRC Trump said just after inauguration, he WOULDN’T go after her.. One of the most stupid decisions he’s made so far.
Trump should fire that bum Sessions and get Judge Jeannine Pirro to clean out the DOJ, the FBI, the State Department and the IRS. Then Judge Pirro can convene a Grand Jury and go after all of this corrupt trash in the above mentioned Agencies! Like Judge Napolitano stated this morning on Fox News, Sessions is incompetent.
Me thinks Sessions days are numbered.
Id LOVE Pirro as AG! She not only has the nads, but the KNOW HOW to do the job
When is President TRUMP going to quit going to take action. Jeff Sessions needs to go. Does not want to do his Job. If He will not resign FIRE His A-s. But what can you expect from a Rhino Republican.
No damn clue. I’ve wrote to the WH a dozen times now, asking and even BEGGING Him to fire sessions..
Under Sessions incompetent leadership, the crooks and lawbreakers in our DOj, CIA, FBI, NSA and State department are all getting a free pass for all the illegal acts they have committed under the Obama administration.
Shameless Sessions won’t quit. Trump can’t fire him….. the Democrats will charge him with obstruction of Justice and bottle him up for the rest of his term. Maybe Newt or someone with stature should meet Sessions and have a heart tot heart talk with him and explain the consequences to the well being and future of justice in America with him staying in his position.
Who cares how whiney the left gets, TRUMP Needs to fire him now.
About time that sessions get a kick in the rear end to start moving forward with all the dirty tricks from democrats. Specially the URANIUM deal. people needs to go to jail for that.
How many times must we, most of us, AND President Trump, say it; Sessions is the wrong guy for a job that presents far bigger and numerous tasks than any AG has faced, perhaps ever before. He’s clearly reliant upon the Deep State holdovers who are, if not overtly corrupt, as much of the released documentation so strongly indicates, are on record as partisan, particularly anti-Trump, and can in no wise be trusted to either conduct genuine investigations of their ideological comrades and benefactors, nor behave ethically, nor honestly. Sessions MUST GO! He’s not been fired already because of the situation in the Senate where confirmation of a replacement is unlikely, unless McConnell chooses the “nuclear option,” a move he’s shown extraordinary reluctance to do, even with an appointment as critically important as Attorney General. Let’s all flood the White House and our Senators with demands, respectful, of course, for the profoundly important changes.
I, for one, am tired of Trump sounding off in public about his staff. I worked my tail off to get him elected and he has done some very good things but, he has turned out to be an egomaniac, just like LBJ. We must put up with him for three more years and then we can elect a real conservative. We don’t need this clown.
What has AG JEFF SESSIONS DONE for the PAST YEAR? NOTHING AT ALL. He is a TOTAL DISGRACE, as Trump has clearly identified! He is even MORE USELESS than Sen. Chuck “you” Schumer!
Like so many of us, I had high hopes for Sessions. But really what do we have to show for it?
If he can’t get his head in the game and point the investigation at Clinton – and I mean by yesterday – then why have him? I don’t see any signs of him getting the hint. Kick him to the curb and get someone in there who’s not afraid to get his hands bloodied.
Great senator. Lousy AG.
It’s hard to believe that a good man like Jeff Sessions has not been effective in his role as head of the Justice Department. I just don’t understand why has he been so ineffective. But, I do have to think that he is the wrong man in the job. He has to go. It’s as simple as that. He must leave the position. Someone who is good and aggressive needs to go into the breach and bring about Justice to the Justice system. ASAP..!!
Trumps correct again. One would think with the target rich democrat criminal shenanigans of the Obama admin, Clintons “Pay for Play” and Comey’s FBI we would see some kind of indictments or at least a Special Prosecutor going after the democrats. Sessions needs to something just to prove to us he is still alive and breathing