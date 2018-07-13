Trump slams May over ‘very unfortunate’ Brexit plan, says ‘it will probably kill’ US trade deal

President Trump criticized British Prime Minister Theresa May’s handling of Brexit Thursday, telling The Sun newspaper that her plan was “very unfortunate” and would “probably” kill any possible trade deal between the U.S. and the U.K.

The comments could be seen as a body blow to May’s government, which is struggling to steady itself after two key Cabinet members — including Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson — resigned in protest earlier this week at her plan to keep Britain and the European Union in a free market for goods, with a more distant relationship for services.

When asked about the ongoing negotiations between May’s government and the EU over the terms of their divorce, Trump told The Sun: “I would have done it much differently. I actually told Theresa May how to do it but she didn’t agree, she didn’t listen to me.

This is an excerpt. Read more at Fox News.

