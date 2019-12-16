Trump slams latest Fox News poll; Anti-impeachment Democrat Van Drew jumps ship, joins GOP

President Trump goes after Fox News again over the company’s latest polling results. A New Jersey Democrat is leaving the party and joining the Republicans, and James Comey now says that, yes, there may have been some errors in the process used to authorize spying on the Trump presidential campaign. All that and more on today’s show!

Despite a poll after poll showing that people are turning away from impeachment, including Democrats and Independents, a new Fox News Poll shows a one percent increase in support for impeachment. What is going on with this poll?

Democrat Rep. Jeff Van Drew has had enough. He has been against impeachment from the beginning, and he’s now changing parties. That leaves thirty Democrats in Congress who represent districts that voted for President Trump in 2016.

James Comey is singing a different tune now that Inspector General Michael Horowitz has testified that there were major errors and omissions in the applications for warrants which led to spying on the Trump campaign. Comey had said the applications were perfect. Now, not so much.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

Please add your comments below and also please add them to the comments on the YouTube video.

