Trump slams Fox News for ‘letting down’ his supporters

President Trump issued one of his longest complaints yet about Fox News Wednesday, saying the network is too cozy with Democrats and “isn’t working for us anymore!”

In a series of tweets after watching part of the network’s morning broadcast, Mr. Trump criticized Fox for “heavily promoting the Democrats through their DNC Communications Director, spewing out whatever she wanted with zero pushback by anchor” Sandra Smith.

“The New @FoxNews is letting millions of GREAT people down!” the president said. “We have to start looking for a new News Outlet. Fox isn’t working for us anymore!”

The network had no comment.

The DNC spokeswoman, Xochitl Hinojosa, responded to the president, “Thanks for watching. It’s pronounced So-Chi, you know, like the city in Russia.”

Mr. Trump again criticized the network for hiring former DNC Chair Donna Brazile, and for longtime political analyst Juan Williams and “low ratings” host Shepard Smith, who is often critical of the president.

“HOPELESS & CLUELESS!” Mr. Trump tweeted. “They should go all the way LEFT and I will still find a way to Win – That’s what I do, Win. Too Bad! I don’t want to Win for myself, I only want to Win for the people.”

The network announced last week that it has hired former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders as contributor. She will start next week.

