Trump SLAMS de Blasio over doused cops! AOC, Ilhan Omar, and ‘The Squad’ go FULLY INSANE!

President Trump slammed NY Mayor Bill de Blasio for the recent attacks on NY police officers. Ilhan Omar and the rest of the Squad are making a very strange comparison when it comes to Israel. Google suspends another whistle blower, and Robert Mueller takes a phone call on a banana phone.

There’s an epidemic going around this country, and it’s symbolized in the recent water attacks on NYC police officers. President Trump called out the mayor, but the problem goes way behind New York City.

Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib are actually making references to Nazi Germany as they voice their opposition to Israel and their support of the BDS movement. Also, forget the Russians… there’s plenty of election interference right here at home with Big Tech. Check out today’s show for all the details.

