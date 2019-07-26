Home » 13-Minute News Hour

Trump SLAMS de Blasio over doused cops! AOC, Ilhan Omar, and ‘The Squad’ go FULLY INSANE!

Bobby EberleBobby Eberle Posted On 12:00 pm July 26, 2019
President Trump slammed NY Mayor Bill de Blasio for the recent attacks on NY police officers. Ilhan Omar and the rest of the Squad are making a very strange comparison when it comes to Israel. Google suspends another whistle blower, and Robert Mueller takes a phone call on a banana phone.

There’s an epidemic going around this country, and it’s symbolized in the recent water attacks on NYC police officers. President Trump called out the mayor, but the problem goes way behind New York City.

Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib are actually making references to Nazi Germany as they voice their opposition to Israel and their support of the BDS movement. Also, forget the Russians… there’s plenty of election interference right here at home with Big Tech. Check out today’s show for all the details.

AmVetUSA
AmVetUSA
1:13 pm July 26, 2019 at 1:13 pm

The (N)asty chips in the squad know they can/will say/do whatever they please and will not be held accountable.

The Real Truth
The Real Truth
1:17 pm July 26, 2019 at 1:17 pm

All 4 of these women are despicable, lying, Racist, ignorant women, and every single thing that they say SHOULD be ignored !

Firewagon
Firewagon
1:22 pm July 26, 2019 at 1:22 pm

The simple fact that these four ‘radicals’ have been elected to anything is “proof” of the LIE that the “American People Are Not Stupid!” Our vaunted (not) American Electorate is positively STUPID; however, the millions of voting age Americans(?) that DO NOT VOTE are as my man Forrest would say: “Stupid is as stupid does!” I would only adjust that by saying “Stupider!” “We The Serfs” really do get the government we deserve, made up of dingleberries elected by the LOUDEST screaming minorities!

