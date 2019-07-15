Trump SLAMS AOC, Omar: ‘Go back where you came from!’ Mexican flag raised at U.S. facility

President Trump took to Twitter this weekend weekend to tell “the squad” of far left freshmen to “go back to where they came from,” and the reaction was big. ICE deportation raids began this weekend, and we’ll go into the details and the spin. Plus, a group of protestors actually pulled down the American Flag from an ICE facility in Colorado and raised the Mexican flag instead.

Last week was a dream for Republicans. The Democrats were on the attack, but they kept attacking each other. It was Nancy Pelosi vs. the kooky, leftist freshmen like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ilhan Omar. They kept going back and forth, even through the weekend. But then on Sunday morning, President Trump the freshmen “squad” to go back to where they came from, and, of course, the media are going nuts.

Also, I couldn’t believe what I saw on Friday afternoon. The American flag was being taken down from its pole at the ICE detention center in Aurora, Colorado, and a Mexican flag was hoisted in it’s place. Protestors cheered as this was happening. What is going on with this country? Check out today’s show for all the details.

