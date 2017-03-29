Trump signs executive order rolling back Obama-era energy regs

President Trump moved Tuesday to unravel a host of energy regulations imposed by his predecessor, targeting in particular the Obama administration’s signature program that was intended to curb carbon emissions – but blasted by Republicans for hurting the already-struggling coal industry.
With a sweeping executive order signed at EPA headquarters, Trump initiated an immediate review of the Clean Power Plan, which restricts greenhouse gas emissions at coal-fired power plants. Surrounded by coal miners, the president described that plan as a “crushing attack” on workers and vowed to nix “job-killing regulations.”
“We’re going to have safety, we’re going to have clean water, we’re going to have clean air, but so many [regulations] are unnecessary, so many are job-killing,” he said.
I remember during the 2012 Presidential Debates when Romney stated that Obama the Communist was against coal and the liar in chief, Obama stated that he was for coal. Liberal = LIAR!
Clean coal-burning plants provide good energy.
Good job Mr. President.
There has been substantial money spent to enhance clean operation of coal fired power plants. For instance, the Breyton Point power plant accross from Fall River, Massachusetts recently spent 620 million on the cooling towers. The plant is scheduled to close in May of this year.
This will put a huge tax burden on the residents as well as a huge increase in the residential and business electrical power costs. With this announcement by President Trump, the life of the power plant will hopefully be saved along with the jobs and the severe cost burden to the residents and businesses in the area.
Congratulations, President Trump. Once again, it shows that you will be saving and
creating jobs. Another promise kept.
Making America great again, one executive order at a time, despite the subterfuge and sabotage of the demoncraps and republican establishment in congress.