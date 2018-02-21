Trump signs directive calling for ban on bump stocks

(UPI) — President Donald Trump announced Tuesday he signed a directive to ban devices that turn semi-automatic firearms into automatic weapons.
Speaking at the Public Safety Medal of Valor Awards Ceremony, Trump said the directive orders Attorney General Jeff Sessions and the Justice Department to craft legislation banning items such as “bump stocks” which were used to modify weapons in the October mass shooting in Las Vegas.
“I expect that these critical regulations will be finalized very soon,” he said.
The Department of Justice began reviewing the legality of bump stocks in December after Stephen Paddock used them to convert 12 of his guns to fire at higher rates than semi-automatic rifles usually do as he carried out an attack on a Las Vegas music festival that killed 58 people and injured hundreds more.
“We can not take actions that merely make us feel like we are making a difference, we must actually make a difference,” Trump said.
Trump also addressed the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., that killed 17 students and faculty last week, saying he plans to hold a meeting with students, local leaders and law enforcement.
“We must do more to protect our children,” he said. “We have to do more to protect our children.”
About 1,000 students from West Boca High School left class Tuesday and walked more than 10 miles to the site of the shooting to protest U.S. gun laws.
Meanwhile activists from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School boarded busses to Tallahassee to lobby lawmakers to enact stricter gun control laws.
The Florida House voted 71-36 against an attempt to debate and vote on a bill that would prevent the sale and possession of assault weapons as the students watched the session.
Also Tuesday the Supreme Court refused to hear a challenge to California’s 10-day waiting period for people seeking to buy a firearm.
.., wrong move.., WRONG MOVE! Where will the degradation end? One bullet per firearm? Or, we can purchase an firearm, and wait for a year before we can ascertain ammunition? Where will the degradation of our beloved Second Amendment end? Or will the Second Amendment be totally abolished? Where will this degradation of our liberties end?
I agree with you, and this is the first time I have disagreed with something that President Trump has done. I think he’s trying to appease the rabid anti-2nd Amendment crowd, however, there is an old proverb about not being able to bargain with a thief unless you wish to give something of yourself. These vermin keep asking for “reasonable gun control”, and we’ve ceded our rights time and time again. They speak of compromise but give up nothing. They just take from us and keep coming back for more, every time calling for “compromise” and finding “middle ground.” These people are thieves, and we should bargain with them no longer!
Yes if this happens then how will we beable to do as the 2nd intended. No true legal gun owner would go out and do as these sick people have. Focuse on mental health.
A bump stock does not convert a semiauto rifle to a full auto one. All it is, is a spring device that uses recoil to “bump” the trigger back against the shooters trigger finger. It does, however; make a semiauto extremely inaccurate. Enough on that.
Giving up a piece of our rights will only feed the anti gunner’s lust for more to be taken from us. This is not about “the children” nor safety, it’s about disarming us to control us.
The “real” fix for the evil attacking our country can be found in the Bible.
snowflake lunacy liberalism and we are not the people.
its about control of the masses and when we are disarmed we will be invaded by some country who hates us like mexico and canada.
we will be subjects to the almighty federal government for food and medicine its 1984 for real.
Banning bump stocks is going to stop shootings? Why are their so many shootings in ChicagoStan, with no use of bump stocks? Keep guns out of the hands of felons and let the police do their jobs. If a felon is caught with a gun, throw him in prison for the rest of his life and let him rot. These judges have let felons out of prison with 3, 4, 5 felonies and they are running around on the streets. The police and FBI need to do their jobs, also, but they are hampered by political correctness.
We should NOT be continuing down this scary, slippery slope. This won’t solve or stop a thing. This will only diminish our rights.
Parents need to step up and discipline their children for misbehaving and stop telling them that they are they greatest in the world. Stop the self entitled mindset that so many kids (then become adults) have. There are too many spoiled ROTTEN kids/young adults that don’t think their actions and decisions have consequences. As they get older their poor and scary behavior escalates.
Who is paying to bus these students around….? George Soros funded groups? I’m sure the kids aren’t organizing it and paying for it with their milk money…
I wouldn’t be surprised. I wish someone would end him! As many governments as he has meddled with, I’m surprised it wasn’t done a long time again.
Easy guys, no bigger 2nd amendment guy than I, trust me, LONG history with firearms in the public and military. Some concessions just make sense, its a bump stock, not a ban, if we can use this to show some political ground gained, there is no loss. I KNOW the argument, ANY CONCESSION means the BATF will be at our doors taking our weapons. No, in a civil society there have to be concessions, with the fact that this latest animal is alive and well in jail instead of dead on the ground where he should be virtually guarantees a regular litany of liberal moaning and attacks on our rights. Live to fight another day, give em bump stocks, win on the hearing protection bill, in an atmosphere where so many are dead, we gun-folks can’t look like crazies. In case you haven’t tried, NONE of these liberal idiots are going to be convinced that guns aren’t the problem, feed them a bump-stock, keep them away from my AR15.
We were poised to have suppressors removed from the NFA, and then suddenly the strangest mass-shooting in this country’s history happens. A man with no prior interest in guns buys a ton of them. A man with everything to live for (he was a multi-millionaire) just throws it all away to commit an attack that, nearly 5 months later, we STILL have no explanation and no motive for. We have a crime scene that makes no sense; an investigation where many of the details are still sealed. And we have an impossible act: a single person firing over 1,100 rounds in just over 7 minutes from a semi-automatic gun fitted with a bump-stock–a device which can, AT BEST, deliver half of the cycle-rate of a real machine gun (oh, and he was firing at targets that were over 400 YARDS away). And this incident happened JUST IN TIME to kill the HPA.
Trust me when I say, the 2nd Amendment IS on the chopping block. They are simply cutting it up a piece at a time.
I hope they remember to ban belt loops, too! You know, of course, that they can be used to the same effect as a bump stock. Terribly dangerous things!