Trump: Shutdown today if Democrats do not vote for border security!

Under pressure from conservatives, President Trump said Thursday he would veto a stopgap spending bill unless Congress added money for his border wall — dooming a bipartisan compromise worked on in the Senate, and putting the government careening toward a partial shutdown.
Mitch, use the Nuclear Option and get it done! Our Country is counting on you!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 21, 2018
Shutdown today if Democrats do not vote for Border Security!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 21, 2018
Mr. Trump’s veto vow sent House Republicans scrambling. They wrote a new bill that added $5.7 billion is additional border security to a measure that would fund dozens of other departments and agencies at their current levels through Feb. 8.
The bill passed the House on a 217-185 vote, and heads to the Senate for a high-noon showdown Friday. Absent action, much of the government will run out of funding hours later at midnight.
“I’ve made my position very clear: Any measure that funds the government must include border security,” Mr. Trump said at the White House. “It has to. Not for political purposes but for our country, for the safety of our community.”
No matter what happens today in the Senate, Republican House Members should be very proud of themselves. They flew back to Washington from all parts of the World in order to vote for Border Security and the Wall. Not one Democrat voted yes, and we won big. I am very proud of you!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 21, 2018
But Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer said there’s no chance the new bill passes in the Senate. He said the House GOP’s move was an exercise in futility.
He and Rep. Nancy Pelosi, House Democrats’ leader, said the right choice was to pass the “clean” bill that cleared the Senate on a bipartisan voice vote Wednesday. That funds the government through Feb. 8 — averting a Christmastime shutdown — and puts off a border wall battle until then.
“The president is doing everything he can to shut the government down,” Mrs. Pelosi said.
The Democrats, whose votes we need in the Senate, will probably vote against Border Security and the Wall even though they know it is DESPERATELY NEEDED. If the Dems vote no, there will be a shutdown that will last for a very long time. People don’t want Open Borders and Crime!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 21, 2018
The turmoil on Capitol Hill helped stocks continue a December nosedive, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbling nearly 500 points.
Mr. Trump set the chaos in motion when he told GOP leaders at a White House meeting that he would veto any spending bill that didn’t including his wall money.
That was a reversal from earlier this week, when the White House had said Mr. Trump could sign a bill without the money, particularly since he’d asked his Cabinet to try to scrounge cash from their own budgets to use for wall-building without needing to get new money from Capitol Hill.
It’s not clear what changed — though a round of complaints from conservative pundits, including a withering column by Ann Coulter predicting Mr. Trump’s re-election loss in 2020, may have played a role.
Whatever the trigger, by Thursday morning talk of scrounging money elsewhere was gone, and the president said Congress must pony up.
“If we don’t stand strong for our national borders, then we cease to be a nation and we betray our commitment to the loyal citizens of our great country,” the president said.
Thursday’s House vote was a victory for conservatives, who had predicted wall money could pass — Mrs. Pelosi and Mr. Schumer had told the president last week the House wouldn’t be able to muster the votes.
“We have a president who ran on this issue,” said House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, who rallied Republicans to back the new bill. “This is about getting back to rule of law. This is about keeping America safe.”
Republicans also defeated Mrs. Pelosi’s effort to fund the government all the way through Sept. 30, the end of fiscal year 2019, and said the only option left was for Democrats to accept border security.
White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said they “have to decide whether or not they hate the president more than they love this country.”
Conservatives were reveling in the chaos Thursday, thrilled they’d pushed Mr. Trump into a veto threat showdown. They are convinced that with Democrats poised to hold the majority in the House next year, Republicans’ negotiating stance would be even weaker than it is now.
“Too many Americans are dying because of our lack of border security. In my judgement it’s imperative that we do something about it,” said Rep. Mo Brooks, Alabama Republican.
Dissenters within the GOP, though, said a minority of ultraconservatives appeared to be steering the ship.
“Our leadership was perfectly ready and prepared to proceed with a clean continuing resolution, and a minority of our majority has now created a situation where that’s no longer happening,” said Rep. Carlos Curbelo, Florida Republican.
Many senators had figured they were done for the year after they approved the spending bill sans border money late Wednesday.
Some have skipped town — even though Majority Leader Mitch McConnell had warned that they had to see how the House would handle things.
Congress has already approved five of the 12 annual funding bills for 2019, which cover roughly 75 percent of the federal government’s $1.2 trillion discretionary budget, including the departments of defense, labor, and health.
But negotiations over the remaining seven bills, which cover departments like Treasury, Commerce, and Justice, have stalled out amid Mr. Trump’s demands for $5 billion in new money for his desired U.S.-Mexico border wall.
The House-passed bill also includes an additional $7.8 billion for disaster relief, which some southern lawmakers had demanded.
Rep. Justin Amash, Michigan Republican, said the responsibility for the last-minute scramble falls on his party’s congressional leadership, and predicted little would change once Democrats take control of the House next year.
“None of this has to happen,” Mr. Amash said. “We know all year that we have to pass appropriations, and we have to do a better job of being fiscally responsible.”
Join the discussion
The President needs to inform the Speaker and Majority Leader that he intends on invoking Article 2, Section 3, of the US Constitution, to KEEP CONGRESS IN SESSION due to their failure to fund the government. The US Constitution permits the President to convene both Houses of Congress for extraordinary conditions… what is more extraordinary than keeping the government open and securing our borders?
The President needs to inform the US Marshall service and the US Military to be prepared to sequester Congress to ensure that a quarum remains present to conduct business until the Government is fully funded. No member of the House should be permitted to leave until the Congress does their duty and funds the government.
It is past time that Congress be held accountable for their failure to fund government in a timely manner… Mr. President hold this Congress in session until they act… don’t let them go home without fully funding the Government.
100% agree.
Shut it down. No one will notice. Keep it shut down until the 2020 elections if needed. DO NOT LET THE LIES OF THE DEMOCRAPS CONTINUE TO RUN THIS COUNTRY. A government “shutdown” actually includes only 17% of government workers. This 17% are the “non essential” workers that will actually be told to stay home. They will receive back pay when the “shutdown” is over. Does anyone really believe we can’t get along without these “non essential” workers? I know this because I was one of the “essential” government workers for over 20 years, hence, I continued working during all past government “shutdowns”. I never noticed any effect from the missing “non essential” workers. I would have gladly stayed home, with pay, during these “shutdowns”.
If the lazy, stupid people who support the democrap party would wake up and learn the TRUTH, we could get on with making America great again.
Use the 10.8 billion dollars allocated for aid to central America and mexico to build the wall. Why are we giving money to countries who are trying to over run us with illegals?
Once the non-essential workers are furloughed, I hope that Trump will devolve all their non-essential functions to the states. That would be a wonderful first step toward getting the Federal government back within its Constitutional bounds.
One non-essential Big Government federal employee disliked! 😀
Go to the governments web site and look for yourself EXACTLY what WE the taxpayers are losing in tax dollars that are given away as Foreign Aid to every country, and these Bozos want to give an additional 10Billion. These Congress fools need to rethink their stupid actions. Cut the Foreign Aid and BUILD THE WALL NOW! Help out American citizens FRIST
When I hear about the aid given to Mexico and central American countries, I believe our politicians are idiots at best, but more like corrupt global criminals.
Take our money back, BUILD THE WALL!
I heard a very interesting thing on the news last night- I clearly heard someone say that they supported a concrete wall, but not a steel wall. (Concrete is not transparent, but the steel wall is reportedly slatted, so one can “see through it”. Hmmmm
Trump is trying to revive the steel industry, while the players in concrete are not necessarily US based. Therefore, this struck me as being more about something else, possibly a greed/personal benefit issue, like many “pork barrel” items arranged by our government leaders.
Why the fuss about concrete over “Steel” ?? Where’s the money going in a ‘concrete’ wall vs “steel” wall??? Why object to what the wall is made out of ??
Pelosi said “The president is doing everything he can to shut the government down”. No Nancy, YOU are doing everything you can to force a shutdown. The president is trying to make America safe from foreign invaders. You and Chuck are only against a wall because you hate Trump.
The Democrats would like to blame Trump for “shutting down the government,” but he just set the parameters, the blame is on the Democrats for not following those parameters. It’s kind of like; an air plane is scheduled to leave at a specific time, but the person who misses that flight, tries to find fault with the air plane. Schumer agreed to over $15 billion in 2006 to fund a wall, they found over $150 billion to give to Iran in 2010, and he doesn’t quibble about money for “pet projects; so the obvious conclusion is just OBSTRUCTION.