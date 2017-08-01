Trump shames McConnell into keeping Senate in session

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told his troops to get back to business, rather than take their traditional August recess.
Call it the President Donald Trump Effect. Call it the Voter Effect.
Whatever it’s called, fact is: Outrage over failed Obamacare repeal has forced the Senate’s hands.
Due to unyielding pressure from the president, combined with massive outrage from the conservatives of the nation — conservatives who elected Republicans to lead all the major power corridors on Capitol Hill — McConnell cut off the first two weeks of his Senate’s normal summer holiday.
Sen. Lindsey Graham is supposed to be bringing a new anti-Obamacare plan to the forefront.
This is quite a switch in Senate viewpoints. Why, just Friday, after Sen. John McCain defected to the Democrats — as McCain is wont to do — and voted thumbs-down on the repeal, a red-faced McConnell was nonetheless saying: “It’s time to move on.”
Hmm. Apparently not.
Trump unleashed a firestorm of tweets over the weekend, calling out the Republicans for their epic fail and suggesting the way out of the political mess was to do away with the filibuster rule.
“Republican Senate must get rid of 60 vote NOW! It is killing the R party, allows 8 Dems to control country. 200 Bills sit in Senate,” he tweeted. “A JOKE!”
And this: “The very outdated filibuster rule must go.”
And this: “Republicans in the Senate will NEVER win if they don’t go to a 51 vote majority NOW. They look like fools and are just wasting time.”
Trump then slammed the Obamacare repeal vote and hinted: It’s not over until the fat lady sings.
His tweet came with a warning.
“If a new HealthCare Bill is not approved quickly,” he tweeted, “BAILOUTS for Insurance Companies and BAILOUTS for Members of Congress will end very soon!”
Then this: “Unless the Republican Senators are total quitters, Repeal & Replace is not dead! Demand another vote before voting on any other bill!”
Another: “Don’t give up Republican Senators, the World is watching: Repeal & Replace … and go to 51 votes (nuke option), get Cross State lines & more.”
So Trump tweeted — and so the Senate listened.
Senators have not left town. There are signs they’re taking back up a bill — signs from both Graham and from Sen. Susan Collins, who told national media over the weekend that “our job is not done” and the Senate needs to get back to work. And we already know where Trump stands — that Obamacare repeal was a core campaign message and it needs to be completed.
And on that, the voters still stand strong. On repeal, conservatives stand firm in the camp of Trump — angry at the defectors in the Republican Party and unwilling to let go the repeal of Obamacare.
© Copyright (c) 2017 News World Communications, Inc.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Join the discussion
McConnell and the RINOS are a joke. Seven years of repealing Obamacare, during the Obama Administration and then Trump gets in office and the RINOS in the House and Senate had no plan. What a disgrace the RINOS are. The RINOS in Congress huff and puff and in the end, they are all a bunch of big mouth do nothing TRAITORS!
Trump didn’t “shame” McConehead into anything. He has no shame. Trump SCARED him into doing the job for which he was elected. Politicians obviously no longer fear the voters, but they do fear their gravy train running off the tracks. Well played President Trump.
Trump and McCain are not the reason McConnel is suspending 1 lousy week out of the August recess… to consider other bills. No, the PEOPLE have swamped the US Senate with so many emails, phone calls and petitions demanding they REPEAL… the ACA that he is afraid to go home… and rightfully so. He may be tarred and feathered if he shows his face in KY… and every GOP Senator may face the same reception at their home… boiling cauldrons of tar and sacks of feathers.
IMO they shouldn’t even HAVE a recess in August.. Especially looking at their track history of NOT GETTING a proper budget done on time..
We must not pass anything the super liberal US Senator Graham proposes without careful consideration to the entire bill… Graham is not trustworthy at all… In the past, he has proposed partial repeals that leave Obama Care basically in tact…
F… the replace… that is code for more of the same only the GOP will own the fiasco. A clean repeal should be phased in over the next 6 months to 1 yr… if that takes more than one bill so be it… all of the ACA needs to be repealed, any replacement can be considered over the next 6 months to 1 yr.
Exactly. WE ONLY WANT a repeal.. Not a damn replacement that is almost as bad as what’s there now..
I expect that there are a few Trump cards to play. Bureaucratic ‘red tape’ can delay pet projects indefinitely, with reducing government expenditures as a side benefit, as just one ‘card’. The Congress can authorize, and appropriate, funds, but it is the Executive that has to perform the necessary actions for those funds to be actually spent. Your ‘check’ is in the mail..
I am a retired civil servant with almost 40 years of experience.
Go Trump. Great tweeting. It’s time someone called those lazy phonies to task. Dump all those RINO’s. They’re interested in their global investments not American well being. Make McCain an honorary Democrat.
As the president tweeted, the Senate is a joke. McConnell is the court jester – the head clown – the joker – the do nothing, have nothing mushmouth who couldn’t do a good job as the head of a two-piece horse costume. Did the RINOs elect him so that they wouldn’t have to do anything…? Surely they didn’t elect him Majority Leader because he’s a man of action..!!
That certainly seems to be why they made him majority leader.. CAUSE he is a joke!
Why is healthcare so expensive and getting worse? FDA is letting people suffer and die while “studying” medicine that can (and eventually will) cure. (All this “studying” is extremely and unnecessarily expensive.) The CDC is focused on LAST YEAR’S diseases and is totally unprepared for this year’s problems. The entire HHS complex of agencies could not pour “water” out of a boot; even if they were told that the instructions were printed on the bottom of the sole.
Answer: Healthcare is expensive because of the inefficient, ineffective, totally incompetent micro-managing by the clueless bureaucrats in the federal government. (The reason that “grandma” died is that the feds refused to allow good doctors and good medicine save her and thus caused it to happen.)
THIS is why Obamacare costs are continuously skyrocketing along with Medicare, Medicaid, and private insurance. Any normal, rational person would recognize and remedy the real problem but the Democrats and RINO’s lack even limited intelligence &/or compassion.
Defund the bureaucrats. Abolish the bureaucrats. Re-train bureaucrats to do something USEFUL instead. As a result, enjoy more freedom, lower taxes, and better healthcare.
God forbid that that worthless rabbit-faced idiot has to do a days work and his swamp, traitor ilk.