Trump says of Mueller report, ‘let people see it’

President Trump said Wednesday the public should be allowed to see the report by special counsel Robert Mueller when it’s completed.

“I don’t mind,” Mr. Trump told reporters at the White House. “Let it come out. Let people see it.”

The report on possible Russia collusion in the 2016 campaign could be submitted to Attorney General William Barr at any time, although Mr. Mueller and his team have given no indication when they will wrap up the two-year-long probe.

The president criticized the process, saying Mr. Mueller was never elected, while Mr. Trump had one of “the greatest elections of all time in the history of this country.”

“Somebody is going to write a report who never got a vote,” the president said. “Explain that. My voters don’t get it — and I don’t get it.”

He said of Mr. Mueller, “I know that he’s conflicted. I know that his best friend is [former FBI director James] Comey.”

© Copyright (c) 2019 News World Communications, Inc.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]

please wait... Rating: 0.0/10 (0 votes cast)