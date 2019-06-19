Trump says ‘MILLIONS’ to be deported; AOC claims Trump is running ‘concentration camps’

President Trump says he’s ready to start removing millions of illegal aliens who continue to break the law. Can he do it? Meanwhile, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez compared the situation at the southern border to concentration camps, and she continues her fight against Amazon. Plus, a Florida newspaper has already made its presidential endorsement. All that and more on today’s show!

As Donald Trump prepares to deport millions of illegal immigrants, focusing on those falsely seeking asylum, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez actually said that Trump is running concentration camps on the southern border. Does she have any idea what comes to mind when most people think of concentration camps? And her left wing fans are backing her up!

Ocasio-Cortez also continued her fight against Amazon by criticizing the company’s businesses in Ohio. Ocasio-Cortez wrongly cited figures that falsely paint a picture of people working at Amazon and still living in poverty. Check out today’s show for all the details.

