Trump says he’ll offer ‘Pocahontas’ $1 million to take DNA test

President Trump joked Thursday night that he’ll offer $1 million to Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren to take a DNA test to determine whether she has Native American blood, if she becomes the Democratic nominee for president in 2020.
At a campaign rally in Montana, Mr. Trump took shots at several Democrats, including incumbent Sen. Jon Tester, who is running for reelection. But the president saved one of his sharpest barbs for Ms. Warren, whom he often ridicules as “Pocahontas” for her earlier claim of Native American ancestry.
Looking ahead to the 2020 race, Mr. Trump predicted, “let’s say I’m debating Pocahontas.”
“I promise you I’ll do this — you know those little [DNA] kits they sell on television for $2?” the president asked to laughter. “I’m going to get one of those little kits.”
He went on, “And in the middle of the debate, when she proclaims she’s of Indian heritage because her mother said she has high cheekbones… we will take that little kit and say, but we have to do it very gently because we’re in the ‘me too’ generation… and we will very gently take that kit and we will slowly toss it, hoping it doesn’t hit her and injure her .. and we will say I will give you $1 million to your favorite charity, paid for by Trump, if you take the test and it shows you’re an Indian.”
“I have a feeling she will say no,” the president said.
Ms. Warren listed herself as a member of a minority group in a Harvard law school directory but has not claimed to be a Native American since being elected to the Senate in 2012.
Ms. Warren fired back on Twitter, “Hey, @realDonaldTrump: While you obsess over my genes, your Admin is conducting DNA tests on little kids because you ripped them from their mamas & you are too incompetent to reunite them in time to meet a court order. Maybe you should focus on fixing the lives you’re destroying.”
She was referring to illegal immigrant families separated at the border.
The president also said the IQ of Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters of California, with whom he has clashed many times, is “somewhere in the mid-60s.”
The reason for Mr. Trump’s trip to Montana was to urge voters to defeat Mr. Tester in favor of Republican state auditor Matt Rosendale. The president blasted the incumbent Democrat for voting against tax cuts and torpedoing his nominee to run the Department of Veterans Affairs.
“It’s time to retire liberal Democrat Jon Tester,” Mr. Trump told thousands of supporters at the rally in Great Falls. “Jon Tester says one thing when he’s in Montana …. but he does the exact opposite thing when he goes to Washington.”
He criticized the lawmaker for voting against tax cuts, against legislation to stop late-term abortions, and against enhanced vetting of refugees from terror-prone countries.
“You deserve a senator who actually votes like he’s from Montana,” the president said. “How did he get elected?”
Mr. Tester gave the president a tongue-in-cheek welcome to Montana by taking out a full-page ad in more than a dozen newspapers thanking him for signing 16 bills the Democrat sponsored or co-sponsored. The ad sought to counter the president’s arguments by pointing out that he and the president agree on several issues.
“Welcome to Montana, and thank you President Trump for supporting Jon’s legislation to help veterans and first responders, hold the VA accountable, and get rid of waste, fraud and abuse in the federal government,” the ad read.
Mr. Trump took the senator to task for voting against his judicial nominees and for his “shameful, dishonest attacks” on Rear Adm. Ronny Jackson, the president’s previous nominee to run the VA this year. Mr. Tester released information accusing Adm. Jackson of misconduct on the job, but the president said a new report by the Secret Service showed “it never happened.”
“They could have ruined a lesser man,” he said of Adm. Jackson.
He also ridiculed the media for speculating that Mr. Trump isn’t prepared for his upcoming meeting next week with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki, Finland.
“Trust me, we’ll do just fine,” he said. “Putin’s fine. We’re all fine. We’re people. I’ve been preparing for this stuff my whole life.”
She will NOT take the $$$ and here is why:
She has already taken the test and it came back NEGATIVE for Native American.
Ponder this for 30 seconds – IF it had come back positive, she would be throwing it in everyone face: ” SEE!!!! I TOLD YOU!!!! ”
She knows it’s a lie now and even a MILLION DOLLARS will not change the lie, only expose it in clear uncertain terms. She cannot have that, she simply cannot and will not allow that to happen!
IMO she’d take it, and STILL REFUSE TO DO THE DNA TEST..
Actually he said he would give $1M to her charity of choice, not to her. Wonder if she has a charity of choice.
yes, she does, herself … she is after all a ” minority ” ( Native American ) and …. well ….
Yea, its called the DNC!! Oh i thought you said crime syndicate, not charity! My bad. 😉 😉
First I ask the president to stop besmirching the name of an amazing woman.
Second, we do not know if those children belong to those adults. Is it unlikely that having heard you can get in illegally if you have a child with you that those adults are not snatching children as they make their way north. And no one seemed concerned that thousands of children were separated from their families when they were sent north…on their own… with no one to protect them from human trafficking, rape, or murder. Does anyone even know how many children were kicked out of their homes and told to go to America. Does anyone know how many actually made it to our frontier or what happened to those who didn’t. Does anyone care?
How is this LIAR an ” .. amazing woman .. “?
Oh, I get it, She is an ” amazing liar “. Okay … I get it.
Which “amazing woman” is that?
“And no one seemed concerned that thousands of children were separated from their families when they were sent north…on their own… with no one to protect them from human trafficking, rape, or murder. ”
That’s not entirely true. We are concerned which is why we turn them back at the border. We didn’t separate them from their families, nor did we send them North. They belong in the country in which they were born with their parents or some government agency or private charity.
“Does anyone even know how many children were kicked out of their homes and told to go to America. Does anyone know how many actually made it to our frontier or what happened to those who didn’t. Does anyone care?”
No, no and quite possibly. It really isn’t our problem. Our responsibility is to take care of our citizens, not the whole rest of the world and you may want to take a look at this to see who set the precedent on the children of criminal invaders crossing our border.
https://patriotpost.us/articles/56662-obamas-child-detention-photos-you-have-not-seen
Then take a look at this to see how it can all be prevented:
https://patriotpost.us/cartoons/26274
Then if your brain isn’t too overloaded with those pesky facts, read this:
“The Camp of the Saints” by Jean Raspail
https://www.amazon.com/Camp-Saints-Jean-Raspail/dp/1881780074
She is neither an “amazing woman”, nor an “amazing liar.” She is just a liar. A word that is synonymous with democrat politician.
Hey Baitfish –
Yes .. she is an amazing liar, that she even believes her own known lies and keeps repeating them, even when the rest of us know the truth.
It continues to amaze me that some believe that ALL of the world’s problems are the fault of America and thus the national debt must increase even larger to sooth the sensitive feelings of every pathetic melting snowflake.
America has shown by example how to have a great and prosperous nation. We do not have a patent on the formula so every other country can and should do as we have and grow as we have and become successful as we have.
“Fix your own country. Don’t ruin America by importing your health problems, crime, and ignorance.”
Her charity of choice is, “her”.
… small world … .
What amazing woman are you on about Wild?? The REAL Pocanhotas??
And i agree, we DO need to vet those coming in, to ensure WHO THEY SAY THEIR KIDS ARE, are really theirs.. WHICH IS WHY I FULLY Support DNA testing of them all..
I’m 99.9% certain that Warren has secretly taken the DNA test and it came back negative.
Had it come back positive, she’d have ballyhooed it all over the media.
Now she’ll feign disinterest in the whole subject, saying she knows what her family believed, and that’s what counts. (Hah!)
She’s a vile, demagogic, obnoxious harridan. Just right for the Democrats. They must be so proud.
Totally agree!
Where as I feel she’s NEVER WANTING TO take that test, because she knows if she DID< and it came back negative, there's a chance (however slim) SOMEONE WOULD LEAK the results…
So many Democrats have told so many lies for so many years that, until proven otherwise, my position is that all Democrats are lying all of the time. Few things are more offensive to an honest person than a lie and few things are more offensive to a serial liar than the truth. Odds are, Warren is not an Indian and will never allow the truth to be proven, thus revealing that she is a liar.
Hell, they’ve lied so long and often, i STILL would be hard pressed to believe them, EVEN IF SHOWN PROOF they were telling the truth..