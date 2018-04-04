Trump says he’ll guard Mexican border with military

President Trump said Tuesday that he will deploy the U.S. military to the Mexican border to plug security gaps until his border wall is completed and that his increasingly tough talk has already forced Mexican officials to break up the massive caravan of migrants who were en route to the U.S.
“Until we can have a wall and proper security, we’re going to be guarding our border with the military. That’s a big step. We really haven’t done that before, or certainly not very much before,” the president said with Defense Secretary James Mattis at his side.
WE WILL PROTECT OUR SOUTHERN BORDER! pic.twitter.com/Z7fqQKcnez
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 3, 2018
The White House later elaborated on Mr. Trump’s plans, saying he envisions “mobilization of the National Guard” — though what tasks they would perform remains unclear.
His demand for the military to assist on the border surprised Mexico, which lodged an official demand for more details, but said it would not welcome whatever he had in mind.
Our Border Laws are very weak while those of Mexico & Canada are very strong. Congress must change these Obama era, and other, laws NOW! The Democrats stand in our way – they want people to pour into our country unchecked….CRIME! We will be taking strong action today.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 4, 2018
Officials said Mr. Trump, who last week floated the idea of using Pentagon money to fund construction of the border wall, explored his plans in a Tuesday afternoon meeting with Mr. Mattis, Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen and Gen. Joseph F. Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
The president’s ire has been stoked over the past week as the “Viacrucis Migrantes” caravan, consisting of perhaps 1,500 migrants from Central America, makes its way across Mexico intent on reaching the U.S.
The caravan is a symbol of flaccid U.S. laws and weak enforcement by Mexico, Mr. Trump said. Unless Mexico does more to divert the caravan, he said, he will cancel the North American Free Trade Agreement and take other steps to punish Latin American nations.
The Mexican government responded late Monday. It said it wouldn’t be bullied but insisted that it was working to handle the caravan.
Mexican officials said in a statement that the caravan’s participants were in the country illegally and some 400 had been deported. Mexico also said it was reaching out to screen others in the caravan and offer some of them refugee status, which would allow them to remain in Mexico.
Pueblo Sin Fronteras, the organizers of the caravan, has been posting regular updates on its Facebook page, sparking a nasty backlash online. Some Americans warned that they would take up arms to keep the caravan out of the U.S.
“You will be mowed down at the border. I can’t wait,” said one Facebook user by the name of Stevens Rick.
Pueblo Sin Fronteras responded to the complaints by pointing to U.S. refugee law, saying those traveling in the caravan should qualify for protections.
“The law allows those fleeing violence to request protection. Many of the Caravan members are fleeing the violent political crisis in Honduras that was supported and made worse by the US government,” the group said.
Still, reports on the ground in Mexico this week suggested that the Mexican government’s intervention was having an effect and the caravan was losing steam. Some splinter groups said they would try to reach the U.S., and others were planning to pursue humanitarian visas in Mexico.
Mr. Trump said Tuesday afternoon that it sounded like his demands on Mexico had produced a victory for the U.S.
“I said, ‘I hope you’re going to tell that caravan not to get up to the border.’ And I think they’re doing that, because, as of 12 minutes ago, it was all being broken up,” the president said at a joint press conference at the White House with leaders from the former Soviet republics of Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia.
Mr. Trump had suggested that he might scrap NAFTA unless Mexico was more cooperative on immigration. He floated the idea on Twitter of canceling U.S. foreign aid to Honduras, which was responsible for a majority of the caravan’s participants.
Foreign aid from the U.S. to Honduras totaled $95 million last year — about 2 percent of the national Honduran government’s spending.
An estimated 600,000 Hondurans live in the U.S., about 350,000 of them illegally.
The president, in his appearances Tuesday, also cut the size of his planned border wall, saying he envisions “700 to 800 miles of the 2,000-mile stretch” covered by a wall when all is said and done.
That is down from the 900-mile maximum Mr. Trump suggested in July and is less than the 1,000 miles of barrier that the Homeland Security Department requested in a report to Congress this year laying out $25 billion in border security needs.
The land border, which stretches 1,954 miles, currently has 354 miles that are protected by pedestrian fencing and another 300 miles with vehicle barriers, which can hinder cars and trucks but not people and wildlife.
Much of that fencing was erected during the past decade, when President George W. Bush deployed the National Guard to do a massive round of fence-building and to plug gaps in surveillance and intelligence gathering while the Border Patrol staffed up.
It’s not clear whether that is how Mr. Trump envisions using the military this time.
Mexico seemed surprised by the president’s declaration Tuesday and asked the Trump administration for clarity on its military plans.
“It’s certainly not something the Mexican government welcomes,” Geronimo Gutierrez, Mexico’s ambassador to the U.S., told CNN.
Under the Posse Comitatus Act, signed into law in 1878, U.S. troops are severely restricted in what actions they can take on U.S. soil.
During the Bush administration deployment, the National Guard was prohibited from taking part in immigration enforcement. Troops reported that they were disarmed and had to have Border Patrol guards with them in case they encountered illegal immigrants during their duties.
Deploying the military would be a major escalation for Mr. Trump at a time when his immigration policy is already heatedly debated in Washington — and is being tested by challenges on the border.
The White House has suggested that it is working on an immigration bill that would boost enforcement by changing laws to allow for faster deportations of those arriving on the border.
Opponents said Mr. Trump is going the wrong direction with talk of using the military.
“Trump’s border obsession is the mark of a weak, wobbly presidency. The last thing our borderlands need is more militarization,” said Randy Serraglio, conservation advocate at the Center for Biological Diversity, which sued to try to block Mr. Trump’s border wall.
The administration won the first round in that legal battle.
Trump should have put the National Guard on the border last year. It is obvious the DemoRATS and the RINOS in Congress do not want the wall. Put at lease 50,000 National Guard troops on the border, not just a token force!
and….make sure they’re locked and loaded.
I’d almost be tempted to go further. MAKE THE ENTIRE length of the border, a military installation. From coast to coast, with only 4-5 openings in it for roads/train tracks. ALL ELSE is a 2-4 MILE WIDE military base for ALL BRANCHES< with life fire testing zones through out.
AND make it law, that the military does NOT HAVE TO STOP life fire exercises, just cause an illegal immigrant has some how made it PAST the fences and walls, and gotten into the life fire zone..
Defending our borders has and always will be the job of the American military. Mexico declared war and invasion upon us years ago but bought and paid for Politicians just looked the other way, just like when China bought them and waged economic war upon us decades ago without American response. Trump has billions allotted in the defense department and I am sure there is enough discretionary spending to ante up five walls if needed by our military for defense, without need of congressional approval, just the orders of their commander-in chief. Just build the wall and call it construction training for Seabees, or latrine construction on a national level to keep the human waste from entering healthy places and polluting our American environment. Just declare Legal Americans an endangered species in need of protection, and maybe the blind liberals will begin to see again. Better to just build it and ask for forgiveness, than wait to ask for permission and never get it done. Defense is the responsibility of the executive and the courts should back him up.
And since BOTH Bush and obama did it, i’d LOVE TO SEE how/what justification the idiot leftists use to try and STOP Trump from doing the same..
Thank you, inluminatuo.
The Dept of Defense is supposed to DEFEND. That’s the primary job. We’re being invaded, and up until 2016 nobody took the problem seriously. We don’t have the world’s best military so we can bomb people in Syria or some new country ending in -stan. Invaders are coming here and destroying stuff. It needs to stop.
“How can we afford this?”
Notice last month Trump didn’t get full funding for the Wall but he did get extra funding for the military. The cost is already paid for. A wall is cheaper, but the US military is the real solution in the short term, and maybe in the long term too. Back in the George W. Bush days, there were reports of the Mexican military escorting illegals across the border. Let’s see them try that now.
It wouldn’t hurt my feelings if we took a page from the Russian playbook and established a “buffer zone” to protect us against invaders. We conquer between 20-100 miles deep into Mexico and establish a new border. The land in between the new Mexican border and the Rio Grande is now a US Territory. Put the Wall on the south end of that, with plenty of room for our military to roll across if/when Mexico feels it’s been cheated somehow.
Go Trump!
Glad to see we have President that does his job.
“The executive Power shall be vested in a President of the United States of America.” – US Constitution
“I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will faithfully execute the Office of President of the United States, and will to the best of my Ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.” – US Constitution
“The President shall be Commander in Chief of the Army and Navy of the United States…” US Constitution
After 8 miserable years under NObama, we finally have a President who will act to defend and protect our Country and it’s Citizenry. I hope he gets two terms, so that America can have time to recover from the NObama administration deep attacks on our Country, Citizens, Freedoms, and Religious liberties. I am Happy to be able to speak the name of God, Jesus Christ, and Pray for my food. I am happy to be able to wish people a merry Christmas, and celebrate that day for what it exists. God Bless Donald Trump, and God Bless America, Love it or Leave it.
I agree, its a BIG change to finally see someone in the white house, who gives a hell about defending this nation, and ACTUALLY follows through with it..
That’s so funny! Signs in Mexico does not works. People never reads them. STOP sign in mexico are just for looks. Only the military or the wall will stop them. And even then. They will find another way to get in. Watch it!!
And how many times even WITH WARNING signs all over the place, have we still seen instances of idiots injuring themselves, and SUING the owners cause they got injured? Like that case iirc in 2015, where a mom sued a power company, cause even WITH 14ft chain link fences around a power substation, and warning signs every 4-5 feet “DANGER HIGH VOLTAGE CAN KILL!”, her two bratty kids, decided to IGNORE THEM, climbed over, and one got killed cause he touched one of the wires…
It’s amazing just how informed these people are concerning American law concerning immigration and border security. We shouldn’t underestimate them or think they are stupid. They are very adept at knowing exactly what our laws are and then finding ways around them. What they don’t know, globalists intent on the destruction of the US are glad to teach them.
I’m just glad that we have a President who finally stands up to them. Now, if we can just get Congress to get off their backside and finally do the job they were elected to do and come up legislation to secure our borders!
Since these and other similar illegal VERMIN are OBVIOUSLY gaming the “asylum” law, it is time to make some changes to that law, and Congress needs to get off their WORTHLESS FANNIES and get that done NOW. The midterms are coming, and we are watching their self-serving antics, and voting themselves pay raises as part of that “omnibus” spending bill while doing NOTHING WHATSOEVER to earn their OVERLY generous pay!
While waiting for the military to be deployed and walls to be built, the Border Patrol should be issued surplus ejector seats from deactivated fighter planes with the ‘chutes removed and they should be placed at an appropriate distance from the border with the frames well anchored to concrete bases. Pens capable of holding several thousand people should be erected and all currently apprehended potential deportees should be rounded up and divided into three groups; men, women and children. They should then be weighed and their weights written on large tags and pinned to their backs.
Then a huge electric sign, of course in English, Spanish, Urdu, Pashto and Swahili with two displays; “Weight” and “Distance” should be erected so all interred could see it.
Convicted felons like Francisco Sanchez, murderer of Kate Steinle, and a few other hard working people who were just looking for a better life, but took time out to rape and or murder American citizens, should be trussed up and also weighed then strapped into the ejector seats.
Teams of Border Patrol agents would man each ejector seat, carefully calculating elevation for maximum distance and activated one at a time. The event should be televised on Univision and Telemundo. The winning team gets a case of beer.
The internees would then be told they have three minutes to skedaddle South across the border.
OR if they don’t wish to use Ejector seats. Build masses of Trebuchettes..
It’s a CONSTITUTIONAL use of the military!! Defending the US from invasion (organized or unorganized) is the whole reason the military exists. IMO, a ‘wall’ would be a HUGE BOONDOGGLE, because the Berlin Wall didn’t keep western civilization from Eastern Block nations AND the Great Wall of China didn’t keep the Mongols from invading China (it just deflected them into Europe).
Precisely!!!
Here’s an idea: Use government-owned land along the border as a series of military training bases, all connected by a military road (perhaps two lanes in each direction), with the wall/fence built on the southern side of the road’s right-of-way. Bases would be used to train for military operations in desert, possibly also in tropical and subtropical climates depending on local conditions. Designate the entire area (bases and roadway) a military installation, with civilian agencies (FBI, CIA, ICE, Border Patrol) as tenant units for training there. Turn “perimeter security” over to military police and security units, possibly working with Border Patrol and ICE.
And give any defenders the RIGHT TO USE lethal force to stop people getting on base, meaning getting into the US!!
Our troops can’t just shoot the invaders, who are largely innocent civilians just wanting to skirt our immigration laws. Maybe fire trucks with water cannons would do the trick 🙂
Actually, they can, though the Democommies and their trained shysters wouldn’t like it. Invasion is invasion.
Considering that this HORDE of Hondurans were instigated and ORGANIZED by the TRAITOROUS American group “People without Borders” to ATTACK our border en masse, I would designate THEM a HOSTILE foreign invading force, and it damned well WOULD be OK to SHOOT them. I’m betting you wouldn’t have to shoot many before they lost their enthusiasm for their little “demonstration.”
I believe this “counter-demonstration” to THEIR demonstration would also serve as an OBJECT LESSON to other “border jumpers.” We already HAVE one-third of the population of El Salvador living here illegally. If we don’t put a stop to this BS, we’re going to have a majority of Central American and MEXICO living here, too! These VERMIN are threatening to SINK the good ship USS USA, and we need to put a STOP to it–by any means necessary!
Why SHOULDN’T the military use life fire on those invading our country? Even if they are ‘innocent’ civilians just looking to skirt our immigration laws, as we SEE 75% or more ALSO commit ID theft. Ergo theres few if any i’d truly call innocent.
This can be solved without any meddling from Congress or anyone else. The Feds own the land on this side of the border in many cases, acquire the rest required through imminent domain. Then make the entire area (about a click wide should do it) an artillery impact area/ air delivered weapons range. Then simply rotate units down there for training. If you have ever seen a car body flipped 50 ft. in the air by an artillery round impact (I have) it can be a real come to Jesus moment. The troopies get training they were going to get anyway, we rotate weapons stocks and any SA invader that wants to try their luck would likely think twice.
I’m glad to see that the President has ball, and is not leery about
doing his duty. The troops on the border are sorely needed, but we should also post signs and use sound trucks to warn border crossers
that trespassers will be shot. We must then immunize the troops
somehow, and give them guns and ammo. They will not have to shoot many before the rest figure it out and go home. In addition, we should also make serious efforts to capture any illegal in this country and send them home with a bold tatoo on their forehead reading “I’m an illegal border crosser” so they can be easily identified as two timers if caught again.
Don
I kind of like the tattoo idea but, I think that shooting unarmed men, women, and children coming over the border, would assure Trump’s defeat by a large margin, no matter how people feel about illegal immigration. Terrible optics for the Dems to use, not to mention being inhumane and illegal.
So shooting invaders is inhumane and illegal? HMM, in that case, why do border patrol agents have weaponry?
“The law allows those fleeing violence to request protection. Who said we had to give it to them.
There is NO WAR, natural disaster, etc. in Honduras to justify this, so they are clearly making a FALSE REPRESENTATION, and I don’t see that we have ANY obligation to let them in. In fact, we are STUPID if we do, because they’re only seeking to CLOG our courts with FALSE claims of “asylum”–each ONE of which would have to be adjudicated before these COCKROACHES can be sent back where they came from. In the MEANTIME, guess who would be on the hook for the care and feeding of these VERMIN? That’s right–the AMERICAN taxpayers! The SMART thing to do is prevent that by STOPPING them from coming in, in the first place. They can’t claim “asylum” if they are NOT HERE.
Bravo, President Trump–and give them authority to SHOOT if these VERMIN try to push their way in to claim “asylum” so that we have to waste a lot of time and taxpayer dollars trying to eject them from our country!
The Commie US group “People Without Borders” are predictably “outraged” by Pres. Trump calling attention to the caravan they instigated and organized. They say it is an annual “demonstration” and Pres. Trump had NO RIGHT to interfere. I’ve got news for these Commie SCUM. A “demonstration” is if they get together and march WHERE THEY LIVE in Honduras against American immigration policy. When they caravan up and head up here to breech our border, that is a freaking INVASION. And if this is an “annual event,” HOW many times have they PULLED this crap, and HOW MANY illegals slithered under the wire into the US because of it?
THESE “People without Borders” are GLOBALIST SCUM and should be prosecuted for sedition and TREASON, which aiding and abetting a HOSTILE foreign power who is attacking our country certainly IS–and isn’t that EXACTLY what this “caravan” and their “organizers” have in mind?
Hahaha…and the illegal immigrant caravan turns around…WIN!!
It broke apart, whether that means its turning around, or they decided; “maybe we have a better chance to get in, if we are not so bloody visible” is debatable..
Quite apt — military’s job is to defend frontiers!
simple. land mines