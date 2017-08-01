Trump says he won’t stop tweeting

President Donald Trump says he’s not going to stop tweeting.
On Twitter Tuesday, Trump says: “Only the Fake News Media and Trump enemies want me to stop using Social Media (110 million people). Only way for me to get the truth out!”
Only the Fake News Media and Trump enemies want me to stop using Social Media (110 million people). Only way for me to get the truth out!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 1, 2017
The tweet came one day after retired Gen. John Kelly took over as Trump’s new chief of staff. On Monday, Trump tweeted “no WH chaos!”
Kelly was tapped to bring order to the chaotic West Wing. He quickly made his presence known on Monday, ousting newly appointed communications director Anthony Scaramucci and revising the command structure so that all senior staffers report to him.
The outsider who says what he wants to say and gets elected because of it…. Why should he stop now..?! At least we know what’s on his mind…unlike those rotten two-faced politicians.
Keep on Twitter Mr President
How else will we get the truth? Not from the Lamestream Media and that’s the truth.
Trump cannot rule the world with his tweets. He should stop and listen to what his own people as well as the rest of the world are telling him regarding his ‘rule’ in the WH.