Trump says he ‘may close the Southern Border’ to stop flow of illegal immigrants

President Trump criticized Mexico Thursday for not stopping the flow of illegal immigrants into the United States and said he “may close the Southern Border” to prevent more from entering.

“Mexico is doing NOTHING to help stop the flow of illegal immigrants to our Country. They are all talk and no action. Likewise, Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador have taken our money for years, and do Nothing. The Dems don’t care, such BAD laws. May close the Southern Border,” he tweeted.

Mr. Trump used his first veto Friday on a congressional bill negating his declaration of a border emergency.

The measure originally passed the House and Senate, but House Democrats fell far short of the two-thirds majority required to overturn the president’s veto.

