Trump says Fox News did not let his supporters into Bernie Sanders town hall

President Trump criticized Fox News Tuesday, claiming the network blocked his supporters from viewing Sen. Bernard Sanders’ town hall.

“Many Trump Fans & Signs were outside of the [Fox News] Studio last night in the now thriving (Thank you President Trump) Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, for the interview with Crazy Bernie Sanders. Big complaints about not being let in-stuffed with Bernie supporters. What’s with [Fox News,]” the president tweeted.

The hosts mentioned the crowd was a mix of “a lot of Democrats” and “Republicans, independents, Democratic socialists, [and] conservative.”

Mr. Trump tweeted earlier Tuesday it was “very strange” to see Mr. Sanders on Fox News, adding host Bret Baier and the audience were “smiley and nice.”

In response to this tweet, Mr. Baier thanked the president for watching, invited him to do a town hall of his own and said “we cover all sides.”

Reports said supporters of Mr. Trump protested the event, but there were no reports they were being denied entry into the event.

The president predicted the final two of the Democratic presidential primary would be “Crazy Bernie Sanders vs. Sleepy Joe Biden.”

Mr. Sanders was the first Democratic presidential candidate to hold a Fox News town hall, and it ended up delivering the largest ratings of the night with 2.6 million viewers.

