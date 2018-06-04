Trump rips FBI, Justice Department for failing to disclose Paul Manafort probe

Loading posts...
President Trump on Sunday ripped the FBI and Justice Department for failing to inform him that Paul Manafort was being “secretly investigated” when he was hired to lead the 2016 presidential campaign.

Mr. Trump tweeted that he would never have tapped Mr. Manafort as campaign chairman and chief strategist if he had known that then-FBI director “[Jim] Comey and the boys were doing a number on him.”

Hired in May, Mr. Manafort stepping down less than three months later amid allegations regarding his firm’s involvement with Ukraine politicians.

Mr. Manafort, who pled not guilty to charges of tax fraud and money laundering stemming from his work in Ukraine, was under FBI surveillance both before and after the 2016 election, according to CNN.

  1. This is unbelievable. The unelected 4th Branch (DOJ, FBI, you name it) that is not accountable to We the People is trying to nix the results of Presidential and Congressional elections.

    To add an insult to the injury, they portray themselves as parts of “checks and balances” which they are not. They even collude with foreign spy agencies in order to make themselves stronger and more viable alternatives to the elected government.

    All those of you who ever voted for a Democrat contributed to this slow-motion coup d’etat that is unravelling before our eyes.

