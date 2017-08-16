Trump rightly points out violence all around and media melts down

A defiant President Trump doubled down Tuesday on his initial claim that activists on both the left and the right were responsible for violence at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, and he warned that eradicating public monuments linked to slavery could diminish the legacies of Founders such as George Washington and Thomas Jefferson.
Defending his first, roundly criticized assessment that “many sides” were guilty of violence during Saturday’s clashes, the president said he didn’t single out white supremacists initially because he didn’t have all the facts at the time and didn’t want to rush to judgment for the sake of political correctness.
“I wanted to make sure, unlike most politicians, that what I said was correct,” the president said. “Unlike the media, before I make a statement, I like to know the facts.”
But Mr. Trump also said at a contentious news conference at Trump Tower in New York that leftists committed much of the violence, while the media blamed only the “alt-right” movement.
“What about the alt-left that came charging at the — as you say, the alt-right?” Mr. Trump asked reporters. “Do they have any semblance of guilt? What about the fact they came charging with clubs in their hands, swinging clubs? Do they have any problem? I think they do.”
He said both sides contributed to “a horrible, horrible day.”
“You had a group on one side that was bad, and you had a group on the other side that was also very violent,” Mr. Trump said. “And nobody wants to say that. But I’ll say it right now: You had a group on the other side [leftists] that came charging in without a permit, and they were very, very violent.”
The president’s decision to wade into the racially charged controversy for the third time in four days, eclipsing his announcement that he had issued an executive order to speed up infrastructure projects, drew more heated condemnation from Democrats and Republicans.
Some White House advisers were said to be stunned by Mr. Trump’s latest comments on the violence in Charlottesville.
House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi of California said Mr. Trump’s comments show that his condemnation of white supremacist groups on Monday wasn’t sincere.
“The president’s continued talk of blame ‘on many sides’ ignores the abhorrent evil of white supremacism and continues a disturbing pattern of complacency around acts of hate from this president, his administration and his campaign for the presidency,” Mrs. Pelosi said. “There is only one side to be on when a white supremacist mob brutalizes and murders in America. The American people deserve a president who understands that.”
Rep. A. Donald McEachin, Virginia Democrat, said the president “has abrogated his moral authority.”
Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez urged Americans: “Do not be intimidated by this sad excuse for a president.
“To all those Americans who feel disgusted, disturbed or frightened by President Trump’s latest disgraceful display of bigotry, do not lose hope. Do not give in to fear,” Mr. Perez said.
Rep. Gwen Moore, Wisconsin Democrat, went further, calling on Congress to remove the president from office.
“The time has come for Republicans and Democrats to put aside our political differences and philosophical debates for a higher cause,” she said. “My Republican friends, I implore you to work with us within our capacity as elected officials to remove this man as our commander in chief and help us move forward from this dark period in our nation’s history.”
While there was no immediate indication that major Republican lawmakers would heed her call, there was quick criticism of Mr. Trump for equivocation and for reluctance to condemn white nationalism unconditionally.
Former Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney responded to Mr. Trump on Twitter: “No, not the same. One side is racist, bigoted, Nazi. The other opposes racism and bigotry. Morally different universes.”
“We must be clear. White supremacy is repulsive. This bigotry is counter to all this country stands for. There can be no moral ambiguity,” House Speaker Paul D. Ryan, Wisconsin Republican, tweeted shortly after the news conference, though he didn’t name Mr. Trump.
Sen. Marco Rubio, Florida Republican, was not so reticent, taking to Twitter for a six-post thread specifically rebutting Mr. Trump’s claims and calling on him to be firmer.
“The organizers of events which inspired & led to #charlottesvilleterroristattack are 100% to blame for a number of reasons. They are adherents of an evil ideology which argues certain people are inferior because of race, ethnicity or nation of origin. When entire movement [is] built on anger & hatred towards people different than you, it justifies & ultimately leads to violence against them,” Mr. Rubio wrote.
“Mr. President, you can’t allow #WhiteSupremacists to share only part of blame. They support idea which cost nation & world so much pain,” he continued. “The #WhiteSupremacy groups will see being assigned only 50% of blame as a win. We can not allow this old evil to be resurrected.”
Farhana Khera, executive director of Muslim Advocates, said Mr. Trump “is acting like the white supremacist in chief.”
“To be clear: There is only one side to this hate and violence, and the president is choosing to stand with the white nationalists, the confederates, the neo-Nazis and people like [White House advisers] Steve Bannon and Sebastian Gorka,” he said. “This is an intolerable failure to govern our diverse nation, and we urge all Americans to hold this president accountable.”
Among those sticking up for the president was David Duke, a former grand wizard of the Ku Klux Klan.
“What drives the media & their Leftist collaborators insane is that .@realDonaldTrump wants fairness for all Americans, even White Americans,” he said on Twitter.
“Thank You Mr. President & God Bless You for setting the record straight for ALL AMERICANS,” he later continued.
The unscripted moment at Trump Tower had been building since Mr. Trump’s remarks on Saturday shortly after a white man drove a car at a high rate of speed into a crowd of leftist protesters in downtown Charlottesville, killing one woman and injuring about 20 others.
Mr. Trump blamed the violence “on many sides.” That comment drew widespread condemnation from both parties for failing to call out white supremacists by name.
On Monday, at the White House, the president gave in to his advisers under tremendous pressure and issued a second statement, this time blaming white supremacist groups and saying their hateful ideology had no place in America.
But as protests continued and more criticism rolled in that his follow-up comments were too little too late, particularly from Democrats and the mainstream media, Mr. Trump seemed eager on Tuesday to defend his actions and lash out at the media.
When a CNN reporter interrupted one of his answers, the president shot back with contempt: “I’m not finished, fake news.”
Within hours of the president’s freewheeling commentary, more people had resigned in protest from his manufacturing council. AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka and labor official Thea Lee said they could not “sit on a council for a president who tolerates bigotry and domestic terrorism.”
“President Trump’s remarks today repudiate his forced remarks yesterday about the KKK and neo-Nazis,” they said. “We must resign on behalf of America’s working people, who reject all notions of legitimacy of these bigoted groups.”
The president blamed the media for lumping in all of the protesters on the right as white supremacists, saying many of them traveled to Charlottesville only to protest the planned removal of a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.
“Not all of those people are neo-Nazis, not all of those people are white supremacists, by any stretch,” Mr. Trump said. “Many of those people were there to protest the taking down of a statue of Robert E. Lee. You had people, and I’m not talking about the neo-Nazis and the white nationalists, because they should be condemned totally. But you had many people in that group other than neo-Nazis and white nationalists. And the press has treated them absolutely unfairly.”
He said the “alt-left” demonstrators, also known as “antifa” or anti-fascists, consisted of “some fine people, but you also had troublemakers.”
“You see them come with the black outfits and with the helmets and with the baseball bats,” Mr. Trump said. “You had a lot of bad people in the other group.”
The president argued that the movement to erase public monuments to the Confederacy could be part of a slippery slope toward laundering tributes to Founding Fathers who owned slaves.
“This week it’s Robert E. Lee. I noticed that Stonewall Jackson’s coming down,” Mr. Trump said. “You have to ask yourself, where does it stop? I wonder, is it George Washington next week? And is it Thomas Jefferson the week after? George Washington was a slave owner. So will George Washington now lose his status? What do you think of Thomas Jefferson? You like him? Are we going to take down the statue? Because he was a major slave owner.
“You’re changing history. You’re changing culture.”
Asked whether the Lee statue should stay up in Charlottesville, the president said, “That’s up to a local town, community or the federal government, depending on where it is located.”
Throughout the four-day test of his moral and civic leadership, Mr. Trump has emphasized that the U.S. economy is gaining strength every month thanks to his policies and that prosperity will help to bridge social and racial divides
He noted again that Foxconn has pledged to invest billions of dollars in a plant in Wisconsin and that other companies are “pouring back into the country.”
“I think that’s going to have a huge, positive impact on race relations,” Mr. Trump said. “You know why? It’s jobs. What people want now, they want jobs. They want great jobs with good pay. And when they have that, you watch how race relations will be. And I’ll tell you, we’re spending a lot of money on the inner cities. It’s a priority for me.”
Hats off to America’s President! for telling the world/nation/media what they NEED to hear unlike the vast majority of career politicians who feel it necessary to simply placate the populace. The pathological liars within our political arena that we recognize by their well-earned and properly awarded title, “The Lyin’ Left”, along with their equally deceptive media whores who have, since Trump’s inauguration, been accurately renamed “FakeNews”, are now discovered scrambling to ever destructive measures in their attempts to ‘resist’ the actions being implemented by TheDonald in his efforts to correct a severely off-course and leaking ship…America. Mix in a few mutinous RINOs, who by the way, should have been forced to walk the plank long ago, and really,…is it any wonder that difficulties are prevalent? Hats off to, and prayers offered in support of our President,….who unlike his predecessors, will not be pressured into the mediocrity that has failed us in the past. President Trump…Sir, Lead on!
I believe the president’s words and descriptions and support him 100%. MAGA.
I guess the truth is hard to handle for some people.
I’m not sure this President can say anything or nothing that won’t be bent and changed and criticized from all sides. They criticized him about his North Korea comments and look how well that has turned out shutting down Lil Kim. Now this planned riot orchestrated by Soros I’m sure, is the latest way to keep the race issue in the forefront. I have zero use for white supremacists but I don’t understand Mitt Romney commenting that the Alt Left are somehow heros here? Mitt, just go away. We need to work hard at getting rid of these lifer politicians too. They are destroying this country…
IKR? I was blown away by Mittens comments that the ANTIFA were somehow patriotic Americans. “No, not the same. One side is racist, bigoted, Nazi. The other opposes racism and bigotry. Morally different universes.”
Uh, Mitt? Better stop watching fake news. ANTIFA is in now way those things. They are thugs and bigots and racists. Same with BLM.
I wouldn’t say the media melted down — many of them have been Dhimmicrud propaganda-ministry for donkeys-years with their dislike of non-Dhimmicruds (exhibit A — their 2001-2009 never being satisfied with Jorge Jr) rather transparent.
10,000,000% agreed that the violence was NOT one-sided (the ones who wanted to pulldown the Confederate statues had come to do it violently).
The Riots in Charlottesvill were no accident.. Charlottesville’s Mayor appears to have encouraged counter protests to assemble resulting in the deaths and violence. The Mayor allowed the Left-wing counter protests to assemble, without a permit, in areas reserved for the Nazi and KKK groups. The Mayor told the police to stand down, when the initial violence began, instead of ordering the Police to keep the groups separate and peaceful.
Mixing members of Black Lives Matter and Anti-fa… with right wing White supremacists is a formula for violence. It is also interesting to note that many of the Anti-fa protesters are paid protesters, and that they arrived wearing helmets and carrying clubs ready to riot. It is little wonder that what was a peaceful non-event on Friday became a violent deadly riot on Saturday.
Both sides of the Charlottesville protest are worthy of condemnation. However, while Trump condemns neo-Nazis, prominent liberals refuse to acknowledge the evil committed by both sides.
It wouldn’t surprise me if the Mayor wasn’t made aware of the permit by the supremacists and notified someone on the Soros fund payroll so they could quickly bring in the “troops”. Everything about the Mayor’s behavior suggests that this is a possibility and should be investigated.
I have been watching NBC news since the days of Sander Van Oaker and Huntley-Brinkley but as the years have passed the credibility of NBC has greatly diminished.
The coverage on Tuesday evening was a new low…for truth, for journalistic professionalism, and any grasp of reality. They deliberately misunderstood, misquoted, and misinterpreted all that Trump said. Instead, they insisted that he is a racist (which he is not) and was showing his approval / encouragement to the skin-heads (which he was not). They interrupted Trump’s speech contradicted him then they said that he said just the opposite of what he did say. Trump corrected their (warped) story and they repeated their lies again and again coupled with quotes from Democrats and RINO’s “offended” by Trump’s statement.
The alt-right racists are evil.
The alt-left racists are evil.
BOTH sides are evil and worthy of condemnation.
Rush had a media montage yesterday of all the left wing “journalists” (I use that term in quotes since they are no longer). Amazing how they all said the same exact things! Amazing that they all called for the removal of Trump advisors like Bannon and Miller (and a third guy I can’t remember), all in unison and lockstep, as if they all suddenly had the same exact message come into their heads!
Phony balonies. Fake outrage! Same with the politicians above. I just want to slap them upside the head sometimes and say “stop it!” Especially the ones calling for his removal on both sides of the aisle. Never before has a President been so besieged since day one in office. This has to stop!
My fear is they are going to succeed in their attempt to remove Trump. It will tear this country apart even worse than it already is. If the Republicans would grow a set and basically shout down the Dems with one sentence: Let this President do his job. Stick to that mantra and all this will eventually go away. I truly believe that.