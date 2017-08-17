Trump responds to Republicans who are criticizing him and defending Antifa

President Donald Trump has taken a swipe at a fellow Republican, calling Sen. Lindsey Graham a “publicity seeking” lawmaker.
In a daybreak post on his Twitter account Thursday, Trump faulted the GOP senator for statements Graham has made about the president’s stance on the violence and death of a woman in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Trump said in his tweet: “Publicity seeking Lindsey Graham falsely stated that I said there is moral equivalency between the KKK, neo-Nazis & white supremacists and people like Ms. Heyer.” He was referring to Heather Heyer, the woman who was killed when she was struck by a car driven into the crowd.
“Such a disgusting lie,” Trump said of Graham’s remarks. “He just can’t forget his election trouncing. The people of South Carolina will remember.”
In a separate tweet, Trump accused “the Fake News” of distorting “what I say about hate, bigotry, etc. Shame!”
No, not the same. One side is racist, bigoted, Nazi. The other opposes racism and bigotry. Morally different universes.
— Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) August 16, 2017
We can’t claim to be the party of Lincoln if we equivocate in condemning white supremacy
— Jeff Flake (@JeffFlake) August 16, 2017
Blaming "both sides" for #Charlottesville?! No. Back to relativism when dealing with KKK, Nazi sympathizers, white supremacists? Just no.
— Ileana Ros-Lehtinen (@RosLehtinen) August 15, 2017
There's no moral equivalency between racists & Americans standing up to defy hate& bigotry. The President of the United States should say so
— John McCain (@SenJohnMcCain) August 16, 2017
Mr. President,you can't allow #WhiteSupremacists to share only part of blame.They support idea which cost nation & world so much pain 5/6
— Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) August 15, 2017
The #WhiteSupremacy groups will see being assigned only 50% of blame as a win.We can not allow this old evil to be resurrected 6/6
— Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) August 15, 2017
It doesn’t matter what the President says or how he says it. It will never be good enough. The hate for him trumps everything else. We need a new political party. One for the leftists called Socialist Party ( its time to man up), one for the moderate democrats and the sycophant republicans called Democratic Socialists (its time to admit who you are), and one for real conservatives called the Conservatives. No place for neo-nazis or white or back supremacists. Libertarians will just have to find a place to dock. You may not like it, but I see Trump telling the truth.
You hit the nail on the head: these RINO’s are afraid to side with Trump even when they know he is speaking truth.
To see politicians saying that certain groups cannot speak their opinions in public is clearly unconstitutional and for these same politicians lie about what Trump said is despicable. The media is worse, as they, through their deceitful reporting, foment violence.
Just think, if the Leftists and the media didn’t show up in Charlottesville, NOTHING would have happened during the march.
You’re so right. Had the Antifa thugs not decided to show up, without a march permit of course, chances are the white nationalists march, who paid for a permit, would have gone off without a hitch. The left wing libs don’t like to hear about the thugs they have on their side.
Antifa and the NAZI are left wing idiots. All these morons are Marxists. These RINOs are really the old Blue Dog democRats in “sheep” clothing. They are not conservatives and need to get voted out of office.
Exactly. Where were the media when Loretta Lynch and the obummer admin were PAYING these thugs to show up and foment violence at Trump rallies? Where are the cowardly RINO’s now, who never mention these thugs? What hypocrites and liars!
This is a free speech issue. If free speech is not defended for everybody, if violence is tolerated against someone who is not politically correct, what will happen when someone quotes from the Bible something which is offensive, not motivated by hate, but by God’s love for sinners? If they could our founders would be rolling in their graves. They understood the need for free speech.
The RINOS like McCain, Graham and Rubio were all silent when Obama had radical groups like black trash matters, CAIR and the Muslim Brotherhood at the White House. Why weren’t you RINOS in Congress tweeting when Obama was cow towing to the above mentioned radical groups, you spineless gutless socialists?
The RINOs of today are the Carpetbaggers of yesteryear. Need I say more???????????
“. We need a new political party. One for the leftists called Socialist Party ( its time to man up), one for the moderate democrats and the sycophant republicans called Democratic Socialists”
There is no need to be so exacting in defining all of these leftist and left leaning fringe parties. Just take a page out of the left’s book in how they paint with a dismissive and smug broad brush and brand all Republicans and Conservatives as “racists”. Just call all of them Bolsheviks because their tactics are all aligned in achieving the same objective thru extreme radical, subversive and combative ideology that runs counter to the status quo. Has anyone on the left ever dismissed Antifa’s and BLM’s tactics? Their silence is tacit approval of what they do. Even after it was proven and caught on video that there were trouble makers being bought and paid for to stir up trouble at Trump rallies when he was on the campaign trail. Did anyone come out on the left and condemn any of these Bolshevik tactics?
Were Christ to come to earth tomorrow and crown Trump; were Satan to bow to Trump in defeat – it would NEVER EVER be sufficient to silence the haters. The US is amuck in hate and violence – and NOT due to racism per se, but due to a select group(s) who are driven to divide and conquer, who will stop at nothing to destroy Trump until he lies lifeless in a grave – and all of it is being orchestrated by the likes of soros and obama – the two most responsible for creating the racial divide in the first place. Racial became front and center and then were kicked into high gear due to those two for whom racial division (as well as every other division they can muster) serves their objectives and agenda – to bring down America.
As long as we remain divided along any lines (racial, religious, economic, geographic, belief – any) we are made weak and subject to control AND THAT IS HOW THEY WANT US! For America to thrive it must be where we come together first and foremost as AMERICANS united in defeating evil, united in protecting the nation and her freedoms, united in supporting our military and Constitution and upholding our laws. Anything less is like driving a stake into the heart of the nation!
What is going on today and for months now is the support of one group against another – the now=called Antifa gangs are just that, GANGS, who have turned from dissent to violence and radicalism no less than those of the so-called alt-right (which rely on racial divide and prejudice for their own unity). THERE IS NO RIGHT AMONG EITHER SIDE, NO WINNING ON EITHER SIDE, NO JUSTIFICATION FOR HORRID ACTIONS ON EITHER SIDE – BOTH ARE WRONG! But woe to any who may be worried about our culture, our history, and who wish to protect it – for they will be castigated and assigned a label that is at once hateful and rife with ire.
obama and his pious tweet – where was he for the last 8 years as he condemned Christians, as he supported BLM, as he apologized for America and then did his best to enable ISIS and the growth of the hate-filled muslim world? He was in the thick of it all, pouring gasoline on every fire! He is as hypocritical as it gets (if you discount the clinton cabal and the rest of the leftist-socialists). We are at war – not about statues or history, but a basic biblical war between good and evil – and right now, if one supports good over evil, we are losing!
“Trump responds to Republicans who are criticizing him and defending Antifa”
Criticizing the President and defending the enemies of our Republic? Really? Those aren’t Republicans, they’re Quislings.
“Trump responds to Republicans…”
And then they show a picture of Lindsay Graham (or John McCain). He’s not a Republican. He’s a walking, breathing strawman. He’s a living excuse for the Leftist Media to say, “See? Even Republicans hate Trump!”
Republicans love Trump. RINO’s hate Trump. They aren’t real Republicans and everyone knows it. Graham and McCain are bad excuses. Their only usefulness to us is as a cautionary tale. Remember in the primaries last year, we were determined to “not get another McCain”. We wisely chose Trump, against the wishes of every RINO alive.
So yeah, McCain has successfully served his function as a cautionary tale. He can go ahead and cancer out now. We have no further use for his unique skillset.
And we’ll gladly give you Graham as a two-for-one. I have nothing at all resembling respect for either of thee two flywits.
Since when does Antifa stand up against hate and bigotry ?
antifa aka blm aka the rest of the socialist moronic evil groups ARE HATE AND BIGOTRY – they thrive on it, they promote it, they exist on it, they are paid for it!
It is time for Americans to stop allowing the anti American George Soros to destroy America!!! He has been banned from countries for doing what he is is doing here. All of these hate groups are being paid and imported to make headlines and George and his sons love it!! Paying to incite riots and destroy property is treason and he should be arrested and prosecuted to the full extent of the law and his accounts ceased to pay for the damage he has caused. This man is pure evil and those he pays are dim witted idiots that will follow the money and do his bidding!! Our corupt government educational system is to blame for the idiots roaming our streets!!! Wake up
America
ANTIFA, BLM, LIBERAL FASCIST are no different from the KKK. They are the epitome of hate and bigotry.The solution is to surgically remove all of them like a cancer along with the conflating politicians.
Definitely, there is no difference. We remove their cancerous ideology by speaking out against their ideas, their hatred and their bigotry. We must defend their right to say what they say, as the philosopher Voltaire’s famously said.
No one said there was a “moral equivalency” except the leftist anti-Trump MSM and the Graham with Trump Derangement Syndrome.
The truth is that law enforcement could have kept the David Duke Nazi Socialists (from the National Socialist Worker’s Party) from the racist leftist BLM and the socialists-communists-anarchists known erroneously as Antifas. Instead, they did not. One group had a permit to march. The other group had bats and homemade flame throwers and agitated and instigated the onlookers as well as the Neo-Nazis.
“ANTIFA, BLM, LIBERAL FASCIST are no different from the KKK.”
All are WORSE than the KKK. The Klan has a stated purpose, as evil as it is; the others are mostly anarchists and Marxists bent on destroying this country and ripping up the Constitution. They must all be publicly exposed for what they are. Make them publicly debate and publish their real agenda. They, in turn, will be exposed for the evil fools that they are.
Rubio, McCain, Romney, Flake, Graham, Ros-Lihtinen are all a bunch of useful idiot bigots. You have labeled & libeled hundreds of Americans, including me for not wanting to see our history re-written or destroyed, like the leftist Dems in America or all the Fascists, NAZIs, Communist & ISIS movements throughout history have tried to do.
We Americans with the ancestor who opposed the beliefs all the old democrat party racists who founded & joined the KKK in the 19th century. We now oppose the new racist democrat party who want to re-write history as they go about treating Americans differently based on skin color, gender & now religious beliefs. This new democrat party is the same as the old party but now it is the working middle class Americans of all colors who are being enslaved to uncivil, unemployable, dependent Americans who vote for democrats to give them what they need & want.
We are not neo-NAZIs like the dangerous black shirt Antifa protesters who abuse or worse attack Americans based on political beliefs, their skin color or the clothes they wear (police uniforms, Trump hat, etc.).
The double standards of RINOs are on full display & disgusting. Not one of the politicians denounced our previous racist AG when he proclaimed he would prosecute based on the skin color of the perps & their victims. Nor did these RINOs denounce our previous racist president when he invited a terrorist organization (BLM) that had stolen & destroyed private property, injured innocent Americans & its members openly called for the killing of people based on skin color or the clothes they wear.
Trump wasn’t saying they were equal but that the violence involved people of violence on both sides. A peaceful group were engaged in taking down the statues before it became a issue but the Nazi’s showed up with weapons and an opposing group came with weapons. The nazi’s or white supremacists are very low in number. What they stand for is wrong and was stated so by the President over and over. However, he was right in saying that both groups came with weapons and had some blame in the riot. This should not have been allowed. The governor Terry McCauliff should have put in motion events that could have protected everyone and stopped this before it started.
You might want to inform yourself better, a lot of odd things are here. First, the petition for the rally by the so-called white supremicists was first denied by the city, but the ACLU fought it and the city ceded.., when was the last time one can recall the ACLU taking up a cause for a “RIGHTEST” group? Was there a covert plan? And we find that the organizer was formerly active in Occupy Wall Street and an Obama supporter.., anyone find that odd? Like maybe a “plant”? And we learn that the police, who were few in number, were told to stand down and funneled the path of the legal rallyers, who had been loud but non-violent, right through the protesters, where they were attacked with bottles and rocks.., who with any sense would do that? Was a confrontation intended? I have also read that the car shown is not the one owned by the suspect as his had a sunroof and the one they show us doesn’t, but I don’t know on that. It looks suspiciously like the whole thing was possibly orchestrated (by the leftists) to create the result that we have, to use as political fodder. Also, the leftists (who were bused in, 40 busloads.. ads have even been shown that were for “actors” for Charlotteville) were the ones who came with true weapons (bottles and rocks).., yes, the W/S group had tikis, that they used AS weapons but that might just have been a coincidence and not “planned”. If folks had justlet the W/S folks do their rally thing and leave, nothing would have happened.
I smell SET UP – gee, could that be? Could there be an ‘agenda’ that would drive evil winds against THE RIGHT ?? well DUH – a daily occurrence! This was NO accident, NO battle of racism against bigotry – this was a planned event that had an agenda and objectives and those were met and then some! Unless and until we the People stand up against this crap, it is going to take us down, even bury us! I am so disgusted, I can barely breathe
Lindsay Graham is a conservative that hates Donald Trump to the extent that he thinks, even with his defeat and Trumps overwhelming win, that what he has to say is going to gain him some kind of redemption. He’ll never win with democrats and republicans that once liked him, see him as a traitor. He looks for ways to find fault with the President instead of telling the truth. He needs to be a bigger person and overcome himself and let his love for the party reign over his personal feelings. If not, I know (hope) there will be a big problem with him getting re-elected. Trump is not a politician and doesn’t just pander to everyone…he is a good business man that is NOT a bigot in any way and who loves our country.
This is a free speech issue. If free speech is not defended for everybody, if violence is tolerated against someone who is not politically correct, what will happen when someone quotes from the Bible something which is offensive, not motivated by hate, but by God’s love for sinners? If they could our founders would be rolling in their graves. They understood the need for free speech.
Problem these dweebs fail to acknowledge is that “violence” has been TOLERATED by far too many out of some misguided PC nonsense! Mayors ‘allowing’ the burning and looting of their cities, by “standing down” their law enforcement units, should NOT be surprised when the ‘pushback’ comes….
The Left and some hateful Republicans have their panties so darn tight it causes them to speak without first thinking. This is a related disorder of cranio-rectal derangement syndrome where the brain is incapable of functioning because it is an area with very little if any oxygen or reality exists. All democrats are in this category, and Graham is certainly there as well. McCain, Collins, Murkowski, Flake, just to mention a few more. Democrats are certainly and understandably mean and vicious, but they do protect their own. The GOP has a bunch of long term know-it-alls who don’t give a rat’s butt whether or not the party united. They didn’t even realize this when Trump was elected. We were telling them, move out of the way and let this man do what WE THE PEOPLE want, but no, Graham has to get his face and mouth on TV as often as possible. SOUTH CAROLINA, dump this fool! America does not need these old worn out clinging-on career egomaniacs.
“The other opposes racism and bigotry. Morally different universes.” Romney – With “no due respect,” you sir are a twit! That ‘anti-racism and bigotry’ crowd, consisting of Antifa, BLM, possibly a few Black Panthers, and others, bussed in, wearing helmets, carrying ‘weapons,’ are a “morally different universe” from their ‘radical white counterparts,’ in what way? In your view, killing cops, burning, looting, destroying private property are all “morally acceptable?” You, and all your coterie of PC Putzes, attempt to ‘rephrase,’ ‘edit content,’ ‘assign meaning to,’ or simply ‘misstate’ this president in the same manner as our vomit inducing media! If you people can not get behind this president, the very least you can do would be to ‘keep your pie holes shut.’ As far as those ‘elected purses,’ still in office, the best way to shut their pie holes is for their various states to “send them home” to their needed, taxpayer funded retirement!
Ditto!
Exile all the anti American Left to Russia. Or a communist country of their choosing. No returns Ever.
Allah is the Devil.
Keep sticking it to those ******** Mister President.
Just call them out for what they are and what they do Bolsheviks
And yes Trump won’t lay down for the MSM either that is trying to twist his words to fit their warped and demented narrative. It’s gotten far worse than George Orwell wrote about in 1984. I remember reading 1984 many, many years ago and thinking that it was an actual portrayal of what Communist Russia and Nazi Germany must have been like. And then counting my lucky stars that we live in the greatest country on earth, the USA, and that it was folly to think that anything remotely like that could or would ever happen here. Fast forward to USA in 2017 after 8 years of Obama’s Hope and Change to fundamentally change this country. I wonder if people actually realize the immense damage and destruction that Obama has left in the wake of his presidency. Far beyond Orwell’s 1984. The MSM has reached a level where I am filled with utter disgust and contempt to listen to their garbage but I am mindful that there are people out there who believe what they are seeing and hearing from these pundits (not reporters).
Concur. How far away are we from committing to our children & grandchildren some hollow shell of the America we grew up in? Reagan’s “warning” is of paramount importance today: “Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction. We didn’t pass it to our children in the bloodstream. It must be fought for, protected, and handed on for them to do the same, or one day we will spend our sunset years telling our children and our children’s children what it was once like in the United States where men were free.”
Ronald Reagan
Oh my god, what is WRONG with these people?! Romney’s comment made me want to barf, and throw my fist through the screen! Antifa and BLM opposed to racism and bigotry? They ARE racism and bigotry.., and hate and evil! They, and most of the leftists, are no less loathesome, and from my perspective, have been FAR more violent.
what a bunch of story twisting dirt bags.
“White Supremacists” are not nearly as bad black supremacists. They get upset at the bare mention of white people.
Those who love freedom have no need to stand on the back of others because we believe the power is within us given by a loving G-d to be fully capable of standing on our own two feet, so have no need to hold anyone down, but work to raise everyone up, and we have your back.
Graham and McAmnesty may very well be RINOs however the fact is the Republicans as a whole are worthless and have NOT spoken out in defense of our president. Trump has exposed them for who and what they are and anyone can see there is very little difference between them and the CommieRats.
They were no where to be found when Zero, Shrillary, her Rapist husband and Lynch were committing crimes against this country. Nor are they to speak out against the radicals who are desecrating our society. Nor did they have any intention of repealing CommieCare, building a wall, lowering taxes or anything that a ‘Republican’ SHOULD stand for.
I can no longer consider myself a Republican, I am a conservative without a party.