Trump reminds anti-Kavanaugh senators they are not angels

President Trump said Monday that some U.S. senators are “not angels” and went too far in questioning Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s alcohol use in high school.
The president said he witnessed one Democrat senator in a “compromising” situation.
“I happen to know some United States senators, one who is on the other side who is pretty aggressive. I’ve seen that person in very bad situations,” Mr. Trump said at a Rose Garden press conference.
He did not identify the senator or elaborate on the behavior, although he implied it involved alcohol.
“I’ve seen that person in [a] very, very bad situation — somewhat compromising. and you know I think it is very unfair to bring up things like this,” he said.
Mr. Trump ordered the FBI to reopen a background investigation of Mr. Kavanaugh after allegations of sexual misconduct when he was 17 years old at a high school party.
At a Senate hearing, Mr. Kavanaugh admitted to drinking beer in high school. But he said he did not drink a lot.
Democrats have said he would be disqualified from the high court if the FBI found he drank frequently in high school.
Shylock Schumer himself just chastised Bret Cavanaugh for arriving at his hearing with prepared remarks which he referred to as “Malice aforethought” attempting to get THE PEOPLE to drink from his own political chalice of the malice of his political party line poison. He then ridiculed Kavanaugh for not acting Judicial in a hearing where he was the defendant, not the Judge in a Democrat anger promoting witch hunt defined as a Job interview and not a trial. Just how confused can one man get who consistently opens mouth and proves himself to be the one unfit to hold a high office in an American Senate where now even Angels fear to tread when the fools walk in, then open mouth.
I really wish Trump would order the immediate release o the names covered by that congressional ‘hush fund’..
AND, release their personal residence information [which should have already been public anyway]. But wait, the Demoncrats NEVER go to their homes in their district or state unless they’re running for reelection; so release their DC metro area addresses.
Actually, they are angels after a sort — all of them belong to the one-third who followed Old Nick!
Fallen Angels indeed, not even equal to the rank of men. Watch out thinking American men who vote, you have been told to shut up and go away, probably soon to be told NEVER to vote, let alone defend yourself in a Democrat kangaroo court packed with court jesters, in a comedy/tragedy disguised as a job interview, to steal AT ALL COSTS lost power lost in honest elections via power seeking Democrat women like Judiciary Committee member from Hawaii, Mazie Horono, whose soiled soy sauced marinated scrambled brain creates a rotten egg fool’d young offered contaminated feast of control and lies to healthy American people, to cloud their minds into an Egg fooled “Young and the Restless” sex contaminated American soap opera where it is the innocent restless Conservative young who get sliced, then diced with a seasoning of lies, then served up in an electoral November season of discontent, to keep our formerly heathy Republic incontinent and contaminated in their feculent fouled smears that put real meaning to the word “The Runs” when they run for office.
Well, everybody with an IQ above that of a TURNIP knows that NONE of the DEMented DEMocrat DEMons have ANY business casting stones at anybody else–CERTAINLY not on the basis of “sexual assault!”! Moreover, by comparison, we ALSO know that Judge Kavanaugh is a moral man with INTEGRITY–something TOTALLY LACKING among the COMMUCRAT Congressional delegation–and for THAT reason, if no other, the conniving Commucrats are determined to destroy him–because HIS stellar record makes THEIRS look so BAD by comparison!
And we STILL don’t see a damn single media report on the WILLFUL ADMISSION OF groping by Sen Booker..
SO I guess HIS sexual assault, is meaningless, when there’s PROOF and his admission of guilt. BUT a made up accusation against a republican judge, with NO PROOF must be the end of the world if it’s not believed..