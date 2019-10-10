Trump rally tonight in the belly of the beast

MINNEAPOLIS — After days of emotional buildup, conflict over costs and social media battles, President Donald Trump will arrive in Minneapolis Thursday night to rally his supporters in an attempt to win the state in 2020.

The rally will take place at Target Center at 7 p.m., which has been at the center of the debate over security costs and who should pay the bill for keeping political events safe. The president will be joined by Vice President Mike Pence, and what the campaign says is a sellout crowd. A number of groups, both for and against the President and his agenda, have promised to demonstrate outside the arena.

Emotions are high following a dispute over who will pick up the check for a reported $530,000 in costs for police overtime, security measures and site preps. The conflict led to a Twitter spat between President Trump and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, with an army of social media users chiming in on both sides. Trump labeled the mayor as a “lightweight” and accused him of trying to infringe on freedom of speech, while Frey chided the president for forcing taxpayers to cover his bills

Trump will see his rally in my district today as an opportunity to attack me. But no smear will ever stop me from working toward what I’m in Congress to do: ✅ Pass Medicare for All

✅ Raise the minimum wage

✅ Repeal the Muslim ban

✅ Enact a Green New Deal

✅ Impeach Trump — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) October 10, 2019

