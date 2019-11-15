Trump raises $3.1 million on first day of public impeachment hearings

President Trump is raking in money as the impeachment inquiry against him goes public — netting $3.1 million in donations on the first day of televised hearings on Capitol Hill, according to campaign manager Brad Parscale.

Parscale tweeted Thursday that Trump’s re-election bid raised $3,144,257 Wednesday, citing it as “one of our best fundraising days ever… again!”

The president “loves these huge numbers,” Parscale said, upping the target for donations to $5 million. He had tweeted a goal Wednesday of raising $3 million in 24 hours “to send a message” that the impeachment hearings “are a total scam.”

“Dems just don’t get it. They are filling our bank and improving our turnout every day!” Parscale said.

New Hampshire Republicans have told the Herald impeachment proceedings would further galvanize Trump’s base. Some Granite State Democrats told the Herald they worried about that outcome as the House of Representatives inquiry got underway in late September.

Veteran Republican strategist Mike Dennehy said, “I don’t think it’s a secret that Donald Trump has probably the most passionate supporter base of any president in history, not to mention those supporters go the extra mile to support and defend him.”

He continued, “They’re going to give money when they think he needs it most, and this is clearly a time to show that support, and it’s tremendous.”

Public impeachment hearings began Wednesday, with testimony from Bill Taylor, the top American diplomat in Ukraine, and senior State Department official George Kent. The hearings continue Friday with Marie Yovanovitch, the former ambassador to Ukraine.

