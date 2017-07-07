Trump, Putin meeting goes longer than expected

UPDATE: Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says the Trump administration sees no long-term role for the Assad family and the Assad regime in Syria.

Tillerson tells reporters at a briefing in Hamburg, Germany that “how” Syrian President Bashar Assad “leaves is yet to be determined.” But he says he thinks there will be a transition away from the Assad government.

The United States and Russia announced an agreement Friday for a cease-fire in southwest Syria set to take effect July 9.

Tillerson describes the deal as the first indication of the Trump administration and Russia being able to work together in Syria.

President Donald Trump opened his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin by raising concerns about Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson tells reporters that Trump pressed Putin on the issue during their more than two-hour meeting on the sidelines of a summit of world leaders in Germany.

Tillerson says Putin denied any involvement during his more than two-hour meeting with Trump.

Tillerson says he thinks the president “is rightly focused on how do we move forward from something that may be an intractable disagreement at this point.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin says he had a long conversation with President Donald Trump, and says that “many issues have piled up, including Ukraine, Syria, some bilateral and other issues.”

He says he and Trump also spoke about “fighting terrorism and cybersecurity” during their two-plus-hour meeting

Putin made the comments at the beginning of a meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. He offered apologies to Abe for running late after his meeting with Trump stretched far longer than originally scheduled.

Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin spent more than two hours meeting Friday on the sidelines of a world leaders’ summit.

State Department spokesman RC Hammond says that the meeting in Hamburg, Germany lasted two hours and 16 minutes.

It had originally been scheduled for just 30 minutes.

Trump had originally been scheduled to depart the meeting site of the Group of 20 world leaders in Hamburg, Germany at 4:20 p.m. local time following his meeting with Putin.

But Svetlana Lukash, a Russian official accompanying Putin at the talks, said the meeting that began around 4 p.m. local time was still ongoing at 5:50 p.m.

The longer-than-scheduled meeting comes as US. officials say the United States and Russia have reached an agreement for a cease-fire in southwest Syria that is set to take effect on Sunday.

