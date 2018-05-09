Trump: Pompeo returning from North Korea with 3 American detainees, who ‘seem to be in good health’.
I am pleased to inform you that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is in the air and on his way back from North Korea with the 3 wonderful gentlemen that everyone is looking so forward to meeting. They seem to be in good health. Also, good meeting with Kim Jong Un. Date & Place set.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 9, 2018
Secretary Pompeo and his “guests” will be landing at Andrews Air Force Base at 2:00 A.M. in the morning. I will be there to greet them. Very exciting!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 9, 2018
Kim Dong Chul, a South Korea-born U.S. citizen and former Virginia resident, was sentenced in April 2016 to 10 years in prison with hard labor after being convicted of espionage. He reportedly ran a trade and hotel service company in Rason, a special economic zone on North Korea’s border with Russia.
Tony Kim was detained at Pyongyang’s airport in April 2017 and accused of unspecified “hostile acts” against the regime. He taught accounting at the Pyongyang University of Science and Technology.
Kim Hak Song, an ethnic Korean born in China, was detained in May 2017 for “hostile acts.” He worked in agricultural development at an experimental farm run by the Pyongyang University of Science and Technology, which was founded in 2010 with donations from Christian groups.
Thank God for Trump. I wish that Americans would stay the heck out of North Korea. Look what happened to Otto Warmbier. Otto called his parents from China, asking them if it was ok to go to North Korea. They gave him the go ahead. I wish the American citizens would wake up, as to what is going on in the world.
MR. President:
The North Koreans have ben holding hostage a US military asset since 1968. It is time to bring USS Pueblo (GER 2) home. She has been an “amusement park” attraction in Pyongyang for far too long. If Little Kim is indeed sincere about wanting to normalize relationships with the world in general and the US in particular, he will have no need for a memorial commemorating how his grand daddy “defeated” the hated Americans.
When did the darling worshiped one of the Left–OBAMA–ever even ATTEMPT to get prisoners released from North Korea, much LESS actually get it done? He would have been so AFRAID of “offending” Kim Jong Un that he would not even have ASKED, much less made it an (implied) condition of meeting with him!
And yet I’m sure the majority of Trump-hating media will simply IGNORE this accomplishment, as they ignore all the OTHER good that Pres. Trump does.
Yeah, oburrobama brought back the Bowe Bergdahl. What a difference in USA PRESIDENTS.
TRUMP= Experience, guts, skills. oburrobama gave away our uranium and USA destruction.
Liberal heads must be exploding everywhere. They were so sure that Trump didn’t know what he was doing with North Korea. Now they are ignoring this good news and screaming that the world has ended because he announced an end to the Iran deal.
WHO doesn’t like TRUMP?
Anti-American, Corrupted politicians, liberal and democrat haters and people hungry for power. Like hrc and her 100 thieves. And jealously turning green people.
TRUMP is the MAIN MAN>> VIVA TRUMP.
Thanks for bringing them home.
I’ll bet these guys will be grateful and say so publicly, unlike those little basketball playing thieves he got released, who couldn’t wait to shoot off their mouths about how he ‘din do nuffin’ for them.