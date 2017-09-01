Trump Pledges $1 Million Of Personal Money To Harvey Relief

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced Thursday that President Donald Trump will personally give $1 million to the Hurricane Harvey relief effort.

Sanders said that Trump told her he will personally give the money to help those affected by the storm and claimed the president told her he asked her to see if journalists in the White House press briefing room will also be giving to relief efforts.

Read more at the Daily Caller

You Might Like







VN:D [1.9.6_1107]

Rating: 10.0/10 (2 votes cast)