Trump Pledges $1 Million Of Personal Money To Harvey Relief

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced Thursday that President Donald Trump will personally give $1 million to the Hurricane Harvey relief effort.
Sanders said that Trump told her he will personally give the money to help those affected by the storm and claimed the president told her he asked her to see if journalists in the White House press briefing room will also be giving to relief efforts.
Well done President Trump!
Thank you President Trump.
He should have challenged obama, the bushes, the clintons, and jimmy carter to do the same.
And note, you didn’t hear ANY of those reporters, Ms Huccaby sanders challenged, RESPOND to her statement of “So how many of you are donating”…
The never-Trumpers and other assorted libtards are, no doubt, going to raise holy h–l, saying it wasn’t enough. I can see the headline on page 41 of the NYT: “Trump donates paltry amount to flood relief”