Trump playing chess on immigration, Dems playing checkers

Donald Trump’s base understandably wigged out when he proposed giving away the store in his latest immigration proposal. The president offered a 10- to 12-year path to citizenship for 1.8 million DACAns, twice the number anybody was talking about before, and offered not to terminate chain migration until all four million in the pipeline are processed, which will take about 15 years.
This, of course, is not what he campaigned on. He won the White House with a campaign that flatly promised an end to amnesty, period. In fact, if he carries through on this proposal, it’s the one thing – the only thing – he could do to alienate his base. So how do we explain this dizzying, head-swiveling change in his immigration proposals?
It’s simple, really. He is not negotiating, he’s maneuvering. He set a trap for the Democrats and they blundered into it at warp speed. I do not believe the president had any intent whatsoever to amnesty two million illegal aliens, but he wanted the Democrats to pull that trigger for him, and that’s exactly what they did.
The ink was still wet on his one-page proposal when Dick Durbin raced to the cameras in a high dudgeon to flatly reject the president’s offer, accusing the president of holding DREAMers “hostage.” Chuck Schumer wasn’t far behind, accusing him of using Dreamers as “a tool to tear apart our legal immigration system.” Politico observed that Schumer’s blunt reaction was a “potentially fatal blow” to an immigration deal.
Trump tipped his hand that this is what he was up to in a Saturday night Tweet:
“I have offered DACA a wonderful deal, including a doubling in the number of recipients & a twelve year pathway to citizenship, for two reasons: (1) Because the Republicans want to fix a long time terrible problem. (2) To show that Democrats do not want to solve DACA, only use it!”
From here on out, Trump will be able to say that it was the Democrats who killed amnesty for the DREAMers. He can vocally remind people of how generous he was prepared to be, even giving an opportunity for illegals who didn’t bother to sign up for DACA to get a grace period. If they try to insert this provision into a new proposal, Trump can say, “No dice. You had a chance because of my big heart to get citizenship for 2 million future Democrat voters, but you blew it by trying to play hard cheese.”
Any number of Democrats have already begun to waver on the wall, expressing a willingness to exchange it for amnesty (“Democrats are probably going to give Trump his border wall”). Now the Goodlatte bill, which is popular with conservatives, does not grant citizenship to DREAMers, but it does grant them legalization, which is without question a form of amnesty since it allows them to stay, live, and work in the United States instead of being shipped home.
So notice the corner Trump has backed his opponents into. Trump wants a border wall, and the Democrats seem about ready to give him one. He does not want to give DREAMers full-blown amnesty, and the Democrats yanked that off the table all by themselves. It looks like the “Art of the Deal” guy is about ready to pick the pockets of the Democrats with their full cooperation. Again.
Now it is certainly possible that my thinking about what the president is thinking is too clever by half. But let’s not forget how aghast conservatives were when he held that round table discussion and promised to sign anything they brought to him. Our fears were not realized then, and I don’t believe they will be realized now.
It’s the Democrats who are facing a hard deadline of March 5, when the DACA program officially expires. We’ll see who the last man standing will be on that day. My guess is that it’s going to be Donald Trump.
Bryan Fischer hosts “Focal Point with Bryan Fischer” every weekday on AFR Talk (American Family Radio) from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. (Central).
—-
Copyright OneNewsNow.com. Reprinted with permission.
Join the discussion
It makes me sick that Trump offered citizenship to the DACA criminals. I see and realize, per the article above, that Trump is trying to use this as leverage against the DemoRATS, but it still makes me sick.
So throw-up and get over it! Always remember Yogi Berra who said, “The game ain’t over till it’s over!” It’s the final score that determines the winner, not the trick plays that were used to achieve the victory.
backpacker: So much that is going on makes me want to heave too…but, I trust our president to do the right thing and get good results for America. I trust him to Make America Great Again.
I agree that Trump is playing the brain game at a higher level than the Democrats but there are many, many ways this can go wrong.
If only the American people had paid attention to what has been going on around them they would have sent better people to Congress and this game would not be necessary. But, when the people are more interested in Hollywood than they are in the country we get Democrats and RINOs and that forces the president to play games instead of being able to simply do what need to be done.
There is a move in chess called “En Pasant” where on an initial pawn move on an attacked pawn in the 7rth rank, it can leap two squares ahead to pass the treat of the attacking pawn in the 6th rank. The passed attacking pawn then and only on the next move has an opportunity to capture the passing pawn. If he refuses to take the pawn he loses the opportunity forever. Schumer demurred, lost his opportunity to capture the wanted amnesty in fear of losing a piece on the game himself, and hopefully Trump is home free, can advance his own pawn to a promotion, and won’t have to offer this amnesty again.
inluminatuo – You probably give the Dems’ leadership too much credit by implying that they actually know how to play Chess.
You illuminate just one of many reasons why I haven’t voted for an incumbent in over a decade now…not one…and all of my representatives are Republicans. Bob Corker is my senator (who, thank God, is leaving). That name alone should be sufficient to explain my position.
The really funny thing is that when the left get their way, they are still unhappy. There is no pleasing a sick baby, and the liberals are definitely sick crybabies.
I pray that the author of the article is correct, because I certainly include myself as one of the base who “wigged out”. And I let the White House know it too…in no uncertain terms.
I voted for Trump for a lot of reasons, but above all, getting rid of illegal aliens was at the top of the list. It has been my number one issue for over a decade now, and Trump is the ONLY one who I thought would actually do it.
If he betrays us (the base) on that, and actually does grant amnesty and a pathway to citizenship, I will not vote for him again. So yes, I hope the author of the article is correct. The literal survival of our nation depends on it.
It’s the Democrats who are facing a hard deadline of March 5, when the DACA program officially expires
————-Officially, but NOT in fact. The California judge’s order set an injunction on ending DACA, an injunction the administration is observing. USCIS has resumed renewing work permits for DACA, and is even allowing those who had let their permits lapse to renew them.
So here we see again that these leftist libtard judges will stop at nothing to overstep their legal bounds and legislate from the bench.
Even if the Trump Administration is complying with the injunction now, the injunction isn’t enforceable by the judge who wrote it, and on March 6, the Trump Administration merely ceases to comply and begins the proper enforcement of existing law. Let this idiot judge try to find enough federal marshals to support him and get his unlawful injunction enforced.
BTW, I doubt the Trump Administration intends to begin deportation of the ~800k illegal aliens who have been accepted under DACA, but should begin deportations of all the illegal aliens of whatever age who aren’t covered. Then, through through investigations, move to the DACA individuals who fraudulently misrepresented their criminal histories to achieve DACA status. That will take a couple of years. During that time we can complete the wall and improve both border and internal enforcement of existing laws. All in all, this maneuver by President Trump should become a win for the Citizens of The United States of America.
Not only did Trump offer a deal to the libtards on DACA and expose them of not wanting to really negotiate on fixing the issue, he exposed them all especially Schumer for choosing illegal aliens over their own taxpaying, American citizens!! In addition to putting the libtard’s antics on display for all of the American public to witness, we see just how vitriolic they will get in putting illegals ahead of American citizens. When has Chuck Schumer ever fought so vehemently for anything during his tenure? Never that I can recall.
“Trump” …. Brilliant , simply brilliant!
Can I get a by-line here:
YJ772
on 5:12 pm January 29, 2018 at 5:12 pm said:
President Trump has played the Dems for the fools they are since he signed the his EO rescinding the unconstitutional Obama EO and establishing an end date for DACA. I believe he doubted there would be a legislative solution forthcoming since the only way the Dems would support one was to immediately make ALL of the illegal aliens into Citizens so they could vote in November. Since he’s now offered a solution that seems more than reasonable to most actual Citizens and which sets up substantial improvements in our border security; after it’s summarily rejected by the Dems he merely allows the time to expire. He then goes forward with his internal enforcement and has DHS aggressively prosecute voting fraud during the Summer. “Checkmate” when once again the Dems thought they were playing checkers.