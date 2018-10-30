Trump plans to sign executive order curbing birthright citizenship

President Trump said in a newly released interview he plans to sign an executive order ending so-called “birthright citizenship” for babies of non-citizens born on U.S. soil — a move that would mark a major overhaul of immigration policy and trigger an almost-certain legal battle.
Birthright citizenship allows any baby born on U.S. soil to automatically be a U.S. citizen.
The policy, which stems from a disputed but long-recognized interpretation of the 14th Amendment, has given rise to what Trump considers abuse of the immigration system. Trump told “Axios on HBO” that the U.S. is the only country in the world “where a person comes in and has a baby, and the baby is essentially a citizen of the United States … with all of those benefits.”
Trump declares he can end birthright citizenship with an executive order: "It was always told to me that you needed a constitutional amendment. Guess what? You don't." pic.twitter.com/CAK07Kt11D
GOPUSA Editor’s Note: The following video is an interview of President Trump by Laura Ingraham. It took place Monday night.
About time we stop that practice. That was put in hundreds of years ago to counter the Racist Democrats that enslaved all the black folks in the country. Now the Left and the uneducated slobs from Mexico and Central America are taking advantage of it.
Now we need to get the SCOTUS to rule favorably on this so the next time we screw up and elect a Dem, they can’t simply rescind the EO.
As much as I want to see this practice ended, the origin of birthright citizenship is the 14th Amendment. I don’t think SCOTUS will uphold an executive order overriding a Constitutional Amendment… NOR SHOULD THEY. Do we really want to setup a precedent that would allow democrats to abrogate the 2nd Amendment merely with the stroke of a pen, if and when they gain control of the White House at some future date?
It was created to guarantee citizenship to former slaves. Granting instant citizenship to babies of foreign “visitors” is what was created out of thin air.
The wording of the 14th has been twisted to mean something entirely different than was intended. It did not say that any pregnant female could cross our border, drop a kid in the United States, and then have that kid supported by out country, along with his or her mother until the age of 18. Just crossing the border does not make anyone subject to the rules of the United States. The 14th was meant to protect the offspring of aliens living, in peace, under the control of the laws of our country for some time. Not just appearing here for the occasion. PRESIDENT TRUMP is right to do this. If his declaration goes before the Supreme Court, so be it. but the 14th amendment does not need to be changed. it needs only to be understood as written. Just like the 2nd.
This is Trump’s worst idea ever. He gets some things right but on this he’s nuts. No nation can endure having a class of helots, people who live there but are permanently out of the loop, hereditary non-citizens.
Birthright citizenship ensures that this won’t happen.
What is wrong with requiring people to enter into our country legally, live here as a legal resident, learn the language of the land (tough one since we do not have an official language, but common law makes it English), and contribute positively to the country?
The 14th Amendment was designed to assist slaves on a path of citizenship. Somewhere along the line it was corrupted to allow people in under false pretense in order to gain a vote.
Because that would attract a law abiding people.= More conservative voters.
OMG, my dream has come true. President Trump heard me!
Stop chain migration and stop anchor babies!
Let the libtards take it to the Supreme Court.
it is sure to be contested in court but is long overdue.
we have all read stories about Chinese women coming to the United States a week or two before they are due to have their child in the United States
Not to mention the illegals from Mexico and SA, who specifically come to the US and have kids here, so they can claim instant welfare benefits for them.
The Command and General Staff College, a year long ‘class’ at Ft. Leavenworth has quite a few foreign students from various countries. Most of them came with their families for the year. Almost every one of the women were pregnant. The reason? So they had a way to get back into the United States. One time one of the women lost her baby and her husband was outraged that she couldn’t deliver another one before they left. A year or so ago, there was an entire plane of Chinese women in the 8th and 9th month of pregnancy. They were flying to the United States to deliver their babies for the same reason. Thankfully, they were all turned back. The United States is NOT the welfare system for the entire world. This birthright/anchor baby deal should have been done away with a long time ago.
By the time the lawsuits make it to the Supreme Court, ginsburg will be gone, ANOTHER Constitutionalist Justice on the Bench.
The 14th Amendment will get a CORRECT ‘interpretation’ of ‘birthright’ Citizenship.
Under the Jurisdiction Of” REQUIRES “The full KNOWLEDGE AND CONSENT of the Government” of ‘Jurisdiction’.
not if the demons get control of the house.
get out and vote for the republican in your states.
Criminals from other countries have been taking advantage of us for too long by sending in
pregnant women with just the right timing to give birth on American soil. This results in a
chain of family members coming in on the “American” baby’s coat-tails. Illegals then help
themselves to “free” benefits paid for by legal citizens’ tax money. This “chain” thing
should have been stopped when it first became obvious that hordes of people looking for
a way to get government hand-outs were swarming in at our borders — especially the
borders between Mexico and the USA. This misuse of an amendment is a slap in the
faces of the many legal immigrants who come here to be productive members of our
society. There should never be automatic citizenship granted to babies whose lawless
mothers give birth here, in order to provide a path for the rest of their families to come
in illegally. Rescind this “birthright” law and watch the general crime rate go way down.
Finally someone with the cajonies to do what should have been done 50 years ago. Make it retroactive to 1960, and kick all of them out.
He should have waited till November 7.
I know what you’re saying, but this is one of the things we elected him for.
NEWS FLASH, President Trump
We are not tired of WINNING YET, Keep it UP.
If you are reading this and haven’t voted early, get going to you local polling station.
A child picks up traits from parents. A baby should have the same citizenship as its mother.
Both the 14th amendment and the constitution specifically preclude a child born to foreign nationals on US soil from becoming a US citizen. That such a child becomes a citizen is a Democrat touted myth.
“All persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof”
The parents are protected by the constitution but they are under the jurisdiction of their country of origin as well as any and all minor children.
By definition, those who come in ILLEGALLY refuse to submit to the jurisdiction of American law and therefore they and their unborn also were not conceived under American jurisdiction because had an illegal act nor occurred their birth in America would never have happened. This nonsense of dual Citizenship needs to go away as well, which would make their children citizens of the country of Parental origin only. Guys like McCain or any legal citizen serviceman’s child born overseas can vote here but are not be allowed to vote in Panamanian elections, and illegals born of foreign citizens on vacation or illegal entry in America should not be allowed to vote here either. To do otherwise in Unequal protection under the law.
Hope Trump is right on the executive order to stop birthers. Liberal Judges will be all over this along with the people that have caused this expensive hardship on our citizens and the ones trying to break our laws.
We are stupid.
This is the problem we run into with Amendments when they fail to spell things out clearly. They assumed everybody understood what they meant. I agree with the president but I think he will lose. Roberts will not support him.
Roberts knows what the 14th meant. You are right that Roberts may go against Trump. He’s more political than jurist. He should have sent Obamacare back to Congress for rewrite as a tax bill but didn’t.
He’d better warm up the Supreme Court, because this will for sure end up in the 9th Circuit.
Read this link concerning the 14th Amendment, it includes testimony from the hearings in Congress and explanatory comments from the authors of the amendment:
https://thebottomlineusa.wordpress.com/2012/12/15/history-original-intent-and-the-14th-amendment/
From the link, with some emphasis added:
The author of the citizenship clause excluded children born to foreigners, aliens, and even all members of Indian tribes from gaining immediate citizenship in the United States of America because he did not define “subject to the jurisdiction thereof” as being subject to the laws, but rather allegiance to this country. The entire purpose of this section of the amendment was to give ex Black slaves citizenship, not to provide it upon anyone born here. This isn’t just some interpretation of the 14th amendment; this is the only legitimate interpretation, and the one that must be followed.
“Subject to the jurisdiction thereof,” implies the requirement of more than geographical circumstance.
Let us take an example that might help us identify this meaning in a different light. Theodore Kaczynski, aka Unabomber, his 1st bomb exploded on 5/25/78 and his last on 4/24/95. So was Kaczynski while living in Lewiston, MT between those dates living subject to the jurisdiction of the US? No, his is now living subject to the jurisdiction of the gov’t in a max prison. He is now living subject to the jurisdiction because now he is living in compliance to the laws. An illegal alien by definition is not living subject to the jurisdiction because they are not in compliance. If they are caught they have comply with the law in order to be subject to the jurisdiction.
A 14 yo child that has run away from home is still legally a minor and thus the responsibility of the parent but is not subject to the parent. This child would be under the jurisdiction of the parent by in this situation not subject to the jurisdiction of said parent. Someone living in the country illegally is under the jurisdiction in that if they get a speeding ticket they has to pay it; but they are not subject to the jurisdiction in the same sense as the child is not subject to the parent due to the underling lack of compliance.
Roberts said a few years ago that the 14th applied only to children of freed slaves. He may get a chance to rule on it now. But the guy is political more than jurist. He concurred with Obamacare as a tax which if it was meant that Obamacare would have to go back to Congress to be passed as a tax bill and not a fine. He didn’t do that. Scalia was ignored. Roberts obviously thought Obamacare a good thing for the nation.
We really do need to put a stop to this blatant perversion of the intent of the 14th Amendment. Senator Jacob Howard who WROTE the 14th Amendment, ALSO wrote:
“This will not, of course, include persons born in the United States who are foreigners, aliens, who belong to the families of ambassadors or foreign ministers accredited to the government of the United States, but will include every other class of persons.”
Making “anchor babies” was NEVER the intent of the 14th Amendment. It has been PERVERTED by “modern interpretations,” and is a MAJOR “draw” and motivator for ILLEGALS sneaking into the United States undocumented. I’ve been saying for a LONG time now that we need to REPEAL the 14th Amendment, since the original reason it was added to the Constitution no longer exists, and the conniving Commucrats are just USING it to make MORE mischief and swell the ranks of those “unregistered Democrats” they are so fond of allowing to invade our country!
So called birthright citizenship has always been a myth. What socialists (aka democrats) conveniently ignore in the 14th Amendment citizenship clause is “and subject to the jurisdiction thereof.” Anyone familiar with the history of the 14th knows that persons born in the territorial limits of the US of parents who are citizens of another country are not automatically US citizens and that the citizenship clause of the 14th required only complete political allegiance only to the United States in advance, rather than automatically bestowed by place of birth.
Importantly, there is no statute passed by Congress, under 8 USC Section 1401 (a-h), (Nationals and citizens of United States at birth), that confers such birthright citizenship, to a child born in the US of parents, both of whom are foreign nationals, proving birthright citizenship is a total myth.